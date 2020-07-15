Best laptops for students of all ages

Whether you've got kids at home getting ready to take on distance learning or you're the parent of a college student getting ready for their next semester of classes, you're going to need the right tech to make it all happen.

The right laptop can be a powerful learning tool -- whether that's through connecting users to online courseware or to each other -- and likewise, having an underpowered laptop can make everything harder.

And of course, the right machine for your student will have everything to do with how they'll be using it to learn. The age groups we used are projections, and different students will need different machines -- which is why it's critical to look at the specs first.

Here are our top laptop picks for students from elementary school through college, from HPs to MacBooks.

For elementary students

For students in grade school, the name of the game is durability. Any laptop you buy for your young one will need to withstand the wear and tear of kid life, so it's a good idea to pick one up that's built to be tough.

You'll also want to get a laptop that they can learn to use quickly, so technical issues don't hold back their learning. That's why we recommend Chromebooks for the younger crowd: They're solidly built and simple to learn -- and they're ultra-secure, so your child's digital information is safe, manageable remotely, and backed up just in case their Chromebook is ever lost or stolen.

Good: The ASUS Chromebook C202 an 11.6-inch laptop that's been "ruggedized" and built to be spill-resistant. It's a solid entry-level Chromebook that's fast enough for basic web browsing, writing, and watching videos. The durable additions like rubberized corners mean it can survive its fair share of abuse.

Better: The Lenovo Chromebook C330 is another respectable 11.6-inch laptop with two claims to fame: It has a touchscreen, and the screen can be folded over the keyboard so it looks and feels like a proper tablet. The included 64GB of file storage is also a nice bonus for the price point.

Best: The ASUS Chromebook C523 is a capable entry-level Chromebook, but what sets it apart is its 15.6-inch screen. Taking more than a little design inspiration from Apple's MacBook Pro, the big screen gives you plenty of space to see everything -- and on the super-thin sides, it's got both USB-A and USB-C ports. If you're looking for a student computer under $300 that can handle anything from online homework to writing papers, this is your best bet.

For junior high students

Junior high school usually comes with a lot of drama, so it's important to pick out a laptop that will be drama-free for your almost-teenager. For this category, we recommend laptops with 13- to 14-inch screens. These are our favorite under-$500 options.

Good: The HP Stream looks a bit like a toy -- but it's a real-deal Windows laptop that strikes a respectable balance between size (it's got a generous 14-inch screen) and portability (it's just over three pounds). It's affordable, fast enough for school work, and it includes one free year of Microsoft Office 365 plus an enormous 1TB of cloud storage. You'll need to subscribe to renew both after the first year, so keep that in mind.

Better: HP's 14" Chromebook has understated looks and internals that are right on par with other Chromebooks in the $200 to $300 range. And while that might sound a little boring, that's exactly what we like about it: It's predictable, a good value, and another perfect example of why Chromebooks are ideal for students.

Best: The Lenovo Chromebook C340 is a big step up from most other Chromebooks, because it's got a proper Intel i3 processor. That means it's fast enough for tasks that require more power, like recording audio, or editing photos and videos -- but it's still less than $500, includes a touchscreen, and comes in two different colors. If you've got a student who needs a beefy computer, but you're not ready to invest in a "grown-up" machine, this is the right compromise.

For high school students

High school is when students begin to live a significant portion of their academic lives on their devices, so it's important to find a laptop that's suited to above-average demands. And unfortunately, the parenting adage holds up in this case: Everything gets more expensive as they get older. Here are the laptops we recommend for getting the most out of high school.

Good: The ASUS VivoBook 15 is an impressive Windows machine that could just as easily work for an adult as it does for students. It's got the laid-back looks of a Mac laptop -- complete with the giant touchpad -- but it runs Windows 10, has a 1080p screen, a complete suite of connectivity ports, and it weighs just under four pounds. If you need a budget Windows machine that doesn't feel like a compromise, this is the first place to look.



Better: The Dell Inspiron 3000 is a little pricier, but you get what you pay for -- and in this case, that means a laptop that will last several years plus a built-in 1TB hard drive on top of the internal 128GB solid-state drive. If you need a budget machine that still has a work-ready CPU and a ton of file storage, this is your best option, hands down.

Best: Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is definitely a grown-up's machine -- it's hard to call it a laptop, because it's built in the form factor of a tablet -- but high school students are often required to take on intense work. If you're looking for a machine for a high schooler who is learning to edit video or developing as a digital artist, the investment in a Surface Pro may help unlock their potential.

For college students

College is a whole other level of learning -- and students are expected to do a lot more work. If you're looking for a college laptop, you'll need to look at the more powerful end of the market; it will need to take notes all day in class and stay up late nights doing homework and playing movies. The best laptops for college are like college itself: expensive, but worth the investment.

Good: We like the Dell Inspiron 14 5000 because it's got a ton of ports, a touchscreen, and a hefty AMD Ryzen CPU on board. The screen is brilliant and perfect for streaming movies and binging shows, and the built-in fingerprint reader takes the headache out of logging in (and constantly refreshing passwords). If you need an impressive Windows laptop that doesn't break the bank, keep this one on the list.

Better: Microsoft's Surface Laptop 3 is the hidden gem of the Surface brand. It's got the same high-end looks as the Surface Pro, and even the same touchscreen, but it's a proper laptop with enough horsepower included to make it a respectable contender for any college student. If you're looking for a Windows machine for a college student that's above average but carries a below-average price tag, consider the Surface Laptop 3.

Best: Apple's MacBook Air is still one of our favorite laptops around, because it's a powerful, ultra-thin machine that gets faster and lighter with each iteration. It's fast, it's easy to use, and best of all, it integrates with other Apple products. It's available in a variety of colors and configurations, and there aren't really any bad choices. If you're looking for a laptop that can keep up with rigorous college work that's super light and just as reliable, you found it.

Jaime Vazquez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.