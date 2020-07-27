The best laser tag set of 2020

Laser tag is as close as you can get to playing a live-action first-person shooter video game in your own backyard.

Laser tag is less messy and less painful than either paintball or airsoft. Plus, it's easier to keep score. However, some laser tag sets are little more than toys that don't have the most exciting features, so they're not nearly as much fun to play.

If you'd like to learn which features help make for the most thrilling gameplay, we're here to tell you just that. Keep reading to discover the top laser tag sets of 2020.

Best laser tag sets of 2020

1. ArmoGear's Laser Tag Set: The versatility and expandability of this laser tag set makes it our new number one choice for 2020.

2. Best Choice Products' Laser Tag Blasters Set: The wallet-friendly price and impressive shooting distance keeps this set on our short list for 2020.

3. Kidzlane Laser Tag Gun Set: A newcomer to our list, this set of four colorful, feature-packed infrared laser guns make some exciting sounds.

What you need to know before buying a laser tag set

Depending on the laser tag set you choose, there are a wide variety of game-changing features and options available. If you pick the right combination, you're in for a spectacular adventure; if you don't, the set may quickly wind up in a local donation bin.

First and foremost, laser tag sets must be well-built and durable. If you're going to attempt that diving forward roll trick shot, you want the gun to work after you execute your maneuvers. It also helps greatly if the units are accurate -- you want to be able to hit the target you're aiming at, whether it's 10 feet away or 100 feet away.

A variety of playing modes and settings is also something to consider. For example, quality laser tag sets allow you to decide at the beginning of a game who's on which team, or if the game will be a rollicking free-for-all with the last player standing being the winner. Finer sets allow you to choose your weapon of choice as well, be it a pistol or a rocket blaster.

Sound effects, lights, and haptics go a long way when it comes to making a laser tag set more fun. Since the actual laser is infrared (invisible to the naked eye), you want a set that lights up, makes realistic (or cartoony) sounds, and feels like it's actually shooting. It's also important for a player to receive some type of notification (audio or tactile) when they've been hit.

For those players who want a more arena-like experience, look for a laser tag set that comes with target vests so you can aim at the individual, not the gun. If you're looking for a little solo play, a set that comes with freestanding targets is the best way to go.

You can find a bargain laser tag set with just two guns for as low as $20 or $30, but if you want a set with four guns, vests, and a target, it costs around $120.

FAQ

Q. Are the lasers in laser tag sets dangerous?

A. No. Laser tag sets feature extremely low-powered lasers that are specifically designed to be safe. Most operate similarly to an infrared television remote. However, you should never aim any type of laser at anyone's eyes, not even a low-powered toy laser. Besides, if you're not aiming at the sensor (usually located on the gun), you're not going to win.

Q. How do you play laser tag?

A. While there are several versions of laser tag games that vary slightly in the details (team, every man for himself, target practice), how the game works is the same in each instance. When one player's laser hits another player's sensor, it's counted as a hit. After a designated number of hits, that player is out of the game -- in many sets, a player's gun shuts off after a player has been terminated.

In-depth reviews for laser tag sets

Best of the best: ArmoGear's Laser Tag Set

What we like: ArmoGear's laser tag set includes 4 guns, 4 vest targets, and a few exciting sounds and features that aren't available on other models. This laser tag set has a maximum shooting range of 150 feet and each gun features a built-in flashlight for playing at night. The voice prompt adds a sense of urgency, while the LED life indicator lets you know your status at a glance.

What we dislike: Some users found the sensors didn't function well when players were in close proximity to each other, making it too easy to score a hit.

Best bang for your buck: Best Choice Products' Laser Tag Blasters Set

What we like: This starter set of two infrared laser tag guns offers plenty of fun options. These large futuristic guns can be set to team or multiplayer mode. Each device has a selection of pistol, shotgun, submachine gun, or missile mode, and they have a 130-foot shooting range.

What we dislike: Be sure to check both guns upon receipt as rough handling during shipping can damage the units.

Choice 3: Kidzlane's Infrared Laser Tag Gun Set

What we like: This set is cool-looking and lightweight. The wide variety of sound effects -- from a reloading click to a resonant shotgun blast -- make these imaginative toys even more fun to play with. Having the gun vibrate when a player is hit is a nice touch.

What we dislike: The accuracy of these guns isn't the greatest, but it doesn't affect the gameplay enjoyment for most younger kids.

