The best Klipsch soundbar

For those seeking the ultimate home-viewing experience, the sights as well as the sounds need to be of the highest quality. While smart TVs may offer impressive visuals, their audio isn't the best possible.

Founded in Hope, Arkansas, in 1946, Klipsch Audio Technologies has been offering impressive products to enhance the listening experience for more than half a century. Klipsch soundbars are great additions for the house, whether you want to hear crisper dialogue, more booming explosions, or simply improve your content. To learn more, keep reading our buying guide, which includes reviews of a few of our favorites at the end. Our top pick is the R-20B, which provides a movie-theater-quality experience.

Considerations when choosing Klipsch soundbars

Size

Size plays a big role in soundbars. You want to make sure you have the space for it. Most soundbars are placed under a TV or monitor, in part because they'll need to connect directly to the TV. Consider how big the room is too. A smaller soundbar in a large room may not be powerful enough, while a large soundbar may be too overwhelming in a smaller room.

Subwoofer

You may want a subwoofer to provide deep, booming bass to your sound system. Subwoofers are boxy speakers that reproduce bass and sub-bass, which are lower frequencies than what can be achieved in the soundbar. Investing in one can enhance your audio experience, especially when it comes to big blockbuster films and action movies.

If you decide to go this route, there are three options. Some Klipsch soundbars may have a subwoofer integrated, which saves space but may not be the most powerful. If you want something more potent, your second option is to purchase an external subwoofer that comes included with your Klipsch soundbar purchase. Newer models will connect wireless to your soundbar, making it easier to position and keep out of the way. Lastly, if you are unsure, you can add a subwoofer to your home theater setup at a later date. You can even add a couple for the ultimate audio experience.

Sound profile

Certain Klipsch soundbars may be of more service than others depending on what you're regularly watching. Some may enhance dialogue better than others, a common deficit in many TVs. However, some may be better suited for loud, blockbuster shows and for films offering a more immersive audio experience.

Television

As soundbars are made to pair with televisions, consider the quality of your current TV or the prospect of upgrading. Those thinking of investing in a soundbar will want to invest in a quality TV as well. Having high-end audio without an impressive TV screen may result in entertainment that is lopsided or underwhelming, just as having an incredible picture with poor sound subverts the experience as well.

Features

Bluetooth

Klipsch soundbars that utilize Bluetooth technology allow you to control and connect to the device with your smartphone or tablet.

Remote control

You'll have a bit more convenience at your hands with a remote control for your soundbar. This feature allows you to adjust all your settings from the position at which you'll be hearing the audio.

Multifrequency drivers

While some soundbars may only feature one or the other, there are certain Klipsch soundbars that sport both medium and high-frequency drivers. If you add a subwoofer, you'll get the low frequencies as well.

Price

You can find a quality Klipsch soundbar for between $200 and $300. These tend to be high-quality models with Bluetooth but likely won't include a subwoofer. For the newest models and inclusion of a subwoofer, you'll likely pay closer to $400.

FAQ

Q. Do I need an external subwoofer?

A. This comes down to how much money you want to invest, and how much use you'll get out of the subwoofer. Some Klipsch soundbars have integrated subwoofers that provide impressive bass. An external subwoofer may be more powerful, but just make sure you watch content that would utilize that depth and that you have the physical space for it.

Q. Where should I position the soundbar?

A. Ideally, the soundbar is positioned under your TV, and both are directed toward the center of the room. You want the soundbar to be equidistant from the side walls and directly in front of the main seating area for maximum sound quality.

Klipsch soundbars we recommend

Best of the best: Klipsch R-20B Soundbar with Wireless Subwoofer

Our take: Booming, crisp, clear sound makes it feel like you're in a movie theater.

What we like: Quality bass and Bluetooth connectivity make for a convenient and comprehensive soundbar. Wireless subwoofer adds depth.

What we dislike: High price and large size may deter some buyers.

Best bang for your buck: Klipsch RSB-3 All-in-One Bluetooth Soundbar

Our take: Economical soundbar with integrated subwoofer providing quality audio.

What we like: Bluetooth connectivity with this multifrequency sound bar. Great price.

What we dislike: Bass must be adjusted through TV.

Choice 3: Klipsch R-10B Bluetooth Soundbar with Subwoofer

Our take: Quality option for those in need of a big boost to their TV's sound.

What we like: Terrific at enhancing dialogue and providing crisp sound. Wireless subwoofer allows for deep bass.

What we dislike: High price. Some Bluetooth issues with lags.

