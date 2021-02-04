The best laptop for small business

When operating a small business, employees often end up performing a variety of tasks. Rather than having specialized skills, these employees must be able to do numerous things well.

For this reason, consider a small business laptop that can deliver quite a bit of versatility, allowing you to use it for almost any computing task you encounter. The Dell XPS 15 is our number-one pick, thanks to its lightweight design for travel inside a sturdy case that can handle potentially rough treatment. To learn more about the essential features to look for, keep reading our guide.

Considerations when choosing laptops for small business

Uses

Because so much computing software now runs from the cloud, the operating system for your small business laptop is less important than it was a few years ago. You rarely have to worry about software being compatible with your operating system.

It’s far more important to think about how you will use the laptop for your small business and then match the computer’s components to those needs. Some potential use cases include the following:

Presentations: If you take your computer to clients’ businesses to give presentations, a large screen of at least 15 inches is helpful. You want a high resolution screen of at least HD quality.

Traveling: If you do a lot of traveling for your small business or if you often work in the field, having a lightweight laptop with plenty of durability is important.

Communication: If you want a computer primarily for managing a website, communicating via email, and overseeing social media accounts, you want a fast and reliable wireless networking signal. Look for a small business laptop that supports the latest WiFi standard, WiFi 6.

Features

CPU

The CPU performs the majority of processing work in your small business laptop. Try to stick to an Intel Core i7 or i9 or an AMD Ryzen 7 or 9 CPU with a clock speed of at least 4 GHz for the top level of performance.

RAM

Look for a laptop with at least 8GB of RAM for the fastest performance.

Ergonomics

If you type on your laptop for several hours at a time, having a full-size keyboard that’s set up for wrist support allows you to work in comfort for an entire day. Some people prefer a desktop computer to a laptop because some laptop keyboards are not comfortable to use.

Security

For a laptop with potentially sensitive information about your small business on it, you want strong security measures built into the computer, including a fingerprint scanner or automatic encryption of data stored on the hard drive.

Battery performance

A small business laptop should give you several hours of performance when you can’t connect to an outlet, just in case you need to work while you’re traveling.

Price

The least expensive small business laptops cost $500 to $1,000. For advanced laptops for small businesses with outstanding power and features, expect to pay $1,000 to $2,500.

FAQ

Q. What’s the average lifespan of a small business laptop?

A. Higher-priced models with above-average processing chips and features will give you three to five years of good performance. Budget laptops may become outdated in two to three years.

Q. Am I better served with a desktop computer for my small business?

A. Choose a laptop if you ever need to travel with the computer, whether you’re going to see clients or you’re taking work home with you. If you only work at the business location, a desktop works nicely at a lower price than a laptop.

Laptops for small business we recommend

Best of the best: Dell XPS 15

Our take: This Dell laptop delivers a strong all-around set of features that work for crunching data and creating impressive presentations.

What we like: With a lightweight design, you can carry it comfortably all day. Has an excellent ergonomic design. Stands up well to rough treatment.

What we dislike: Price is a little high, especially if you have no use for the 4K resolution screen.

Best bang for your buck: HP Envy x360 Convertible Laptop

Our take: For small business users who need a versatile 2-in-1 laptop to perform a variety of functions, this model is a strong contender.

What we like: Has a lower price than you’d expect for this type of laptop. Longer battery life than similarly priced models.

What we dislike: If you don’t need a touchscreen display, you may want to look elsewhere.

Choice 3: Apple MacBook Pro

Our take: It’s really expensive, but for those businesses that need to do graphics and video processing, few other laptops can match this model’s level of performance.

What we like: Outstanding screen quality for giving presentations. Long battery life for those who travel for work.

What we dislike: Very expensive. Some dislike having the Mac operating system on a business laptop.

