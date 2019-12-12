The best Kreg jig system

Pocket hole jigs make it quick and easy for anyone to create solid, accurate joints for a wide range of furniture and cabinetry. Kreg is the undisputed market leader. In the following buying guide, we look at their model range in detail to find out what makes them the best. We've also picked out a few examples that showcase their versatility. Their top model, the K5 Master System, is a superb example of the build quality, precision, and flexibility that has made Kreg the undisputed king of pocket hole jigs.

Considerations when choosing Kreg jig systems

What pocket hole jigs do

Traditional furniture making relies on joints like dovetails or mortise and tenons to hold everything together. Cut well, they are the ultimate display of fine craftsmanship. Unfortunately, that takes a lot of time and skill. It's just not practical for many jobs.

Pocket hole jigs are clamped to the material that's being joined, providing an accurate angle for drilling and screwing pieces together. Specialist screws ensure the joint is tight. Pocket hole jigs are popular with DIYers because they can achieve professional accuracy with little or no experience. They're popular with tradespeople because they vastly increase productivity. They can be used to provide permanent fixing, or for creating pieces with "knock-down" joinery that can be disassembled for moving or storage.

Simple pocket hole jigs have just two holes, allowing for basic fixings. Three-hole models (usually unevenly spaced) offer a wider choice.

Features

Cheap pocket hole jigs can suffer from several flaws:

If they aren't well made, those inaccuracies are transferred to every job they're used on.

If they don't clamp securely, movement in the job will affect alignment.

If they're not made of durable materials, drill guides will quickly show signs of wear, again leading to inaccuracies.



Kreg jig systems are high-precision items. Pieces fit together snugly, with no play. Markings are clear and are molded in so they don't wear off.

Several different clamping systems are used, all quick to adjust and very positive. There's provision on most models to use either your own clamps or Kreg's clamps.

Drill guides are made of hardened steel and come with a lifetime guarantee. They just don't wear out.

A drill bit with depth collar and hex key is provided. Charts are included, clearly explaining depth and spacing requirements. The popularity of Kreg jigs means there's also a host of tips and woodwork plans online, many of them free.

Kreg jigs also have either chip relief holes or dust extraction ports to clear waste.

Choosing the right Kreg jig system

A quick check of the specifications of each will give you good guidance. You can step and repeat fixings over any length of board, but you'll want to check the maximum thickness of material that can be clamped.

Entry-level Kreg jigs are designed to be portable -- you clamp them to the item you're working on. More advanced K4 and K5 systems can be clamped to a bench, which some prefer. However, even then the drill guide portion can be removed and clamped separately for those times when it's not practical to take your work material to the bench (when assembling large pieces, for example).

Price

Kreg jigs are a premium product but are also a long-term investment designed to last a lifetime. At around $35, their entry-level two-hole model offers excellent value. The mid-range K4 is around $100, and the K5 systems range from $170 to $250 depending on your choice of accessories.

FAQ

Q. Do you have any tips for using Kreg pocket hole jigs?

A. They're really very straightforward. Double checking measurements and making sure things are clamped securely are the most important aspects. For extra tips and tricks check Kregtools.com and YouTube.

Q. Do pocket hole joints need to be glued?

A. Kreg jigs are popular for making knock-down joinery, so gluing should not be used (though using proper pocket hole screws is strongly recommended). Permanent joints are unlikely to come loose, but a little glue prevents any chance of that happening.

Kreg jig systems we recommend

Best of the best: Kreg K5 Master System

Our take: Comprehensive pocket hole jig offers unrivaled versatility.

What we like: Everything you need for an enormous variety of furniture building. Jig, clamps, drill and specialist screws included. The jig's wings offer additional storage. Dust port for vacuum hose.

What we dislike: Not much. Occasional problems with ratcheting clamp.

Best bang for your buck: Kreg K4 Pocket Hole System

Our take: Well-made general-purpose jig offers fast, secure clamping.

What we like: Ease of use for the beginner, precision for the tradesperson. Three-hole guide provides multiple fixing options. Clear markings help quick setting.

What we dislike: Jig is just about flawless, though some buyers had pieces missing.

Choice 3: Kreg KJDECKSYS Deck Jig

Our take: Very accurate and secure method for fixing composite deck boards.

What we like: Angled guides let you drive screws in the ideal position, even in tight corners. Hides screw heads. Easy to grip. Spacers included.

What we dislike: Not great for real wood boards. Must use Kreg screws.

