The best language translation device

Dónde está el baño? You might never find out what that question means without a good language translation device. These handy little machines can listen to a foreign language, translate what is being said into English, and vice versa. Technological advances in voice recognition mean that you can have a real-time conversation with someone whose language you don't speak.

To choose the translation device that's right for you, read the following advice on picking the best model. We've also included reviews of a few favorites, like our favorite, the Alcorrect JoneR Voice Language Translator Device. It can even detect specific regional accents within a language.

Considerations when choosing language translation devices

Standalone vs. app devices

Standalone translation devices cost more, but they can also do more. They're able to translate in real time and do so without the aid of any outside technology. Their screens are easy to operate and don't require the user to carry multiple devices at once.

App-required devices function as more of a loudspeaker while the work is actually being done by the app on your phone or tablet. One advantage to app-required devices is that they can receive software updates regularly without much effort on your part.

Required connections

For your language translation device to work properly, you will likely need one of the following connections: WiFi, a hotspot, SIM card, or data plan. The most common connections will be WiFi and hotspots because those are the simplest ways to connect when traveling abroad.

Language capabilities

One of the most important things to consider when choosing a language translation device is how many languages it can translate and which ones. These devices can translate anywhere between six and 106 different languages. The average is about 50.

Battery life

It's important to know the battery life of the machine that you choose. Think about how you plan to use your language translation device and if you'll need it for long periods without access to a charger. Most of these devices come with rechargeable batteries that can be recharged using a USB cord. Most active-use times are between eight and 24 hours.

Features

Photo translation

Photo translation is immensely important if you plan to use public transport or will do a lot of walking in a foreign country. With this feature, your language translation device can take a picture of a sign or other text, read it, and translate it back to you in English. This feature is usually only available for the most popular languages on your translation device.

Noise cancellation

Noise-cancelling technology filters ambient sound out and isolates the nearest audible speech. This is helpful if you're on a busy city street or in a crowded party. This feature would probably be useful for everyone at one time or another.

Price

Most language translation devices cost between $80 and $360. If you spend $80, you can purchase a device that works proficiently with fewer than 10 languages and requires an app. For $200, most language translation devices will be standalone options and even include different dialects and accents of some languages. A $360 translation device offers extremely high accuracy. Many come with noise-cancellation and high-quality cameras.

FAQ

Q. Do language translation devices automatically detect the incoming language?

A. No, they don't. You'll need to choose the language you want to translate before each use. Though this might seem inconvenient, it keeps the device from becoming confused between similar languages, which could cause you problems in the end.

Q. Why do I need a language translation device if I can get something similar as a phone app?

A. While some language translation devices utilize a mobile app to enhance usability, a basic translation app doesn't have the functionality of a language translation device. These devices have microphones designed to hear different dialects, and they offer additional functionality such as simultaneous text and voice translation, which most apps don't have.

Language translation devices we recommend

Best of the best: Alcorrect JoneR Voice Language Translator Device

Our take: Top-of-the-line translation features for those who need the best.

What we like: Can translate more than 50 languages and recognizes more than 75 accents. This unit also works well in loud environments.

What we dislike: Expensive, but worth the cost.

Best bang for your buck: Nynicorny Translator Device Smart Voice Translator

Our take: Easy to use at an easy price.

What we like: Translates text and audio simultaneously, and works especially well with translating Spanish.

What we dislike: The app can be complicated to use.

Choice 3: CM Smart Instant Language Translator Device

Our take: Just one click needed for help with six languages.

What we like: Simple operation and small size makes it a convenient choice.

What we dislike: Only has capabilities in six languages, which doesn't include Italian or French.

