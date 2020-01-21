The best laser sight

A good laser sight offers fast, confident target acquisition for sporting and self-defense situations. Gun owners have hundreds to choose from, which is great -- but can also be confusing. We've been assessing the latest models and have put together a concise guide, including some product recommendations at the end, that will help you decide the right one for your weapon. Our favorite, the Crimson Trace Rail Master Laser Sight, comes from a well-respected brand and offers top-level performance for virtually any firearm.

Considerations when choosing laser sights

Beam color

Laser sights emit either a red or green beam. Both are excellent in low-light situations, but green is more visible to the human eye in normal daylight. So why aren't all laser sights green? Red lasers are much easier and cheaper to manufacture. Green lasers are more complex, so they tend to be larger. Making them small just adds to the cost. Green-light laser gun sights are definitely better all-around, but not everyone wants to pay the extra cost.

Range

The range of the laser depends on the power output, which is given in milliwatts (mW). There's a 5mW legal maximum for consumer devices, and these are usually designated Class 3R. Class 2 and 2M models are also available, and although lower-powered, can still be perfectly practical, particularly for handguns, where distance is less of a factor.

Gunsight fitting

How the laser sight is attached -- by rail or clamp -- is another important consideration. Picatinny and weaver, the two most common rail styles, are usually catered for. For rifles, some models provide barrel clamps. Physical size will often determine which type will fit pistols. Top models offer options for just about any firearm. In theory, this means you could switch your laser sight from one gun to another, but, in practice, the need to adjust them to suit each weapon makes this impractical for many owners. Adding a laser sight to a handgun can mean they no longer fit their holster. Models that replace the existing trigger guard, or even the whole grip, can overcome this -- though at considerably greater cost.

Operation

This is often by a simple push button on the rear of the unit, though many have them on the sides. If you're left-handed you might want to look for an ambidextrous model. Remotes are occasionally provided, though we don't know what advantage this offers. On larger models for rifles and shotguns, windage and elevation adjustment is often tool-free. Smaller models may include a specific tool, though a screwdriver will do the job.

Batteries

All laser sights require batteries, which are usually included. They're sometimes unusual sizes, which is worth checking. The more powerful the laser, the quicker they'll run down. With some 5mW models this can be under an hour, so it's a good idea to carry a spare.

Price

You can buy a cheap laser gun sight for around $20, but at this price build quality can be hit or miss. Spending $30 to $50 will get you a better models, though the best run from $90 to $150. Trigger-wrap and full-grip replacement models for handguns can top $350.

FAQ

Q. Can I use a laser sight for hunting?

A. Rules vary from state to state, so you need to check. For example, while many allow them for wild hogs and pest species, they are often banned for hunting deer.

Q. Are laser sights safe?

A. A person's blink reflex usually limits exposure to under a quarter second, so these low-power devices are unlikely to do permanent harm. However, flash burns (temporary blind spots) are possible. Bottom line: never point them where you don't intend to shoot.

Laser sights we recommend

Best of the best: Crimson Trace's Universal Laser Sight

Our take: Compact, high-performance green-light model for pistol, rifle or shotgun.

What we like: 5mW Class 3R power. Fast fit to almost all accessory rails. Instant tap-on, tap-off activation with ambidextrous control. Full windage and elevation adjustment despite small size. Battery-saving auto shutoff.

What we dislike: Plastic mount could be stronger. High power means reduced battery life.

Best bang for your buck: Pinty's Hunting Rifle Laser Sight

Our take: Low-cost device offers remarkably high visibility and excellent range.

What we like: Surprisingly good daylight performance, and up to 1,000 feet at night. Multiple barrel or weaver mounting options for rifle and shotgun. Finger adjustments for windage and elevation. Good value for money.

What we dislike: Battery contacts can fail. Remote is temperamental.

Choice 3: AT3 Tactical's Laser Sight

Our take: Combined laser and red dot scope that's waterproof for all-weather use.

What we like: Versatile, multifunction device for rifle and shotgun use (fits picatinny rails). Good, clear optics. Built-in sprung lens caps. Tool-free windage and elevation adjustment. Adjustable brightness.

What we dislike: Expensive (though competitive for its type). Can shut off under recoil.

