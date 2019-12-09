The best L-arginine supplement

There are many nutrients that your body relies on that it can't produce itself, such as essential amino acids. L-arginine is one essential amino acid that your body uses to build proteins, and it's found in foods like turkey and pumpkin seeds. In supplement form, L-arginine works to dilate blood vessels, which can benefit cardiovascular health, fuel workouts, and help with erectile dysfunction.

Before purchasing an L-arginine supplement, there are a few considerations you'll need to make. Read this shopping guide to learn more. We've also included our top product recommendations, like L-Arginine Pro powder, which mixes easily into your pre-workout smoothie.

Considerations when choosing L-arginine supplements

Benefits of L-arginine

L-arginine converts into nitric oxide in the body, which expands blood vessels and allows for proper blood flow. Doctors recommend arginine supplements to patients with certain heart conditions, like coronary heart disease, clogged arteries, and angina.

Increased circulation also makes L-arginine supplements popular with men with erectile dysfunction (ED), and even low libido. Lastly, these supplements are popular with weightlifters and athletes because they allow for more oxygen to reach the lungs.

Types

Free-form L-arginine closely resembles the arginine found naturally in food. In free form, the amino acid is not attached to a protein or other compounds.

L-arginine HCL attaches the amino acid to hydrogen chloride (HCL). HCL has a neutral pH, which in turn neutralizes the otherwise bitter taste of L-arginine when in powder form. Hydrogen chloride also makes L-arginine better absorbed by the body.

L-arginine alpha ketoglutarate (AAKG) combines a salt of L-arginine with alpha ketoglutarate acid. This acid is naturally found in the body, and bodybuilders often prefer this type of L-arginine supplement to enhance their performance.

Features

Form

L-arginine supplements come in capsules or powders. While both forms are just as effective, pills can require two to three doses a day while powders typically only require one. Powders also bring faster results because the body can metabolize them quicker; however, they do require mixing with a liquid before ingesting. L-arginine creams are also available and are used by men and women to improve circulation. Injections are available under medical supervision only.

Dosage

The recommended dosage of L-arginine is between six and 30 grams per day. Powders and capsules are often listed in milligrams (mg), and range roughly between 800 and 7,000 mg per serving. Be aware that one serving can require 1 to 3 capsules in pill form. For those with clogged arteries, you'll want to take a much higher dose than if you're suffering from erectile dysfunction (for which under 10 grams is plenty).

Added ingredients

Many L-arginine supplements include additional ingredients. Citrulline is another amino acid often combined with L-arginine to enhance the latter's properties. Some formulas have added herbs like yohimbe to boost the libido. Other blends contain vitamins like C, D, K, and B vitamins to boost overall health.

Price

L-arginine supplements range in price from $6 to $50 for a one month supply of capsules or powder. Bottles or containers that cost over $20 are often formulated with HCL, AAKG, or higher concentrations of L-arginine.

FAQ

Q. I've heard that L-arginine causes cold sores. Is that true?

A. While there's little evidence that L-arginine itself causes cold sores, there is evidence that it suppresses lysine, an amino acid that prevents cold sores. If you're taking lysine, we don't recommend taking L-arginine, which will cancel out the beneficial effects of lysine and vice versa.

Q. What medications interfere with L-arginine?

A. First off, always check with your doctor before starting a new supplement. L-arginine supplements can lower your blood pressure, so should be avoided if you're taking blood pressure medication. Consult with your physician if you're taking diabetes meds, Viagra, or nitrates before taking an L-arginine supplement.

L-arginine supplements we recommend

Best of the best: L-Arginine Pro's L-Arginine Supplement plus L-Citrulline, Vitamins and Minerals

Our take: A comprehensive powder formula with added ingredients for optimal health.

What we like: Sugar-free, fruit-sweetened powder. Easy to mix in beverages. Added amino acid citrulline, plus essential vitamins and minerals, enhance benefits.

What we dislike: Taste is tart but not as bad as unflavored L-arginine powders.

Best bang for your buck: Havasu Nutrition's Extra-Strength L-Arginine

Our take: An affordable L-arginine supplement that comes in convenient capsules.

What we like: Contains both HCL and AAKG forms, with a total of 800 mg of L-arginine. Highly rated by consumers to boost workouts. Money-back guarantee.

What we dislike: No noticeable results for a minority of users.

Choice 3: The Genius Brand's L-Arginine Powder

Our take: An L-arginine powder sourced from fermented and natural raw ingredients.

What we like: Five grams of free-form L-arginine per scoop. Combined with two root extracts to enhance absorption. Affordable. Popular for ingestion before weightlifting.

What we dislike: Tastes bad to a good portion of consumers.

Ana Sanchez is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.