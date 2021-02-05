The best laptop for streaming

Video streaming continues to grow in popularity, whether you’re downloading video streams from a service like Netflix or Hulu or uploading your own live-streaming videos to social media or other sites.

If you’d like to stream on your laptop, you likely need to purchase an above-average priced laptop to receive the power and speed required — budget-priced laptops rarely give you the streaming quality you’re seeking.

To learn more, keep reading our guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. For laptop streaming, our top pick is the Apple MacBook Pro, which has a beautiful, large screen with components made for processing video.

Considerations when choosing laptops for streaming

Screen size and resolution

If you watch movies and TV shows from a streaming service on your laptop, having a large, high-resolution screen greatly enhances the quality of your viewing experience. We recommend a minimum 15-inch screen with a minimum HD resolution quality.

Camera

For creating the highest-quality live-streaming videos, you may want to plug in a separate webcam. However, if you prefer to rely on the camera built into the laptop case, look for one with the largest lens you can find.

Microphone

As with the external camera, an external microphone (often used as part of a headset) gives you the highest quality for broadcasting audio for live-streaming. However, you do have a built-in microphone on the laptop for the most basic audio recording.

WiFi 6

Newer laptops have support for the WiFi 6 wireless networking standard built into them, allowing for the fastest connection speeds and the most stable connection, which is a must-have for successful streaming.

Features

CPU

The quality of the interior hardware components and chips in the laptop play a role in your streaming experience as well. The central processing unit handles most of the processing work when you’re streaming or live-streaming. Intel Core i7 or i9 or the AMD Ryzen 7 or 9 deliver the best results.

GPU

The graphics processor is important for streaming on a laptop, but not quite as important as it is for playing games. Instead, pay attention to how much graphics memory the laptop has. Usually, you want at least 2GB of graphics RAM for streaming.

RAM

The amount of random access memory in the laptop allows it to process the video faster, leading to fewer glitches and lockups. Look for a laptop with at least 8GB of RAM. If you have the budget available, spending extra money to receive 16GB of RAM delivers better results for this use case.

One feature that doesn’t matter much for streaming is the type of operating system the laptop runs. Macintosh and Windows computers work equally well for this purpose.

Price

The least expensive laptops that have success for streaming cost $250 to $750. For the largest screens and the fastest processing power in a streaming laptop, expect to pay $750 to $2,500.

FAQ

Q. Do streaming laptops work for creating my own streaming videos on Twitch?

A. Yes. The best streaming laptops work for watching TV shows and movies on the laptop, while also allowing you to create your own live-streaming video for Twitch and similar outlets.

Q. What are some other options for streaming?

A. Some people choose to use a smartphone or tablet for streaming, especially when live-streaming their own videos, just because they’re easier to use for shooting handheld video than a laptop.

Laptops for streaming we recommend

Best of the best: Apple MacBook Pro

Our take: Apple laptops excel for image, graphics, and video processing, so it makes sense that they would be outstanding streaming devices, too.

What we like: Excellent battery longevity, so you can stream for hours away from a power outlet. Has a 16-inch screen that’s larger than most laptops.

What we dislike: It’s far more expensive than most Windows-based laptops.

Best bang for your buck: Acer Aspire 5

Our take: With a 15.6-inch full HD screen, you’ll appreciate the quality of the viewing experience when streaming with this model.

What we like: Excellent price point for a laptop with a large screen. Supports WiFi 6 standard.

What we dislike: Battery life could be better. Limited to 8GB of RAM, which lags compared to more expensive options.

Choice 3: Samsung Galaxy Book Ion

Our take: The Samsung-branded QLED display technology in this 15.6-inch laptop screen delivers impressive visual results rarely found in a laptop screen.

What we like: Battery life is especially impressive. Provides support for the WiFi 6 standard.

What we dislike: Has only 8GB of RAM. Price is a little higher than average.

