The world of wood lathes is a complex one, offering everything from small benchtop models designed to turn intricate pens, to large commercial tools for making chair legs and giant platters. We've examined all the latest models, so we can help you choose the best lathe for the woodturning you like to do. In addition to our invaluable report, we've made a few recommendations. Our favorite, the Powermatic Wood Lathe with Digital Readout, 20 x 35 inch is superbly built, offers tremendous power, and has the features you need for both high output and fine detail.

Considerations when choosing lathes

The kind of woodturning you like to do has a huge impact on the lathe you need, so the most important considerations are capacities and build quality.

Capacity

Lathes are defined by the maximum size of wood or "blank" they can accommodate. The first number is the diameter, and the second is the length (usually in inches, 8 x 12, 12 x 16, 20 x 35, etc.). If you want to turn pens or chess pieces, a small benchtop model will do the job. If you want to turn big bowls or columns for four-poster beds, you're going to need something a whole lot bigger.

Rigidity

Build quality is important because you seldom start off with a round piece of wood. When you start to turn, it's uneven, so it shakes and vibrates. To counter this, you need a machine with good rigidity. Cheap wood lathes often have a steel bed, which is prone to flex. Good models are cast iron, which also damps out vibration (bolting them down also helps), which in turn allows you to create a finely polished finish.

Power

Lathe motors range from 1/4 or 1/3 horsepower (hp) on benchtop machines, to two hp or three hp on free-standing models. In our experience, manufacturers of quality machines (generally those with cast iron beds) are exemplary at choosing the right motor. Though, it's worth checking customer feedback for real-world impressions of a particular model.

Features

Speed range

The wider the speed range the better, and if you want to turn large bowls, slow speed is particularly important until you can balance the "blank." Gearboxes offer either manual selection (you change belts from one pulley to another) or variable speed via a dial, which is more convenient. Digital readouts allow you to set speeds with absolute accuracy.

Tailstock

The tailstock has either a "dead" or "live" center. The former is fixed and can lead to the end of your work being burned or working loose. Live centers have bearings inside, so they rotate with the work, while dead centers can be changed out.

Headstock

Headstocks are often fixed, but some slide and/or rotate. Sliding models claim to add versatility, but we're not sure how because you can always move the tailstock. On the other hand, rotating ones allow for "outboard" turning, which increases the maximum bowl size. Though, you may need an additional tool rest.

Button location

Sometimes a piece of wood will split or break while being turned. There's little you can do about it. When it does happen you want to be able to turn the machine off quickly, so a prominent "off" button is a nice safety feature.

Add-ons

An indexing head can be locked in place in a number of positions. They're used for more advanced woodturning techniques, so whether their inclusion is important or not will depend on how far you intend to take things. Retro-fitting is possible on some machines but by no means all.

The possibility of bolting on bed extensions means you can start with a smaller lathe and buy additional length if you need to. It's not a feature of all lathes, so if you think you might want them, check availability.

Price

The cheapest wood lathes are 8" x 12" models at about $180. The main drawbacks are power limitations and steel beds. We would expect to pay about $250 for a good entry-level machine. From $350 to $1,000 you have a wide selection of lathes that will suit most home turners. Pro-grade tools can easily be $3,000 or $4,000 and can exceed $10,000.

FAQ

Q. What safety gear do I need with my wood lathe?

A. We recommend a face shield rather than goggles. You can see more, and it offers better protection. A high-quality dust mask or respirator is recommended because wood dust is bad for your airways. Avoid loose clothing, and tie long hair back. Overalls will help stop wood shavings from landing everywhere.

Q. Are wood lathes difficult to maintain?

A. Not at all. They just require general cleanliness to stop dirt wearing at moving parts and occasional lubrication following manufacturer's instructions. With belt-drive gearboxes, the belt will need to be changed eventually, but they usually last a year or more, and it's a simple job.

Lathes we recommend

Best of the best: Powermatic's Wood Lathe with Digital Readout, 20 x 35 inch

Our take: High-performance tool for the demanding woodturner, whether amateur or professional.

What we like: Immensely powerful two hp motor with variable speed from 15 rpm and digital readout. Tremendous rigidity allows quality finishing. Sliding headstock adds versatility. Digital indexing. Adjustable feet for height positioning and leveling. Optional bed extension.

What we dislike: Expensive. Its 220 volts requires dedicated electrical connection.

Best bang for your buck: Jet's Variable Speed Wood Lathe, 12 x 21 Inch

Our take: Powerful versatile machine suitable for beginners and beyond.

What we like: Strong durable one hp motor. Excellent speed range with variable control, forward, and reverse. Heavyweight build damps out vibration. A 24-position indexing head. Good capacities. Bed extension and stand available for an extra cost.

What we dislike: May need fettling to align centers. Shipping damage is not unknown (check on arrival).

Choice 3: Shop Fox's 1/3-Horsepower Benchtop Lathe

Our take: Low-cost model for those who prefer to turn small items or have limited space.

What we like: The 1/3 horsepower motor is plenty for a lathe of this size. Variable speed is an unusual bonus at this price. Solid cast-iron bed. Two tool rests included. Live center.

What we dislike: Quality control is variable, with more reported faults than we like.

Bob Beacham is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.