The best krill oil

Fish oil supplements contain high amounts of omega-3 fatty acids, which many health experts claim help lower blood pressure, reduce cholesterol, improve brain health, and provide other benefits. However, the sources for these fish oil supplements can vary in potency and sustainability.

Krill are tiny shellfish found primarily in cold ocean waters. The oil extracted from krill is said to be easier for our bodies to process, and the harvesting is self-sustaining. Krill oil can also be less expensive than fish oil blends extracted from larger fish.

If you are considering adding omega-3-rich krill oil to your diet, continue to read this helpful shopping guide. Krill oil is often sold in bulk, and the capsule size and potency vary widely from brand to brand. Our top pick is BulkSupplements' Pure Krill Oil Softgels, which have the same potency as high-end name brands but with the economic appeal of supplements sold in bulk.

Considerations when choosing krill oils

Dosage and capsule size

Although dietary supplements such as krill oil are not regulated in the same way as prescription drugs, there are still some established therapeutic dosages. In the case of krill oil, the industry standard is 1,000 milligrams (mg) per serving. However, this doesn't always mean every manufacturer's capsules contain 1,000 mg of pure krill oil. Some capsules contain 500 mg, which translates to two capsules per serving, and a few only contain 350 mg per capsule.

Ingredients

While some dietary supplements may contain filler ingredients that either buffer the product or fill out the capsule, krill oil supplements should only contain krill oil. The standard omega-3 fatty acids listed on the label should be DHA and EPA, but some brands may also contain an additional antioxidant called astaxanthin. This additive is considered safe, but there is no established therapeutic dose.

Sourcing and purity

Most krill used in the production of krill oil are found in the cold ocean waters of Antarctica; although, they can be sourced elsewhere. They are most commonly consumed by whales and other deep sea animals. One important consideration when harvesting krill is sustainability, so consumers should look for certification from the Marine Stewardship Council (MSC). Antarctic krill oil is considered to be the purest because it is naturally low in heavy metals and other toxins.

What are "fish burps"?

Many fish oil supplements, including krill oil, can have an unpleasant side effect known as "fish burps." The oil itself has a concentrated fish flavor, and it is not always easy to digest. Some consumers experience an unpleasant aftertaste, accompanied by occasional burps. These side effects are not harmful, but some krill oil brands are better than others when dealing with this issue.

Price

The actual cost of a bottle of krill oil capsules can be anywhere between $15 to $30, but the total amount of product in the bottle can vary widely. A therapeutic dose of 1,000 mg should cost between 30 and 50 cents, but buying in bulk can easily change that equation.

FAQ

Q. Are krill oil supplements better than other types of fish oil capsules I see on store shelves?

A. All fish oil supplements contain a generous supply of omega-3 fatty acids and other beneficial ingredients. However, krill are self-sustaining at the source, and the omega-3 content is easier for the body to absorb than some other species.

Q. Are there any medical reasons why a person shouldn't take krill oil supplements?

A. Because krill are classified as shellfish, people with known shellfish allergies should not take the supplements. Pregnant women, those who are breastfeeding, and patients on prescription blood thinners should also consult with a doctor before taking krill oil supplements.

Krill oils we recommend

Best of the best: BulkSupplements' Pure Krill Oil Softgels

Our take: These softgel krill oil capsules make great economic sense when purchased in bulk, and the potency is comparable to more expensive brands in specialty stores.

What we like: Capsules are smooth and easy to swallow. Each serving contains 1,000 mg of pure krill oil. Product is sold in bulk and stored in protective bags.

What we dislike: Some reports of capsule leakage. Product is not always burpless, noticeable fish odor and taste.

Best bang for your buck: Bronson's Antarctic Krill Oil

Our take: Some may find the standard 1,000 mg capsules difficult to swallow, so these 500 mg versions from Bronson are easier to take throughout the day.

What we like: Capsules are small and easy to swallow. Few reports of "fish burps" among users. Contains 180 capsules; good price point for the quantity.

What we dislike: Serving size is two 500 mg capsules. Some unpleasant side effects reported.

Choice 3: MegaRed's Superior Omega-3 Krill Oil

Our take: The MegaRed's capsule size of 350 mg may be smaller than others, but it is a good introduction for those who are new to taking fish oil supplements.

What we like: Easy to find on retail store or pharmacy shelves. Small softgel capsules easy to swallow and space out over time. Uses a sustainable source of krill.

What we dislike: Each capsule contains 350 mg of krill oil, which is far less than the accepted therapeutic level of 1,000 mg. Limited shelf life.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.