The best kneeling chair

Many of us who use standard office chairs don't realize what effects these chairs can have on our posture and overall health. An improperly adjusted office chair puts additional stress on the lumbar region and can aggravate conditions such as arthritis. One solution growing in popularity is a kneeling chair. A kneeling chair repositions the user into a more balanced sitting position that encourages better posture and relieves stress in the lower lumbar region. A padded and adjustable frame supports the shins and knees, while a padded seat supports the hips and back.

A kneeling chair may not be the best solution for everyone, but many people experience less stiffness and joint pain after using one for the same amount of time as a standard office chair. There is a learning curve with kneeling chairs, but the reported benefits make it worthwhile. If you're considering a kneeling chair, read our helpful buying guide. At the top of our list is Sleekform's Kneeling Chair, a completely customizable workhorse with a generous weight capacity and thick padding.

Considerations when choosing kneeling chairs

Dynamic seating

Sitting in a rigid chair for hours at a time can lead to muscle fatigue and joint pain. A kneeling chair with dynamic seating has enough flexibility in the seat to adjust for small shifts in the user's position. Dynamic seating is a good feature to consider, though it may not be clearly promoted in the product description or packaging.

Padding

A traditional office chair usually has padding on the seat and backrest, but a kneeling chair must have padding on the shin and knee rest along with the seat. Some models use standard polyester foam, while higher-end kneeling chairs may use more comfortable memory foam. The thickness and breathability of the padding is also very important, since much of the user's weight is placed on the shin/knee rest and seat.

Construction material

Most kneeling chairs use the same construction materials as traditional office chairs. There may be some molded plastic parts in non-weight-bearing sections, but the frame itself is either wood or metal. Metal kneeling chairs are more durable in general, but they can be less comfortable. Wooden kneeling chairs have a more pleasing appearance but can be more expensive and less forgiving under load.

Adjustability

Because kneeling chairs are intended to be desk chairs, you definitely want the option to make adjustments. Some entry-level models can't be adjusted at all, while others require an "all or nothing" approach. The seat angle and the shin/knee rest length must be adjusted at the same time. Better kneeling chairs offer hydraulic or mechanical adjusters at various points to create a custom fit.

Price

A very basic kneeling chair with minimal padding or adjustability can cost between $40 and $60, but durability is an issue. A solid mid-range kneeling chair should cost between $60 and $80, while a higher-end model with memory foam padding and multiple adjusters can retail for $100 or more.

FAQ

Q. Can I sit in a kneeling chair for an entire eight-hour workday?

A. While kneeling chairs take a lot of stress off the user's upper body, users should still take occasional breaks to improve circulation and avoid muscle fatigue. A kneeling chair can be used for hours at a time, but there is an initial adjustment period.

Q. What elements of a kneeling chair can I adjust? I'm very particular about the fit of my office chair.

A. Users can typically adjust the angle of the seat's tilt, the height of the seat, and the length of the knee pads. Sometimes these adjustments can be made with a hydraulic lever much like a traditional office chair, but you may need a special tool to make certain changes.

Kneeling chairs we recommend

Best of the best: Sleekform's Kneeling Chair

Our take: The Sleekform has generous padding, along with more options for customizing the fit. We also like its competitive price point.

What we like: Angle encourages proper vertical body positioning. Has a 265-pound weight capacity. More seat and height adjustments than other models. Thick padding.

What we dislike: Padding upholstery is not as durable as expected. Castors do not move easily.

Best bang for your buck: Office Star's Ergonomically Designed Knee Chair

Our take: The Office Star's entry-level price point makes it ideal for those who are new to kneeling chairs and want to experiment before upgrading or ordering in bulk.

What we like: Very sturdy steel frame. Uses comfortable memory foam in seat and knee padding. Appealing price. Castors are very responsive.

What we dislike: Individual seat and height adjustments are not possible. Users must adjust both angles at the same time.

Choice 3: KHALZ' Kneeling Chair

Our take: For kneeling chair users who seek more support and padding, the Khalz is a solid choice at a mid-range price point.

What we like: Padding is extra thick, and the upholstery is exceptionally durable. All angles are independently adjustable. Easy to create a customized fit.

What we dislike: Castors are not easy to maneuver. Assembly instructions are challenging, but actual construction is relatively straightforward.

Michael Pollick is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.