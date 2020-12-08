This year, retailers have pushed consumers to do holiday shopping earlier than ever to avoid shipping delays — but it’s been a busy year, and it’s not easy to check everyone off your list so far ahead of the holidays.

So if you still need to get a gift — even if it's for a virtual Secret Santa or pre-holiday party that's happening soon — these digital and subscription options will arrive in time.

In a year when you’re likely not exchanging presents in person, digital gifts make more sense than ever: They can be delivered immediately and can be enjoyed by the recipient from the comfort of their home.

Digital gifts go far beyond basic e-gift cards. These days, digital gifts run the gamut from wine club subscriptions to digital downloads for arts and crafts. There’s something out there for everyone — including people that are hard to buy for.

Best last-minute and digital gifts of 2020

Audible: $45 for three months, $150 per year

Bibliophiles enjoy Amazon’s extensive listening catalog, which includes thousands of audiobooks as well as podcasts. Audible can be streamed from the app or any Amazon device, including an Echo, Kindle, or Fire tablet.

Ancestry.comAncestry.com: $49.99 per month, $199 per year

When inquiring minds want to know about family history, Ancestry.com is the best place to go. Members can build family trees, connect with distant relatives, and gain historical insight into genealogy.

Udemy Classes: classes starting at $10.99

Udemy is an online learning platform that offers over 130,000 online video courses. New classes are published every month, and once a user enrolls in a class, they’ll enjoy lifetime access to its content at no additional cost.

Raddish Kids: $24 per month, $240 per year

Raddish Kids is an educational cooking club that sends kids a themed kit every month, such as Taste of Thailand or Summer Luau. Each kit includes three recipes, an activity guide, a monthly collectible, and at least one reusable cooking utensil.

Naked Wines: $40-$100 per month

Naked Wines reimagines wine clubs into a unique combination of community and membership. They unlock access to harder-to-find wines from the U.S. and Europe, plus they offer sommelier feedback to help find the perfect wine pairings.

Wonderful Wines: $60 per three-pack of wine

Wonderful Wines prides itself in sustainable wines with mindful manufacturing and eco-friendly production — right down to the cork. Wines are vegan, keto-, and paleo-friendly, plus they’re low in sugar and carbs.

Winc: $39 per month for standard access, $59.95 per month for Insider Access Membership

Winc offers an eclectic, curated collection of small-lot wines from around the world. Each month brings new wines that are hand-picked to please any palate. Many wines in Winc’s collection are sustainably made and are shipped using eco-conscious methods.

FarmFoods Market: Gift cards starting at $10

FarmFoods is partnered with nearly 20 small farms around the country to source 100% grass-fed beef, pasture-raised chicken, and wild-caught seafood. All animals are raised in ways that conserve natural resources and biodiversity.

SteakChop: starting at $159.99 per month

SteakChop delivers the finest meats, seafood, and chicken to the recipient’s door every six weeks. Members can customize their deliveries, or they can select chef-curated packs to receive a well-rounded assortment of products.

Harry’s Shave Club: Gift cards starting at $25

Harry’s Shave Club offers more than premium razors and shave products. The high-end grooming company also sells skincare as well as a wide variety of hair and shower products made with some of the finest ingredients on the market. Give the gift of convenience.

Etsy Digital Downloads: Giftable downloads starting at $3

Etsy now sells digital downloads made by artisans, crafters, and creators. Popular downloads include printable wall art, digital planners, and patterns for knitting, fabric, or sewing projects.

Hulu: starting at $5.99 per month

Hulu is a great streaming platform option, especially with their diverse range of original shows and movies like “The Handmaid’s Tale” and “Run.” Hulu also offers package options that include HBO Max, Cinemax, Showtime, and STARZ as well.

Disney+/ESPN+/Hulu bundle: $12.99 per month

There’s something for everyone in this family-friendly bundle. Stream thousands of live events, including international soccer and UFC matches, through ESPN+, or dive into new releases and original shows on Disney+ and Hulu.

Noom Fitness Program: $59 per month, $199 per year

Noom takes a mindful, behavioral approach to fitness and weight loss through accountability and healthy habit building. In addition to meal preparation guidance and fitness goals, they offer access to health coaches for personalized support.

Amazon Prime Membership: $12.99 per month, $119 per year

Amazon Prime membership offers far more than free two-day shipping on eligible products. It includes access to Prime Video titles and Amazon Music Unlimited, plus members get exclusive or early access to Amazon Prime deals year-round.

South Beach Diet: $70-$85 per week

The South Beach Diet now offers safe, sustainable weight loss through an easy-to-follow subscription plan. Fully prepared meals, made with nutrient-rich fresh foods, are delivered right to the recipient’s door.

Nutrisystem: starting at $250 per month

Nutrisystem, the tried-and-true weight loss program, now has flexible monthly plans. They offer premium frozen and ready-to-go meals, as well as specialized meal plans for men, vegetarians, and diabetics.

Cricut Access: $119.88 per year

Premium Cricut Access unlocks design benefits, priority member care, and exclusive deals access. Creators and designers will enjoy unlimited use of 100,000 images, 500 fonts, and thousands of ready-to-make projects.

Steam: digital gift cards starting at $5

Steam is a digital game distribution service that allows PC gamers to download games like “Doom: Eternal” and “Destiny 2.” Gift cards, which are sent digitally to the recipient’s Steam wallet, can also be redeemed for in-game content, hardware, or software.

