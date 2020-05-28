The best laundry detergent pod

Doing a load of laundry isn't the most difficult of household chores, but we're still always looking for ways to make it a little easier. Measuring out traditional liquid or powder detergent can make a mess and adds extra time to the whole process. That's why laundry detergent pods have become so popular in recent years -- you only have to drop a premeasured pod into your washer and you're ready to clean an entire load. Laundry detergent pods are available in a wide range of formulas, so you can choose from color-safe, sensitive skin, or eco-friendly pods.

Use our buying guide to find the best laundry detergent pods for your next load. At the end, we've included some specific product recommendations, including our top pick from Gain, which has a fresh citrus and amber scent, softens fabrics, and can effectively brighten all your whites.

Considerations when choosing laundry detergent pods

Design

It's important to understand the design of a laundry pod to make sure you use them properly. The outer portion of a laundry pod is a pliable layer that dissolves in water. Inside the pod is a highly concentrated liquid detergent that contains much less water than the liquid detergent you buy in a bottle.

Some laundry detergent pods feature components containing targeted formulas. For example, you can find some with special stain-removing or fabric-softening formulas.

Advantages and disadvantages

There are several benefits to using pods, with convenience at the top of the list. Instead of having to measure out liquid or powder detergent, you only have to toss a pod in for a regular load or two pods for a larger load, saving time. You don't have to add a targeted stain treatment or brightener, because the pod contains those products. Laundry pods are also extremely lightweight, which makes them great for taking to the laundromat. It makes them easier to store, and you never have to worry about spilling detergent.

On the other hand, pods are typically more expensive than liquids and powders, so they may not be a good option if you're on a budget. If you usually wash small loads, you can also wind up wasting detergent since there's no way to use half a pod.

The pods don't fully dissolve if you add them after you place clothing in the washer instead of before, which can lead to poor cleaning. Pods also aren't the most eco-friendly option, because they contain vinyl acetate, which may be a carcinogen and can harm marine life.

Features

Formula

Laundry detergent pods are available in a few different formulas, depending on your needs.

Opt for a sensitive skin formula if you have allergies, eczema, or skin that's easily irritated by laundry detergent.

Opt for a sport formula if your laundry requires more intense stain- and odor-removing treatment for sweat, grass, and other stains.

Opt for an HE-compatible formula if you have a high-efficiency (HE) washer since they're guaranteed to dissolve in less water.

Opt for an eco-friendly formula if you're concerned about your laundry detergent products negatively impacting the environment.

Fragrance

Most of us like our laundry to smell good, so laundry detergent pods typically feature a fragrance that they leave behind on your clothing. If you're trying a new brand of laundry pods or a new scent from a brand you like, it's best to buy a small container to try the scent to ensure you like it. If you've sensitive to fragrance, you can find fragrance-free pods.

Price

You typically pay between $0.16 and $0.98 per load for laundry detergent pods. Keep in mind that you pay more for pods with specialty formulas, such as sport or eco-friendly.

FAQ

Q. How many laundry detergent pods should I use per load?

A. For a regular load of laundry, you typically need one pod. If you're washing a very large or dirty load, you may need two pods. Always check the manufacturer's instructions on the label to determine the proper amount.

Q. Should I use laundry detergent pods if I have small children?

A. Laundry pods are potentially toxic if ingested because of their highly concentrated ingredients. Kids are often attracted to the pods because their bright-colored design can resemble toys or candy. As long as you store your pods where curious hands can't get into them, you shouldn't have any issues.

Laundry detergent pods we recommend

Best of the best: Gain Flings Liquid Laundry Detergent Pacs

Our take: These pleasantly scented, mess-free pods make measuring and pouring a thing of the past, so doing your laundry is easy.

What we like: Contains ingredients that brighten whites and soften fabrics. Features a fresh citrus and amber scent. Each tub contains 81 pods. Doesn't leave behind any soapy residue.

What we dislike: Packaging is childproof, but can be difficult for adults to open, too.

Best bang for your buck: All Mighty Pacs, Free Clear for Sensitive Skin

Our take: Offers enough pods for 134 loads and can effectively clean clothes without irritating sensitive skin.

What we like: Pods don't contain any fragrance or dyes that might irritate sensitive skin. Suitable for use on children's and baby items. Ideal for everyday laundry loads.

What we dislike: Doesn't work as well on stubborn stains.

Choice 3: Tide Pods 3-in-1 HE Turbo Laundry Detergent Pacs

Our take: Made by a trusted laundry detergent brand, these pods come in a generously sized tub and can reliably clean most clothing.

What we like: Convenient pods prevent messes when doing laundry. Tub has a user-friendly twist-off cap. Features a fresh, light scent. Only requires a single pod for a standard load.

What we dislike: Pods may not dissolve completely if you don't put them in the washer before your clothing.

