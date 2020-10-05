The best knife sharpener of 2020

It's often been said that the safest tool in a kitchen is a sharp knife. A dull knife can slip under pressure and makes food prep much more time-consuming than it needs to be. Keeping a knife blade sharp, however, can be a challenge without proper sharpening equipment.

Knife sharpeners for home use can be manual or electric, and there isn't necessarily a tactical advantage either way. A knife sharpener should feel secure to use and should be designed to work on a variety of blades commonly found in kitchen drawers.

Some knife sharpeners on the market will sharpen other types of blades, including small shop and gardening tools. Others include a special honing option that will restore an edge between official sharpening sessions.

We have taken a fresh look at our shortlist of recommended knife sharpeners, based on both industry trends and consumer preferences. Our returning top pick can handle a wide variety of blades, with or without electrical power, and we've added a new powerhouse sharpener that goes beyond the kitchen.

Best knife sharpeners of 2020

1. Chef's Choice 290 AngleSelect Hybrid Diamond Hone Knife Sharpener: Returning to our top spot, this versatile diamond-enhanced sharpener and honer can handle blades from all around the world and can even be used manually if desired.

2. Presto Professional Electric Knife Sharpener: A new entry on our list, the Presto sharpener is budget-friendly and provides a level of security on the work surface that many users seek.

3. Work Sharp Knife and Tool Sharpener: This newcomer to our list is ideal for users with multiple blades to sharpen, including kitchen, shop, and garden tools.

What you need to know before buying a knife sharpener

One harsh reality in the food industry is that all knives can become dull, regardless of brand reputation or construction quality. Maintaining a sharp edge on any bladed tool is always a challenge. Some restaurants meet this challenge by sending out their knives to professional sharpening services, but this is not a practical or economical solution for most home chefs. A quality knife sharpener is generally a better option.

Knife sharpeners can either be manually operated, much like a sharpening stone, or powered by an electric motor. There are also hybrid models that offer both options. Electric knife sharpeners appear to have a noticeable advantage over manual models, but a manual sharpener with diamond or tungsten components can still restore a decent edge to most kitchen knives. It's really of a matter of user preference.

One important consideration when it comes to knife sharpeners is versatility. Knives originating from Asian countries require a different sharpening angle than similar knives made in Europe or the United States. Some basic sharpeners are only designed to handle one specific angle, while higher-end models offer a wider array of sharpening options.

Sharpening any blade actually involves removing some of the knife's surface in order to recreate a precise edge. The best materials for this job are harder than steel, such as diamond dust or tungsten. Some basic knife sharpeners use grinding stones or other abrasives, which can lose effectiveness over time. The best sharpening also happens in stages, with each pass putting a finer edge on the blade. Models with a built-in blade honer or a separate butcher's steel are good bets.

Many home cooks already have basic manual knife sharpeners hiding in a kitchen gadget drawer, and these can be found on store shelves for less than $25. For better results, however, expect to pay between $35 and $75 for an electric or manual model with diamond or tungsten grinding wheels. The highest end electric sharpeners for kitchen knives and other bladed tools can easily cost $150 or more.

FAQ

Q. What is the difference between sharpening and honing a blade?

A. Most knife sharpeners remove material from the blade, creating a more defined cutting edge. Honing with a steel honing rod does not remove metal, but it reshapes the edge for a more even cut. You should hone a knife much more frequently than you sharpen one.

Q. Can I sharpen my serrated bread knife with a regular knife sharpener?

A. Knives with serrated edges require a special type of sharpener designed specifically for that purpose. Serrated knives tend to maintain their sharpness longer because the curved "teeth" do not make constant contact with a cutting board or other hard surface.

In-depth reviews for best knife sharpeners

Best of the best: Chef's Choice 290 AngleSelect Hybrid Diamond Hone Knife Sharpener

What we like: Designed for American, European, and Asian blade angles. Works with or without electrical power. Deburs blades as it sharpens. Uses diamond abrasive wheels.

What we dislike: Motor prone to overheating. 110-volt power, not rated for international use.

Best bang for your buck: Presto Professional Electric Knife Sharpener

What we like: Very stable on work surfaces. Angle guides guarantee proper grinding. Relatively quiet operation. Sharpens blades in three stages for professional results.

What we dislike: Some serration damage reported. Not ideal for sharpening heavier professional-grade knives.

Choice 3: Work Sharp Knife and Tool Sharpener

What we like: Very versatile sharpener, not limited to kitchen knives. Uses three interchangeable abrasive belts for grinding. Angle guides are precise, especially with shop and garden tools.

What we dislike: Sharpening knife tips can be problematic. Steep learning curve.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

