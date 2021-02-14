The best laptop for writers

If you’re a writer, you never know when inspiration will strike — which is why most writers favor laptops over desktop computers. Despite having a reputation for being solitary, many writers tote their portable laptops to cafés or shared workspaces to type their masterpieces.

For writers, a laptop must have a comfortable keyboard and long battery life. Other features like a big screen are desirable when writing at home. Our shopping guide breaks down these considerations and more. We’ve also included our top recommendations, like Apple’s MacBook Pro, a long-lasting customer favorite.

Considerations when choosing laptops for writers

Operating systems to consider

When picking a laptop, you’ll have to commit to one of the following operating systems.

MacOS

Apple computers run only their proprietary operating system, macOS (formerly OS X), on their laptops. MacBooks are popular with writers for their lightweight, streamlined construction and high portability. Many Apple users are loyal to the brand, and their OS is very user friendly. However, their laptops are some of the priciest on the market.

Windows 10

You can find this ubiquitous operating system running on Microsoft, Dell, Samsung, and HP laptops. Many of these brands offer affordable laptops that will cover your word processing needs as well as offer more software compatibility than Apple laptops.

Chrome OS

Chromebook laptops run their proprietary Chrome operating system. If you use Google docs to write and edit your pieces, consider a more budget-friendly Chromebook. With Chrome OS most of your work will be stored in the cloud and are best for writers who do most of their work online. Because most of its apps rely on being online, if you’re retreating to the woods to write sans WiFi, taking a Chromebook to a café with spotty internet may leave you in the lurch.

Features for laptops for writers

Keyboard size and style

Typing for hours on a laptop is a different experience from using a desktop. While laptop keyboards have limitations in terms of comfort and ergonomics, you want one that won’t cause your fingers to fatigue after hours of use. Look for one with bounce and tactile feedback as well as an ample palm rest. We also like keyboards that are backlit for writing in low light.

Battery life

When you’re writing on the go, you’re not always able to plug in your laptop. Battery life varies greatly with laptops, so be sure to check out the specs before you make a purchase. Higher end batteries run between 9 and 12 hours; lower-end batteries, between 4 and 6 hours. If you travel often with your laptop, it’s important to have a long-lasting battery.

Screen size

Screen sizes are measured diagonally. The smaller the screen, the smaller the laptop’s footprint; something to consider when transporting it in your bag. 11 inches is considered a small screen, though this also translates into a more cramped keyboard. If you’re using your laptop for more stationary writing and want more of a desktop experience, larger screens of up to 17 inches are available on some laptop models.

Price

The simplest laptops, ChromeBooks, cost as little $100 to $150, while Windows-operated laptops start at $250. MacBooks, by comparison, start at $1,000 and can cost as much as $3,000.

FAQ

Q. Should I invest in a “full HD” laptop?

A. Screen resolution is important, especially if you like to veg out on Netflix after a full day of writing. Many affordable laptops offer subpar resolution, which makes looking at websites or other media a grainy experience. We recommend investing in full HD resolution with a minimum of 1920 x 1080 pixels.

Q. Do I need a touchscreen laptop?

A. For word-processing purposes, a touchscreen isn’t essential. Touchscreens are an added cost, and many writers are operating on a budget. However, if you want to combine the convenience of a tablet with your laptop, instead of buying two separate devices, a touchscreen feature may be a more economic investment.

Laptops for writers we recommend

Best of the best: Apple 13-inch MacBook Pro

Our take: An elegant and powerful laptop for serious writers.

What we like: Backlit keyboard is ergonomic and quiet. Lightweight at 3.1 pounds. Fast. Seamlessly syncs with iPhones and can answer iPhone calls and texts.

What we dislike: Only features two USB ports.

Best bang for your buck: Samsung Galaxy Book S

Our take: A lightweight, highly portable laptop that won’t break the bank.

What we like: Weighs in at only 2 pounds. Whopping 17 hours of battery life between charges. Easy to transport. Choice of LTE or WiFi models.

What we dislike: Keyboard doesn’t feel as substantial as other laptop models.

Choice 3: HP ENVY 15t Laptop

Our take: A highly popular and high-performance laptop with an optional touchscreen.

What we like: Rugged design can resist spills and durable for rough handling. Speedy processor and 16GB memory.

What we dislike: On the pricey side if you opt for the touchscreen, but you’re paying for a quality machine with impressive speed.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.