The best lap steel guitar

A lap steel guitar is a compact guitar played in a horizontal position, either in the player's lap -- hence the name -- or on a stand or table. Players use a slide known as a tone bar to fret the instrument. It's less widely used than the standard guitar but is popular in country and bluegrass music and can produce some interesting tones.

If you're looking to buy a lap steel guitar, you may feel overwhelmed by your options. This guide contains all the basic information you need, plus some recommendations, such as our top pick, Vorson's LT-230-8 TB 8-String Lap Steel Guitar, a beautiful instrument that stands out for its many tonal possibilities.

Considerations when choosing lap steel guitars

Lap steel guitar types

Acoustic lap steel guitars have hollow bodies and sound holes to naturally amplify them. They're great for playing at home but need to be miked up to use on stage.

National or "Dobro" lap steel guitars use resonator cones to amplify the sound of the guitar, so they don't need to be plugged into amplifiers. They generally have bright tones with plenty of sustain.

Electric lap steel guitars are the most popular variety. You need a separate amplifier to make the most of them, but this means you can use effect pedals to produce a wide range of sounds, making them extremely versatile.

Tonewoods

The term "tonewood" refers to the wood used to make an instrument and implies each has its own tonal properties. While different wood types do have slightly different tonal properties, the overall effect is minimal and only the most highly-trained ears notice any variation, so don't get too hung up on it. Common tonewoods include mahogany, maple, and ash.

Features

Stand

Some lap steel guitars come with their own stand, which is ideal if you intend to play on stage but don't want to play in a seated position.

Case

You can buy both hard and soft cases for lap steel guitars, and one may even be included when you buy a new instrument. Hard cases offer more protection than soft gig bags but are heavier and bulkier.

Number of strings

Standard lap steel guitars have six strings like regular guitars, although they use a different tuning. You can also find lap steel guitars with eight or ten strings to give you an extended range.

Price

You can find some basic, inexpensive lap steel guitars for less than $100, but most mid-range models coat $200 to $400. High-end instruments can cost well over $500.

FAQ

Q. My lap steel guitar won't stay in tune -- what's the problem?

A. Sometimes lap steel guitars (and other kinds of guitars) fall out of tune more easily when they're new or you've recently restrung them. Keep playing your guitar and the strings soon wear in and stay in tune better. Should the problem persist, your lap steel guitar may need a professional setup. If you're concerned about making sure your lap steel stays in tune, pick a model with quality tuning hardware, particularly open geared tuners.

Q. How should I store my lap steel guitar to keep it in good condition?

A. If you don't play your lap steel guitar often, it's best to store it in a case between playing sessions to keep it free from dust and dirt and to protect it from any potential knocks or bumps. You should also make sure to keep it away from sources of heat (such as radiators or strong direct sunlight) to avoid warping. Extreme cold temperatures can also cause instruments to warp, so don't store your lap steel in a unheated garage.

Lap steel guitars we recommend

Best of the best: Vorson's LT-230-8 TB 8-String Lap Steel Guitar

Our take: The extended range of this lap steel guitar gives you excellent tonal possibilities.

What we like: Feels solid and well-made. Gorgeous blue finish. Tone bar and gig bag included. Active pickups.

What we dislike: The included bag isn't of the best quality.

Best bang for your buck: Recording King's RG-32-SN Lap Steel Guitar

Our take: If you're looking for a solid but inexpensive lap steel guitar to start on, this is a great choice.

What we like: Open geared tuners keep it in tune. Simple and stripped back with just one volume knob and one tone knob. Classic lap steel tone from the active P-90 pickup.

What we dislike: May need a decent setup to get the best sound.

Choice 3: Rogue's RLS-1 Lap Steel Guitar

Our take: A solid choice to get beginners started.

What we like: Well-made six-string that's delightful to play. Includes a gig bag and stand. Features a hardwood body, single-coil pickup, and chrome hardware.

What we dislike: Lacks a tone bar.

Lauren Corona is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.