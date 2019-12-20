Best last-minute gifts that will arrive on time if you buy now

You shouldn't fret if you aren't done shopping for the holidays. Thanksgiving was late this year, and that's as good an excuse as any for being late buying gifts.

Luckily, you still have options -- and those don't include trudging to the store amid the crowds to fight for a last-minute deal.

We've scoured the internet and found the best "must buy now" options from some of our favorite retailers, like Amazon, Nordstrom, Macy's and more.

Think outside of the box when you shop for last minute gifts for family and friends on your list. A subscription to top services is a gift that will keep giving long after the holidays have come and gone. Or take advantage of expedited shipping so that person on your list has something to open on the big day. Either way, you have time -- if you act now.

Audible Subscription: $6.95 per month for three months at Amazon

Audible is available for only $6.95 per month for the first three months, which is a savings of 53% off the usual price. Listeners can enjoy an audiobook per month and two Audible originals, and make swaps to find reads they love.

The North Face ThermoBall Jacket for Men and Women: $139.98-$159.97 at Backcountry (was $198.95)

It's lightweight yet warm, insulated but never bulky -- that's why we love the ThermoBall jacket by The North Face. It's great for spending hours outside, but is also stylish enough to wear every day. Men's and women's styles are available on sale at Backcountry just in time to keep them warm this Christmas.

ECOVACS DEEBOT 500 Robot Vacuum: $149.99 at Amazon (was $279.99)

Whether you are looking for a robot vacuum as a last-minute gift or for yourself, this ECOVACS model is too good to pass up. For only $149.99, you'll get the app-controlled DEEBOT 500 that has great suction and is compatible with Alexa -great features for a $130 savings.

Fitbit Versa 2: $159.95 at Amazon (was $229.95)

Once the holidays are over, it's time to shift your focus to getting into shape. Fortunately the FItbit Versa 2 is available at 30% off the usual price, and provides an easy way to monitor numerous fitness metrics.

Vitamix 5200 Professional-grade blender: $269.95 at Amazon (was $397.54)

If you thought it was too late to catch an incredible deal on a Vitamix blender, you'll be thrilled to find the 5200 model on sale for just $269.95 -- a 32% savings. Any home chef will love to unwrap this impressive performer that chops, blends, purees, and even cleans itself for less time prepping and cleaning up, and more time indulging in their favorite culinary creations.

KindleUnlimited: 3 months for $0.99 at Amazon

You're also in luck if you are shopping for someone who loves to read via smart device. KindleUnlimited is available for just $0.99 for three entire months, so there's lots of time to discover countless books, magazines, and more.

UGG Slippers for Men and Women: $99.95 at Nordstrom

Who wouldn't love a pair of cozy slippers for Christmas? UGG takes relaxing footwear to a whole new level with the brand's high-quality slippers made of long-lasting suede. But it's the plushy-soft sherpa lining they'll fall in love with every time they slip them on.

SimpliSafe 5-piece Wireless Home Security System

Homeowners, newlyweds, parents -- many people on your list will appreciate a gift of peace of mind that comes with a home security system. SimpliSafe is super easy to set up, works with Alexa and Google Assistant, and doesn't require a contract -- plus it's available at a 25% discount just in time for Christmas.

Macy's Merry Christmas E-Gift Card

Does last-minute gift shopping have you stumped? A Macy's E-gift card is the perfect solution that will save you time and hassle. You can pick a holiday-themed card and customize it with the amount of your choice, and send it on its way with a personalized message.

Frisco Dog & Cat Fair Isle Fleece-lined Hoodie: $10.99 to $13.99 at Chewy

There's still time to get a cute sweat for your favorite four-legged friend so he'll be all decked out in holiday attire. This fleece-lined hoodie sports a Christmas pattern and is available in sizes to fit small to large dogs and even a willing cat.

