The best kombucha starter kit

The popularity of fermented foods is on the rise, and the hype doesn't seem to be waning. There's a good reason for it, too. Fermentation not only produces delicious results, fermented foods also have a host of health benefits, including improving digestion and gut health. Chock full of probiotics and antioxidants, kombucha is, unfortunately, a rather expensive grocery store purchase. However, with a kombucha starter kit, such as our top pick, the Get Kombucha Continuous Home Brew Kit, it's possible to create your own healthful effervescent concoction right at home. To learn more, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing kombucha starter kits

A kombucha starter kit should include some, if not all, of the following items:

SCOBY: This odd-looking globby round thing is one of the essential aspects of kombucha brewing. Packed with good bacteria and yeast, SCOBY (symbiotic culture of bacteria and yeast) acts as a starter and imparts your brew with fizziness and its unique flavor profile. Don't wait too long before using it, though. It may go bad.

Brewing jar: This is a must. You'll use a jar to brew your kombucha. It should be between one and two gallons in size. (The bigger the jar, the more kombucha you'll be able to brew.) Glass is the ideal jar material. Glass jars are easy to write on. They're clear so you can see your ferment's progress, and there's no need to worry about chemicals leaching into your brew.

Bottles: Once your kombucha is ready for drinking, you must bottle it unless you plan to drink it all at once. Premium kits may include one or several bottles designed for storing your brew.

pH strips: Use these to test the acidity of your ferment.

Temperature gauge: Monitor your ferment's temperature (the ideal range is between 75 and 85 degrees Fahrenheit) with an included gauge.

Sugar and tea: You may have these in your cupboard, but a high-end starter kit is likely to include them, so you don't have to go out of your way to buy extra ingredients.

Starter tea: Borrowed from another batch of previously brewed kombucha, starter tea is required to create and maintain a hospitable environment for beneficial microbes. Not all kits include a starter tea. In a pinch, raw, unfiltered grocery store kombucha or vinegar will do.

A few additional items you may find included in a starter kit are a strainer, spoons, brushes for cleaning, funnels, instruction manuals, and recipe booklets.

Price

A beginner new to the world of kombucha brewing shouldn't bother spending more than $50 for a basic kit with all the tools needed to create this fermented drink. Premium kits that include elements such as bottling supplies may cost more than $200.

FAQ

Q. Does kombucha offer health benefits?

A. Yes, kombucha contains probiotics, which aid in healthy digestion. It's also filled with vitamins and antioxidants. There's evidence that regular consumption of this type of fermented beverage helps to lower cholesterol, improve energy levels, and boost the immune system.

Q. Is kombucha an alcoholic beverage?

A. Because it is fermented, it does contain alcohol, but in very low levels.

Kombucha starter kits we recommend

Best of the best: Get Kombucha Continuous Kombucha Home Brew Kit

Our take: A fully loaded starter kit with everything you need to brew kombucha at home.

What we like: The kit includes the supplies and enough ingredients to brew up to 127 bottles at once. Customers also receive access to online help.

What we dislike: Bottles included are made of plastic, not glass.

Best bang for your buck: Get Kombucha Kombucha Kit Plus Organic Starter Tea

Our take: From the same company as our best-of-the-best pick, a slightly more affordable kit that delivers a comparable level of customer support.

What we like: Comes with a money-back guarantee. All ingredients are organic. Excellent customer service.

What we dislike: Doesn't come with a brewing vessel.

Choice 3: The Kombucha Shop Deluxe Kombucha Brewing Kit

Our take: Everything required for brewing and bottling a delicious fermented brew.

What we like: Includes extras such as funnels. Ingredients are vegan and organic. Comes with an easy-to-follow instruction manual and a quality SCOBY. Sizeable one-gallon brewing jar is made of sturdy glass.

What we dislike: Only enough ingredients for a single batch.

