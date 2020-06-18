The best knitting kit

Whether you've knitted in the past or are picking it up as a new hobby, it's important to have the right tools. To make sure you have everything you need to start your first project, purchase a knitting kit.

Knitting kits can include needles in various sizes and types, stitch markers, and sometimes crochet or weaving tools. Most kits are neatly packaged in cases for portability, making it easy for you to bring your materials to work on your project anywhere.

Read our buying guide to learn more about different types of knitting kits. We'll explain the different tools in each one, plus we're sharing a few recommendations. Our favorite, ChiaoGoo's Twist Shorties Interchangeable Knitting Set, includes a set of circular knitters made with surgical-grade stainless steel tips.

Considerations when choosing knitting kits

Perks of investing in a knitting kit

The most popular reason people buy knitting kits is to get the most value for their tools and accessories. If you intend to buy each piece separately, you could end up spending well over $100 assembling your own kit.

Knitting kits are genuine time-savers, especially for beginners who can feel overwhelmed trying to choose the right tools. They also come with a case specially designed to hold their accessories.

Kit components

Knitting kits are packaged in soft zippered or rolled cases, or hard cases like plastic tackle boxes. Most every kit includes at least some straight knitting needles. They may also include cable knitting needles, which are connected by a smooth cable. Other popular components include tapestry needles, knitting clips, stitch markers, and scissors.

Types of knitting kits

Starter and practice kits: Starter and practice knitting kits come with a couple pairs of straight needles, scissors, and tapestry needles. They also come with a modest yarn sampling to help you practice different stitches and techniques.

Essentials kits: Essentials kits come with a collection of common needle sizes, tapestry needles, scissors, and stitch markers. These are recommended for knitters with some experience, as they have specific tools (like stitch markers) when they're ready to advance in their stitch designs.

Deluxe kits: Deluxe kits can include just about every knitting tool and accessory imaginable, from measuring tape to yarn holders. You get what you pay for with these, as less expensive kits tend to have far more plastic pieces.

Project kits: Project kits have risen in popularity for beginner knitters. These focused sets only come with the tools and yarn you need to complete a single project -- be it a blanket, sweater, or hat.

Needle-only kits: Needle-only kits are typically purchased by experienced knitters ready to make a sizable investment in their tools. Needles can be made of metal, bamboo, or carbon fiber. Given their high quality, many of these kits are packaged in attractive protective cases.

Price

Knitting kits featuring a combination of plastic and metal accessories cost $10 to $30. A quality needle set or deluxe tool set runs from $40 to $80. If you're an experienced knitter looking for premium needles sets and metal tools, be prepared to spend as much as $150 on a kit.

FAQ

Q. Do knitting kits come with yarn?

A. Knitting kits rarely come with yarn. You need to buy it separately by the ball, skein, or hank. It's important to know the weight and thickness of the yarn necessary for a project as it determines which size needles you use.

Q. Can I reuse any items in a knitting project kit?

A. Yes. These kits usually come with a quality set of knitting and tapestry needles, which you can use in future projects. You can also save the instructions and yarn information in the event you'd like to buy similar yarn to recreate the project.

Knitting kits we recommend

Best of the best: ChiaoGoo's Twist Shorties Interchangeable Knitting Set

Our take: Convenient set of circular knitters featuring stainless steel tips.

What we like: Smooth design doesn't catch yarn. Set comes in a case that clips onto a bag.

What we dislike: Expensive option, and better-suited for experienced knitters.

Best bang for your buck: Yosoo's Knitting Kit

Our take: Value set includes over 100 knitting and crochet tools in metal and plastic.

What we like: Kit covers all yarncraft and weaving needs. Comes in an organized zipper case.

What we dislike: Some plastic accessories may feel a bit flimsy, but they work fine.

Choice 3: Rising Phoenix Industries' Chunky Knit Blanket DIY Kit

Our take: All-inclusive kit has everything you need to make a blanket.

What we like: Includes premium yarn to make a 36 x 12-inch throw. Instructions are beginner-friendly.

What we dislike: Blanket is small, so it's best for decorative use as opposed to a functional piece.

