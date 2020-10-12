The best laser printer of 2020

For those who want to forego ink cartridges, potential blotches, and high costs of inkjet printers, a worthy alternative is a laser printer. These devices use static electricity and a high-intensity laser beam to create a detailed printout, whether it's a text document or a photo.

Generally, laser printers cost less over time, require less maintenance, and produce quicker results than their popular inkjet cousins. Our guide takes a look at the benefits and drawbacks of laser printers and can help you find the right device for all your needs with our new top picks for 2020.

Best laser printers of 2020

1. HP Neverstop All-in-One Laser Printer: This versatile, high-quality printer ideal for home office use jumps to the top of our list for the first time.

2. Brother Compact Monochrome Laser Printer: Our new budget pick is an efficient and speedy home office printer that doesn't take up a lot of space.

3. HP Color LaserJet Pro Multifunction Printer: Rounding out our top three is this trustworthy printer that offers stunning prints.

Benefits and drawbacks of laser printers

One of the major reasons laser printers are more attractive than inkjet options is their ease of use. Laser printers do away with ink cartridges in favor of toner, which eliminates the risk of smudging on the paper or getting stains on your fingers. Toner typically has a higher upfront cost relative to ink, but toner cartridges last longer than comparable sizes of ink cartridges.

Laser printers are ideal when dealing with a high volume of documents. They can print a page every two to three seconds and provide sharper detail than inkjet alternatives. Keep in mind that they may take a few moments to warm up and obtain full-speed operation.

Concerning photos, inkjet printers tend to be preferred; however, higher-end laser printers are up to the task. For those who are more often tasked with printing images than words or graphics, the laser printer may not be the best option.

Still, laser printers are useful for business, whether at home or at the office. There are a variety of all-in-one or multifunctional laser printers that scan and copy in addition to printing. The ability to fax may also be included.

It's worth noting that most laser printers operate wirelessly, a feature that has become commonplace and necessary for most users. This allows multiple users to operate the machine remotely, often by a phone app in addition to your computer. The app may also have the capability to send emails.

Simple laser printers may run up to $100, but if you're looking for a quality all-in-one device, expect to pay between $200 and $600. While these may cost more than comparably sized inkjet options, they tend to save money in both toner and efficiency over time.

Laser printer features

Color or monochrome: You have the choice of choosing between a color printer or one that only operates in black and white. Color printers come at a higher cost, though they may be unnecessary if you're typically printing word documents.

Resolution: Higher-resolution printers yield sharper, clearer results. A resolution of 600 x 1200 or 600 x 2400 is typical and produces quality printouts.

Tray capacity: It may be worth checking out how many sheets of paper the tray can hold. Larger capacity trays are particularly useful for office work.

Print materials: Some higher-end machines cater to various printing materials, such as cardstock or envelopes. Consider the possible items you need to print before purchasing.

Double-sided printer: Many laser printers offer double-sided printing, another feature that saves time and energy.

Size: Smaller tends to be better for home office use. You're likely to find models that appeal to those looking to save space, though they may sacrifice some speed.

Toner ordering: In some cases, you may be able to set yourself up to regularly order toner when it starts to get low. With an internet connection, the toner level can be monitored and an order is triggered once it hits a certain threshold.

Security: Higher-volume laser printers designed for office use may offer security features. This is useful when multiple users or guests are printing regularly at the same time.

In-depth reviews for best laser printers

Best of the best: HP Neverstop All-in-One Laser Printer

What we like: Versatile, high-end unit that scans, copies, and prints in monochrome and color. Operate by app or voice with Alexa.

What we dislike: Pricey investment.

Best bang for your buck: Brother Compact Monochrome Laser Printer

What we like: Ideal for the home office. Compact, simple, and inexpensive printer that boasts a couple convenient features like double-sided prints.

What we dislike: Toner may deplete more quickly than expected.

Choice 3: HP Color LaserJet Pro Multifunction Printer

What we like: Offers detailed, rich color prints on a variety of materials. Reliable device at a decent price.

What we dislike: Relatively slow and somewhat bulky.

