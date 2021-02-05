Best last-minute deals for your Valentine

Are you still struggling to find the perfect gift for your Valentine? We found some deals that whoever you’re shopping for will enjoy, whether it’s a sterling silver diamond bracelet from Kohl’s, a wool sweater or an amazing deal on a Calphalon Cookware set.

Capitalize on these deals to find the ideal gift for Valentine’s Day for your partner, family or friends while also saving money.

Calphalon Hard Anodized Cookware Set: $199.99 at Macy's (was $339.99)

These pots and pans are ideal for preparing a special Valentine's Day meal as well as for cooking every day because of their versatility and lifetime warranty. Perfect results are possible thanks to the hard-anodized construction that distributes heat evenly.

Sterling Silver Diamond Accent Heart Link Bracelet: $42.49 at Kohl's (was $185)

It's not too late to find jewelry for your Valentine. This sterling silver bracelet contains heart links with diamond accents for a nice touch of bling. Choose from classic sterling silver or sterling with rose or gold-tone plating.

Instant Pot Duo 7-in-1 Multi-Cooker: $79.95 at Amazon (was $99.95)

The Instant Pot is a great gift for just about any occasion, including Valentine’s Day. You can save now on the Duo 7 that possesses a 6-quart capacity and is like seven appliances in one because it can steam, warm, saute, make yogurt and rice and works as a slow or pressure cooker.

Smartwool Hudson Trail Fleece Crew Sweater: $75 at Backcountry (was $100)

Now is a great time to save on winter clothing that is often available this time of year at end-of-season prices. This attractive sweater has a versatile design that's perfect for casual days, easy to layer and is made of fleece-wool blend material for a warm, comfortable fit.

Fitbit Sense Advanced Smartwatch: $279.99 at Kohl's (was $329.99)

In addition to tracking several fitness metrics, the Fitbit Sense puts you in control of your health. It can pair with an EKG app for heart monitoring, keep a check on stress level and take body temperatures. It makes a nice gift for your sweetheart or anyone who's pursuing health goals.

Fire TV Stick 4K: $39.99 at Amazon (was $49.99)

Grab the Fire TV Stick, and you and that special someone can stream romantic movies. The 4K model delivers clear picture quality and provides access to popular streaming services.

Luxetique Spa Gift Bath Set: $22.92 at Amazon (was $27.97)

This spa basket has a robust selection of items — including bubble bath, lotion, show gel, bath salts and more — with festive packaging that's appropriate for a Valentine's Day gift. You can even treat yourself with the delightful collection for a spa day at home, as well.

Nostalgia Cascading Fondue Fountain: $39.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

Nostalgia’s fondue fountain's cascading design is just right for dipping Valentine's Day strawberries, but that's not the only purpose for this unique machine. It can deliver warm dressings, sauces, liquid cheeses and more for your favorite dippable foods.

Crux 3.7-Quart Touchscreen Air Fryer: $69.99 at Macy's (was $99.99)

In addition to the holiday-worthy pink color, this handy appliance cooks fast and holds enough food for a couple. It's also available in aqua sky or white.

Lavish Home LED Flameless 3-Piece Candle Set with Remote: $16.95 at Home Depot (was $21.99.)

These candles don’t require fire to provide mood lighting for your romantic evening. These LED candles operate with batteries to produce soft, flame-free candlelight. You can also control them with a remote, which is included with the set of three flameless candles.

Pet Life Cable Knit Dog Sweater: $22.23 at Chewy (was $39.99)

Don't forget your best four-legged friend this Valentine's Day. A red sweater will make a statement, and keep them toasty warm during cold winter walks.

Baby Starters 2-Piece Love Hearts Footie and Bib Set: $15 at Bed Bath & Beyond (was $20)

This adorable set is perfect for your little one's first Valentine's Day. It includes heart footie pajamas combined with a bib for a lovable, precious look.

Benefit BYOB: Bring Your Own Beauty Eyes, Brows, and Face Holiday Value Set: $40 at Sephora ($93 value)

This kit is packed with top-selling Benefit cosmetics and is great for sampling some of what the brand offers. It comes with mascara, bronzer, face primer and brow gel and makes for a nice Valentine's gift for a friend or a treat for yourself.

