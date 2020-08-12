The best landscape lighting of 2020

There are lots of good reasons for adding landscape lighting to your garden. It's great for evening barbecues and parties. It means you're not at risk of stumbling in the dark. Prowlers love dark corners -- so light puts them off and makes you and your property safer.

There are literally thousands of different options. Twelve-volt plug-in sets are common. There are also efficient solar landscape lights that need no wiring and take just minutes to set up.

We've recently revisited our recommendations, taking into account a number of new models. In our concise review we also look at the details you'll want to consider before you buy.

Best landscape lighting of 2020

1. Claoner's Solar Landscape Spotlights: A newcomer to our top spot, these are powerful and versatile, with 32 LEDs to ensure maximum illumination.

2. URPower's Motion-Sensor Solar Lights: Returning to our short list once again, these low-cost wall lights with downward beam pattern help minimize urban light pollution.

3. Pandawill's Color-Change Mosaic Solar Light: Sometimes you want lighting that sets a mood. This new entry on our short list will bring color to the party.

Choosing the right landscape lighting

There's such a wide choice of landscape lighting available today, you can have pretty much whatever you want. As we said at the start, power comes either from a 12-volt system you plug into a standard outlet, or you can go with solar models. The latter, of course, gives you the freedom to put lighting pretty much wherever you want. However, as convenient as solar lighting is, it's still subject to the whims of the weather. A few cloudy days, and performance will drop considerably. Shady areas can also limit placement. Modern 12-volt lighting is easy to wire, and gives you great reliability. You can conceal and protect the cables in low-profile trunking or PVC pipes. If you like, you can bury them in the lawn or alongside paths.

Note: If you do use 12-volt lights, make sure they are plugged into an outlet with a GFCI (ground fault circuit interrupter). It will prevent fire or shocks in the event of an electrical short.

It's worth taking some time to plan your landscape lighting. Recessed lamps are great along paths or in decking, but you'll probably want something brighter for doorways, a garage, and other buildings. Those are also areas where you might want to consider motion-activated lights. Most spotlights are either wall-mounted, or fixed to a ground spike, though several offer both options in the same package. That can be useful if you want the same appearance throughout, although they're not always the most decorative.

Brightness is measured in lumens. A standard household 100-watt bulb is 1,600 lumens, but outdoors you don't usually need that amount of brightness. Small recessed lights can be as little as 30 lumens each and still be effective. Even the most powerful don't go much above 1,000 lumens. You can also look at the number of LEDs. It's not particularly accurate, but generally the more LEDs, the brighter it's going to be.

Prices, not surprisingly, are all over the place. You can get a set of a dozen lights that cost under $2 each, or you can pay more than $30 for a single spotlight. In our view, it's always better to invest in quality. Cheap landscape lighting can be very hit and miss in terms of durability.

Perhaps the best approach to landscape lighting is to decide what you want and where -- designing an attractive and effective layout -- then look at what the alternatives will cost. Most lighting kits are fairly inexpensive, so you might want a low-volt system close to the house, where reliability is important, and then solar lighting in areas where wiring isn't practical, and where if one light fails it won't have a major impact.

FAQ

Q. How long do solar landscape lights last?

A. Particularly hot or cold environments can diminish lifespan, but you would expect the batteries to last up to three years before they need to be replaced, and the LEDs to last between five and 10 years.

Q. How many hours of light will solar lights provide?

A. Most manufacturers say that if you've had a bright sunny day, you'll get up to eight hours of light at night. Some, such as our top pick, have different light modes. So, it's possible to extend that considerably, although at reduced brightness.

In-depth reviews for best landscape lighting

Best of the best: Claoner's Solar Landscape Spotlights

What we like: Among the brightest available. Flexible mounting options. Auto on/off at dusk/sunrise. Adjustable brightness settings offer all-night lighting. Operating range from -4 to 140°F.

What we dislike: Occasional failures. Some let in water.

Best bang for your buck: URPower's Motion-Sensor Solar Lights

What we like: Very popular budget-friendly lighting set. Easily attaches to wall, post, etc. Waterproof to independent IP64 standard. Ten-foot/120-degree sensing range.

What we dislike: Quality-control issues mean not all units function properly.

Choice 3: Pandawill's Color-Change Mosaic Solar Light

What we like: Decorative light with two modes, giving either useful white light, or attractive color display. Use as table or garden accents.

What we dislike: Quite small (check dimensions). Relatively expensive.

