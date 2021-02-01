The best laptop for working from home

Working from home requires a laptop with a high level of versatility. You may end up performing widely varying tasks during the week, so you need the processing power and display screen quality to match your most demanding tasks.

Often, a laptop for working from home needs to perform equally well when you’re sitting at a desk or carrying it with you for a quick trip to the office or to a client’s location — versatility is the key.

To learn more, keep reading our guide, which includes reviews of our favorites at the end. We love the Apple MacBook Air as a powerful laptop for working at home, as it has a high-quality display with plenty of processing power.

Considerations when choosing laptops for working from home

Processing power

The most important consideration for your at-home laptop depends on the type of work you’ll be doing. Someone who must handle huge databases needs quite a bit of memory and processing power, but someone who mainly uses social media or email for communicating with the main office can successfully use a budget model.

The CPU (central processing unit) is the chip that performs the primary processing work for the laptop. Powerful CPUs allow you to do more work in less time, but they also drive up the cost of the laptop.

Try an Intel Core or AMD Ryzen processor for the most power. An Intel Celeron or AMD FX processor will be better for those on a tight budget.

RAM

The laptop’s random access memory (RAM) also plays an important role in the model’s performance speed. About 8GB of RAM is average for an at-home work laptop.

WiFi capability

When you’re working at home, you undoubtedly do the majority of your work attached to your home’s WiFi network. For the fastest possible level of performance, make sure your laptop and your home network router support the newest standard, WiFi 6.

Features

Display screen

For those who participate in video conferences regularly or who need to work on presentations, a large, high-resolution screen is a must. Some may prefer a 2-in-1 laptop that allows for touchscreen performance as needed.

Battery life

Some people working from home will be sitting at a desk all day, plugged into an outlet, meaning battery life isn’t important. For those who regularly are on the move, great battery life is a must.

Storage

For those who store a lot of big files — like photos, videos, or databases — on an at-home laptop, a large amount of storage is desirable. However, if you store most of your files in the cloud, you don’t have to spend a lot on local storage.

Size

Larger laptops typically have bigger screens and keyboards, making them comfortable to use while sitting at a desk at home. Smaller laptops may have an uncomfortably small keyboard, but they’re easy to carry anywhere.

Price

Expect to pay $300 to $600 for a budget-priced laptop for working from home. For a more powerful laptop that has above-average features and processing power, expect to pay $600 to $1,500.

FAQ

Q. Is the operating system of the laptop important?

A. Many people working at home use software in the cloud through the web browser, which negates the importance of the operating system. Even so, some people greatly prefer one operating system, so you may want to stick with a familiar OS.

Q. What kind of longevity should I expect from my laptop?

A. A high-end business laptop usually lasts four to six years, while a budget-priced model will last two to four years.

Laptops for working from home we recommend

Best of the best: Apple MacBook Air

Our take: For those who need maximum versatility from a laptop for working from home, this MacBook provides phenomenal results.

What we like: For video conferencing and watching online presentations, this laptop’s display screen has outstanding quality.

What we dislike: Some people dislike using Mac OS instead of Windows OS. Pricier than Windows computers.

Best bang for your buck: Samsung Galaxy Book S

Our take: If you want a laptop that’s lightweight and easy to carry from room to room, the Galaxy Book S weighs less than two pounds.

What we like: Battery delivers plenty of power for a full day of work. Price is affordable.

What we dislike: Doesn’t have as much processing power as some at-home workers need.

Choice 3: HP Envy 17t Laptop

Our take: If you need a high level of processing power to handle your workload, this model will fit your needs.

What we like: The large 17.3-inch screen is ideal for watching presentations. Offers 16GB of RAM.

What we dislike: More expensive than some other laptops. May have more power than you actually need.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