Frisco Hide and Seek Plush Gingerbread House Puzzle Dog Toy: $13.99 at Chewy

Chances are you'll love looking at this festive toy as much as your dog loves playing with it. It features a cute gingerbread house theme with a gingerbread man, candy cane, and Christmas tree that you can stuff inside for her to find.

KayaSoaps 12 Lavender Tea Lights: $15 at Amazon

From stocking stuffers to office gift exchanges, candles are popular this time of year. But this tea light set is extra special because the naturally-scented candles are made by hand of eco-friendly soy and vegetable wax. Even the packaging is made of recycled material.

Kids Christmas Pajamas: $16.80 at Nordstrom (was $28)

It's the time of year to dress kids up in special pajamas, and there's still time to get them to wear to bed on Christmas Eve. Nordstrom has a collection for boys and girls with a stylish red plaid pattern that will look great in Christmas-morning photos.

LEGO Friends Mia's Tree House Set: $23.99 at Amazon (was $29.99)

If you still need a gift for kiddo, you can't go wrong with LEGO. This adorable set a tree house theme, minifigures, and 351 pieces for hours of imaginative fun.

The House of Phoenix Non-toxic Soaps w/Real Crystals: $42 at Amazon

These pretty soaps aren't like anything you can buy at your local store. They are made of natural, plant-based ingredients and scented with essential oils. But the best part is the real crystal that's hidden in each one with colors to match the fragrances.

Keter Marvel Plus 71-gallon Resin Outdoor Storage Box: $47.98 at Amazon (was $69.99)

Don't think outdoor furniture makes nice Christmas gifts? Keter's dual-purpose storage box will make you reconsider, thanks to it's roomy interior, good looks, and durable structure than can double as a bench when the lid is closed.

CUSINAID 4-Slice Toaster: $49.99 at Amazon

Who doesn't love to make toast and other pastries in a toaster? The CUSINAID 4-slice model has features that make it a gift-worthy little appliance, including large slots, dual controls, and a cool design that looks great on any countertop.

Heart a Nurse Heart Paw Print Necklace: $54 at Amazon

Are you looking for an out-of-the-ordinary gift for the special animal lover in your life? Not only are these dual charms crafted by hand in gold and rhodium plated sterling silver, but the heart and paw print will express the love of a four-legged furkid just by wearing them.

Nike Men's Club Fleece Half-zip Hoodie: $41.25 at Macy's (was $55)

For casual days, this Nike hoodie is the perfect addition to his wardrobe this winter. It's warm and stylish, and great for layering. Choose from several neutral colors in a variety of sizes.

Calvin Klein Men's 3-piece Eternity Gift Set: $65 at Macy's ($132 value)

He'll be wearing these popular fragrances by Calvin Klein all year long, which makes this set like giving three gifts in one. It includes classic Eternity, Eternity Air, and Eternity Aqua, each with its own distinctive, masculine scent.

Backcountry All Around 60L Duffel: $95.96 at Backcountry (was $119.95)

For the adventurer on your list, this duffel bag is built to stash gear and go. It features durable material, a waterproof pocket, and roomy interior. Get it now on Backcountry and save 20%.

Diamond Heart Pendant: $149 at Macy's (was $500)

You can give her a gift that sparkles without breaking your budget thanks to the 70% off savings available on this beautiful heart pendant at Macy's. It includes a chain, gift box, and 0.5 carat of diamonds -- enough to make her heart race when she opens it on Christmas.

FreeTime Unlimited: 40% off 1-year subscription at Amazon

The youngest tech enthusiasts on your list will be thrilled at all they can discover with a year's subscription to FreeTime Unlimited, including age-appropriate games, movies, books, and more. You'll love the 40% savings for a family plan that will last all year long.

Newsstand Magazine Subscriptions: Range of discounted prices at Amazon

For the person who still loves to leaf through the pages of magazines, Amazon has a huge collection to choose from at deep-discount prices. You may even find your loved-ones' favorite subscription for a mere $5 for a year's worth of fascinating reading.

