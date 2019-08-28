The best laptop under $500

A new laptop is usually a big-ticket item -- but it doesn't have to be. With the advent of Chromebooks and less expensive storage, there are many high-quality laptops for under $500 that don't necessarily skimp on power, memory, or screen size. In addition, many of these models are fairly lightweight and compact. Low-priced laptops vary in their operating system, memory, processing power, and other factors, so it's important to find a computer that meets your needs. Our top choice by HP combines the sleek convenience of a tablet with the power of a laptop. To learn more about laptops under $500, continue reading our shopping guide.

Considerations when choosing laptops under $500

When searching for the right laptop, you should keep in mind what tasks you will use your computer for most often.

Most laptops under $500 come with either Windows 10 or Chrome OS. Windows is a highly versatile operating system that works well for gaming, video editing, and a variety of other tasks. Chrome OS is a browser-based operating system installed on Chromebooks that is a good choice for anyone who needs a basic computer for browsing and using cloud-based services. Linux is an open-source operating system that does not come installed on most laptops but can be installed for free.

The processor of a laptop, also called the CPU, determines its speed and ability to multitask.

Battery life is crucial if you plan to work on the go--and with a laptop, there's a good chance you do. Even inexpensive laptops may offer up to 12 hours of battery life, while some may last as little as four hours.

The storage space of a laptop determines how many files and applications you can house onboard. With a Chromebook, most of your data is stored online, so this is less of a concern. If storage is important to you, consider whether a faster solid state drive (SSD) is worth the price--or perhaps opt for a cheaper traditional hard drive (HDD).

If your work involves fine details, gaming, or video editing, screen size may be an important factor. This is the measurement of a laptop's screen diagonally from one corner to the opposite corner, with most models maxing out around 17 inches.

Features

Like any computer, laptops under $500 vary in their features and design. Some common features include:

Touchscreen. This allows you to use your laptop like a tablet. Some models even fold backward for a streamlined tablet experience. These are sometimes referred to as two-in-one machines.

Connectivity. The number and type of ports determine what peripheral devices you can connect.

Webcam. Most laptops have a webcam and microphone built in, but this is not always the case.

Price

The least-expensive laptops come in around $150, and are usually Chromebooks. For $300 to $500, there are a variety of Chromebooks and Windows 10 laptops that may offer features such as touchscreen functionality, SSD storage, large screens, and small form factors.

FAQ

Q. How long does a laptop under $500 last?

A. This depends on how often you use it and whether you plan to play the latest games or use up-to-date programs. With new program updates, your computer may become outdated in five to eight years.

Q. Can Chromebooks download Google Play apps?

A. This depends on the model. However, most newer Chromebooks can access Google Play apps, while all Chromebooks can use Chrome extensions.

Laptops under $500 we recommend

Best of the best: HP Pavilion X360

Our take: If you are looking for a two-in-one machine that doesn't hold back on power or storage, this is your best option.

What we like: The hinged design makes switching to tablet mode easy, and the large touchscreen has excellent resolution.

What we dislike: Plugging multiple peripherals into the USB ports can be difficult.

Best bang for your buck: Acer Aspire E15 15.6" HD Laptop

Our take: This laptop outclasses similarly priced models in terms of storage, battery life, and screen size.

What we like: The combination of the 1TB HDD, eighth-gen Intel CPU, and 13-hour battery life make this a powerhouse of a laptop. The large screen size is useful for multitasking.

What we dislike: The 6GB RAM limits the power of this computer.

Choice 3: ASUS 10.1" Flip Chromebook

Our take: A two-in-one Chromebook that stands out for its lightweight design.

What we like: The compact screen and slim form factor make this a great laptop for working on the go. In addition, the 4GB memory and 2 GHz processor make this a snappy little machine.

What we dislike: The small storage size means you will have to resort primarily to cloud storage.

Peter McPherson is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.