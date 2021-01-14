When it comes to skincare trends, Korean beauty products lead the way. Also known as K-beauty, Korean skincare products are backed by significant scientific research, so they provide noticeable results. They’re also incredibly comprehensive, with some brands featuring routines with as many as 10 steps. If you’re interested in giving Korean skincare a try, be sure to choose products that suit your skin type as well as your skincare concerns, so you can achieve the flawless complexion you’re after.

We’ve packed our buying guide with plenty of tips to help you sort through the world of K-beauty and find the best Korean skincare products for you. We’ve even included some specific product recommendations at the end, such as our top choice from Saturday Skin, which can help smooth fine lines and other texture but is still suitable for sensitive skin.

Considerations when choosing Korean skincare

Skin type

The first and most important thing to consider when shopping for Korean skincare is your skin type. If you don't choose products that are compatible with your skin, you can actually do more harm than good.

Oily skin produces excess oil, which can lead to acne and clogged pores. Opt for Korean skincare products with ingredients that help regulate oil production, such as green tea, volcanic clay, and egg white.Dry skin can be dull and dehydrated, so you need products that help restore hydration. Formulas with ingredients like hyaluronic acid, which helps pull moisture into the skin, and B-complex vitamins, which help boost collagen production, are ideal for dry skin.Combination skin has some areas with excess oil and other spots that are dry. Look for Korean skincare products with ingredients like peppermint oil that can help balance the skin.Sensitive skin reacts easily to many common skincare ingredients, so you need gentle Korean skincare products without harsh ingredients like alcohol or artificial fragrance. Look instead for soothing, hydrating ingredients like aloe vera, shea butter, green tea, and ceramides.



Product type

Korean skincare offers a broad range of products, so it’s also essential to understand what items you need or want.

Common Korean skincare product types include:

Cleanser is used for washing your face and removing dirt, oil, bacteria, and other residue. Korean skincare offers cleansers in various formulas, so there’s an option for every skin type. Double-cleansing, which involves using an oil-based cleanser first and then following up with a water-based formula, is very popular in Korean skincare.Toner is a liquid product used to restore the skin’s proper pH after cleansing and provide light hydration and antioxidants. If you have dry skin, choose a toner without alcohol or other drying ingredients.Exfoliator is used to help remove dead, dull cells from the surface of your skin. Some formulas are physical exfoliators, so they contain granules that help buff away the dead skin. Others are chemical exfoliators containing ingredients like glycolic acid or salicylic acid that dissolve the bonds that hold the dead cells in place.Serum is a thin, lightweight product that typically contains just a few active ingredients. It’s designed to address specific skincare concerns, such as wrinkles, dark spots, or dull skin. A serum is more concentrated than a moisturizer, so it provides more noticeable results.Essence is a thinner, more lightweight version of a serum that’s used after toner. However, the terms essence and serum are often used interchangeably, so you may not need both in your routine. Moisturizer helps hydrate the skin. It’s essential for dry skin, but all skin types require at least a light moisturizer.Face masks are treatment products designed for specific skincare concerns such as brightening or hydrating the skin. They’re only left on the face for a brief period. Korean skincare features many sheet masks, which are one-time use fabric masks saturated with skincare ingredients, but you can also find mud and clay masks that wash off.



Features

Scent

Like many skincare products, Korean skincare may have a pleasant fragrance to make applying the products more appealing. In some cases, the products use natural ingredients like essential oils or green tea. Other formulas may contain artificial or synthetic fragrance.

If you have sensitive skin, artificial fragrances can be extremely irritating. Instead, look for Korean skincare products labeled fragrance- or scent-free.

Paraben-free

Parabens are used as preservatives in skincare and beauty products to prevent bacteria and mold growth. Some people are concerned about parabens penetrating the skin, because some research indicates that they can disrupt hormone function.

While the amount of parabens in skincare products is usually minimal, some people are more comfortable using items that don’t contain them. If you’re concerned, look for Korean skincare products labeled “paraben-free.”

Price

You can spend $15 to $50 on Korean skincare products. Masks, facial sprays, and some cleansers go for $15 to $25, while serums, essences, and eye creams typically fall in the $25 to $35 price range. The highest-end Korean skincare products with plenty of active ingredients can cost between $35 and $50.

FAQ

Q. Can I use Korean skincare if I have skin that reacts easily?

A. Most Korean skincare has gentle, mild formulas that work well for sensitive skin. However, if you have skin that reacts easily, it’s important to read the ingredient list before using a product to determine if it contains any ingredients that might irritate your skin.

Q. Do Korean skincare brands test on animals?

A. Some Korean skincare brands test on animals, but you can find many cruelty-free manufacturers. You may need to shop around a bit.

Korean skincare we recommend

Best of the best: Saturday Skin Bright Potion Probiotic Power Serum

Our take: A heavy serum that contains probiotics and prebiotics to hydrate and brighten the skin to provide a healthy glow.

What we like: Contains niacinamide as well as probiotics and prebiotics to help nourish and brighten the skin. Hydrates and evens out the skin. Reduces the appearance of fine lines and other texture issues.

What we dislike: Triggers breakouts in some users.

Best bang for your buck: Innisfree Super Volcanic Pore Clay Mask

Our take: A budget-friendly volcanic clay mask to help treat clogged pores without drying out the skin.

What we like: Features volcanic clay and lactic acid. Exfoliates the skin and softens the appearance of pores. Suitable for dry and sensitive skin.

What we dislike: Can be difficult to rinse off.

Choice 3: Primera Miracle Seed Essence

Our take: A multipurpose essence that helps improve skin tone and hydrates at the same time, leaving skin prepared to better absorb other products.

What we like: Helps even skin tone and texture. Includes cotton pads for application. Scent is extremely light. Skin feels hydrated afterward.

What we dislike: Doesn’t provide enough moisture for dry skin.

