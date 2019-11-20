The best KitchenAid refrigerator

If you're looking for a high-end refrigerator with all the best features, you can't go wrong with a reliable KitchenAid refrigerator. Whether you're hoping for a model with French doors or touch-activated controls, this top brand of refrigerators can meet just about any need.

Ready to find the best one for you? This guide contains all the information you'll need, plus a handful of recommendations. Our top choice is the sleek KitchenAid 29.5-Cubic-Foot Black Stainless Refrigerator. It's an extremely spacious fridge with high-end features that will increase ease and accessibility in the kitchen.

Considerations when choosing KitchenAid refrigerators

Types

Side-by-side

These fridges have two full-length doors next to one another to contain a fridge and a freezer side-by-side.

French door

Like side-by-side models, French door refrigerators have two doors next to one another, but they aren't full-length. Below the French doors is a single full-width door. Behind the two top doors is a fridge, and behind the bottom door is a freezer.

Bottom freezer

Bottom freezer KitchenAid fridges are narrower than French door models. They have two full-width doors on top of one another. Up top is a fridge, and below is a freezer.

Undercounter

These are compact fridges that are designed to sit beneath a standard countertop. They may feature a fridge only or have a small freezer compartment accompanying the fridge component.

Drawer

An alternative undercounter option featuring two pull-out drawers. These work well in spaces where there isn't space to open a fridge door.

Freestanding vs. built-in

Freestanding refrigerators can be placed anywhere in a kitchen where there's an appropriately sized gap. They may overlap the counters and aren't designed to fit exactly with existing units. Built-in refrigerators are meant to fit exactly with your kitchen units and may look seamless all the way from floor to ceiling. It's easier to accommodate a built-in fridge when you're remodelling your kitchen unless you find a model of the exact same dimensions as your current built-in refrigerators.

Features

Adjustable shelves

Almost all KitchenAid refrigerators have adjustable shelves. This gives you some flexibility when storing extra-large or awkwardly sized items.

Door alarm

A door alarm will sound when your fridge door has been left open too long, which helps prevent food spoilage by accidentally leaving the door ajar.

Printshield finish

Some models feature KitchenAid's impressive Printshield finish, which doesn't mark when you touch it like most stainless steel does.

Touch-activated controls

High-end KitchenAid fridges allow you to control temperature, humidity, and other settings from a single touch-pad panel.

Price

KitchenAid is a premium brand, and its refrigerators aren't cheap. Expect to pay between $1,500 and $2,000 for a basic or compact model and as much as $10,000 for a top-of-the-line KitchenAid fridge.

FAQ

Q. What's the interior capacity of a KitchenAid refrigerator?

A. This depends on the model you choose. Compact undercounter or drawer options can have less than five cubic feet of interior space, whereas the largest models have interior capacities of as much as 30 cubic feet.

Q. Should I choose a counter-depth fridge?

A. Counter-depth refrigerators are models that are only as deep as a standard countertop. If you intend to position your fridge next to your countertop or in a gap between two lengths of counter, a counter-depth fridge will give you a seamless built-in look even if it's freestanding.

KitchenAid refrigerators we recommend

Best of the best: KitchenAid 29.5-Cubic-Foot Black Stainless Refrigerator

Our take: If you want the best KitchenAid fridge available, this is it. It has a seamless built-in design and a huge number of exceptional features.

What we like: The sleek Printshield finish doesn't pick up fingerprints. Produce Preserver extends the life of fruit and vegetables. Built-in ice and water dispenser. Huge capacity.

What we dislike: We can't fault its performance, but it is expensive.

Best bang for your buck: KitchenAid 20-Cubic-Foot French Door Refrigerator

Our take: Combines a spacious French door fridge up top with a two-basket freezer below -- all at a reasonable price.

What we like: Counter-depth design doesn't stick out past the counters. Interior water dispenser for filtered water. Simple temperature-management system. Humidity-controlled crispers.

What we dislike: Some users report rusting after a year or two of use.

Choice 3: KitchenAid 30-Cubic-Foot Built-In Side-by-Side Refrigerator

Our take: This large built-in fridge is the perfect addition to a kitchen full of built-in appliances.

What we like: Convenient side-by-side design. Easy-clean glass shelves. Built-in ice-maker and filtered water dispenser. Adjustable shelves and bins.

What we dislike: Would prefer exterior water dispenser at this price point.

