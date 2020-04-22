The best laptop cleaner

Take a good look at your laptop, and be honest: How clean is your screen and keyboard? It's common for them to accumulate gunk from frequent use, which is why it's a smart idea to invest in a laptop cleaner.

Laptop cleaner kits have the tools you need to keep dirt, dander, hair, and even crumbs at bay. Some kits utilize compressed air, while others include device-friendly cleaners and microfiber cloths. There are also cleaners in the form of brushes and tools that dislodge dirt from hard-to-reach areas, such as in between keys.

No matter how much de-gunking your laptop requires, there's a kit out there to save the day. This buying guide takes a look at laptop cleaners and offers some great choices, including our favorite, GreatShield Universal Screen Cleaning Kit, whose ammonia-free cleaning solution is odorless and leaves screens streak-free.

Considerations when choosing laptop cleaners

Popular types of laptop cleaners

Microfiber cloth

Microfiber cloths are popular all-purpose cleaners, so it's no surprise to find them in laptop cleaner kits. Other materials, like towels and tissues can be too abrasive, especially for screens. Microfiber cloths, on the other hand, are scratch-free and lint-free. Not only are they ideal for cleaning laptops, you can use them to clean eyeglasses and other devices.

Cleaning solution

Cleaning solutions for laptops are specially formulated to be gentle enough not to penetrate crevices and damage internal components. Solutions are applied either via a wipe or in the form of a spray. Many formulas are alcohol-based for effective cleaning and sanitizing, however, you'll find a wide assortment of gentler ones that are free of alcohol, ammonia, or odors.

Brushes

For a dry, chemical-free cleaning experience, consider investing in a laptop brush. These feature soft, flexible bristles that reach beneath keys, inside ports, and around cooling vents. Keep in mind that most brushes aren't intended for screen cleaning, as they're simply too abrasive.

Compressed air

Deep-set dirt, crumbs, and hair are harder to remove from keyboards with non-invasive cleaners. Investing in a can of compressed air is a fast, damage-free way to blast out particles.

Correct use of the spray is required, though, so be sure to read the can's instructions before spraying. Otherwise, the gust of air can be too harsh if the can is held too close to the keyboard.

Vacuums

Device-friendly vacuums are a solid choice for laptop cleaners. Their suction is powerful enough to remove bits and pieces from the keyboard area without affecting the keys or membrane. Many of these vacuums are small enough to be portable and plug directly into USB ports for power.

Cleaning gel or goop

To remove superficial dirt without much effort or mess, consider investing in a cleaning gel or goop. These blobs are rolled across the keyboard and are ideal for picking up dirt, hair, and crumbs. Because they're mushy, they contour to keys and cooling vents to remove particles on top of and around these areas.

Price

Laptop cleaners containing a single cleaning device, such as a brush or wipes, cost $5 and below. Accessory sets, such as those with a microfiber cloth and solution, are closer to $10. Laptop cleaner kits with multiple tools cost around $25, and computer vacuums cost up to $50.

FAQ

Q. What are the best laptop cleaners for commuters or students?

A. Stick to simple ones that won't make a mess in your bag, such as microfiber cloths or brushes. If you prefer cleaning solutions, bottles are bound to open in a bag, so consider using cleaning wipes instead.

Q. Why do cans of compressed air have so many warnings on their packaging? Aren't they safe?

A. They're safe, provided you use them according to the instructions. Because the compressed air contains chemicals, if it is sprayed directly on skin at close range, it can cause injury. It's also best to keep a safe distance between your face and the spray area to prevent particles from ending up in your eyes or mouth.

Laptop cleaners we recommend

Best of the best: GreatShield's Universal Screen Cleaning Kit

Our take: Full-service kit effective at cleaning virtually all areas of a laptop.

What we like: Includes ammonia-free spray, microfiber cloth, and brush. Popular for use on phones and tablets.

What we dislike: Solution can leave a streaky residue on screens.

Best bang for your buck: OXO's Good Grips Electronics Cleaning Brush

Our take: Nifty budget-friendly and pocket-friendly brush to de-gunk laptops.

What we like: Soft bristles dislodge debris without damaging the keyboard. Silicone tip is flexible to reach tight spaces.

What we dislike: Requires occasional washing, so make sure it's dry prior to use.

Choice 3: Screen Mom's Screen Cleaner Kit

Our take: Affordable microfiber and solution kit that is gentle on electronics.

What we like: Ammonia- and alcohol-free solution. Streak-free and odorless, and ideal for cleaning glasses.

What we dislike: Doesn't come with tools to clean the keyboard.

