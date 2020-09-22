The best KitchenAid mixer of 2020

KitchenAid mixers have been a desirable kitchen appliance for around a century now, and they're still hugely popular.

Thanks to their versatility and ease of use, KitchenAid mixers can handle those tasks that are challenging to do by hand and achieve them in a matter of minutes.

A KitchenAid mixer is a significant purchase, however, so you want to choose the right one for you.

We've done our research on all the latest technology to bring you the best KitchenAid mixers of 2020, including two old favorites and a new model.

Best KitchenAid mixers of 2020

1. KitchenAid 7-Quart Pro Line Stand Mixer: The largest model designed for residential use, this is a returning top pick due to its convenient bowl-lift design and impressive capacity, though it may be too large for some.

2. KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer: Another returning favorite, this model is simple to use with a classic design and a larger-than-average capacity of 5 quarts.

3. KitchenAid Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer: This newcomer to our top three is large enough for light professional use but not so huge that it doesn't have its place in the home kitchen, too.

What you need to know before buying a KitchenAid mixer

Choose a KitchenAid mixer that's the right size to meet your needs. The largest KitchenAid mixer in the Professional Series has a 7-quart bowl, which is large enough to whip up 14 batches of a dozen cookies at once -- that's a whopping 168 cookies. Plus, there's an even larger Commercial Series model that has an 8-quart bowl. Realistically, this is too large for an average home cook, so you don't need a mixer this large unless you're a professional or regularly cook for a crowd or bake for charitable events. For most, the basic 3.5-quart capacity will suffice, but if you feel you need a bit more scope, you can choose larger 5- and 6-quart offerings.

Different KitchenAid mixers can come with different attachments included, so check which you receive. Most models, however, simply include a flat beater, a dough hook, and a wire whip. Any other attachment you require -- from a food processing attachment to a pasta maker -- you can buy separately either online or from a well-stocked kitchen supply store.

KitchenAid is known for making appliances in a wide range of colors, and its mixers are no exception. Depending on which model you choose, you can pick from up to 47 colors, to match your kitchen décor or any other KitchenAid appliances you own.

KitchenAid mixers start at around $250 for models in the Classic Series but can cost over $750 for those in the Professional Series and Commercial Series.

FAQ

Q. What can I use my KitchenAid mixer for?

A. KitchenAid mixers have so many uses that they're definitely worth their sizable price tags. You can perform a huge range of tasks with just the basic attachments included, such as mixing batters, kneading doughs, whipping egg whites (or vegan alternatives like aquafaba) to stiff peaks, and beating mashed potatoes to the perfect consistency. However, KitchenAid mixers also have various attachments that give you even more options, including dicing, shredding, pasta-making, and ice cream-making.

Q. Are KitchenAid mixers easy to use?

A. For the most part, KitchenAid mixers are fairly intuitive to use, so you shouldn't run across too many issues, but we recommend reading through the manual before your first use to get a handle on the attachments and controls. If you've never used a stand mixer at all, you can learn some lessons through experience, such as starting the mixer on low when adding flour to dry ingredients to keep it from flying everywhere.

In-depth reviews for best KitchenAid mixers

Best of the best: KitchenAid 7-Quart Pro Line Stand Mixer

What we like: Extremely generous bowl capacity. Durable, professional-quality motor with a bowl-lift design that allows you to control the position of the beater in the bowl.

What we dislike: Some users prefer a tilt-head design.

Best bang for your buck: KitchenAid Artisan Series 5-Quart Tilt-Head Stand Mixer

What we like: Large enough to make nine dozen cookies in a single batch. Huge range of 47 color options. Includes flat beater, dough hook, and whisk.

What we dislike: Although affordable in the realm of KitchenAid mixers, it still isn't cheap.

Choice 3: KitchenAid Professional 600 Series Bowl-Lift Stand Mixer

What we like: High enough quality for professional use but great for enthusiastic home cooks, too. Features an 6-quart capacity and a bowl-lift design. Soft-start function reduces splatter.

What we dislike: A little tricky to fit the bowl in place.

