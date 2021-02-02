If all the chopping, slicing, and dicing involved in preparing food is getting you down, a food processor is a must-have appliance for your kitchen counter. A KitchenAid food processor is one of the best you can find, tackling everything from dicing and shredding vegetables to mixing batters and kneading dough. The brand offers a range of models in differing sizes and with various special features, making it easy to find the ideal food processor for your kitchen.

Our buying guide is full of tips to help you choose the best KitchenAid food processor for your counter. We’ve even included some specific product recommendations at the end, including our top choice, the KitchenAid 14-Cup Food Processor with ExactSlice System and Dicing Kit, which comes with both a 14-cup and a four-cup bowl, as well as multiple blades.

Considerations when choosing KitchenAid food processors

Bowl size

KitchenAid food processors are available with bowls in a range of sizes. Some mini choppers feature bowls that only hold three-and-a-half cups, while the largest models can hold up to 16 cups.

To decide the best size for your needs, consider how many people you usually cook for. If you only cook for one to three people, a model with a three-and-a-half to five-cup bowl is typically large enough. If you cook for a large family, choose a food processor with a nine- to 11-cup bowl.

You can also find some KitchenAid models that come with two bowls, so you get a small bowl when you need to dice a single onion and a large bowl for chopping enough veggies for a full meal.

Blades and attachments

All KitchenAid food processors come with multiple blades and attachments, but not every model includes the same accessories. Read the product description carefully to determine the attachments that a specific model comes with.

Some standard blades and attachments include:

A multipurpose blade is used for rough chopping, grinding, and pureeing.A dough blade is a plastic attachment used for kneading dough and mixing batter.A slicing disc is used for even slicing. Some models come with two discs or a single reversible disc for slices in differing thicknesses.A shredding disc is used for shredding or grating.A dicing kit is included with commercial-grade KitchenAid food processors and allows for more precise dicing.



Features

In-bowl storage

To take up less space in your kitchen, some KitchenAid food processors allow you to store the blades and attachments inside the bowl. Keep in mind that these models usually come with fewer attachments to ensure they can all fit inside. You can only count on a multipurpose blade and a shredding/slicing disc.

Multiple feed tubes

Some higher-end KitchenAid food processor models have multiple or adjustable feed tubes. Having a larger feeding tube means you don’t have to rough chop your food into smaller pieces to fit into the tube. Oversized feed tubes aren’t the best option for small pieces, because you have to get the angle just right for effective chopping. A model with multiple or adjustable tubes provides you the right size for every recipe.

ExactSlice technology

The ExactSlice feature is offered with many top-of-the-line KitchenAid food processors and lets you adjust the thickness of your slices without having to switch the slicing disc. Instead, these models have a lever on the food processor’s base that controls the slicing thickness.

Latched lid

Instead of the usual twist lid, some KitchenAid food processors have a latched lid. You only have to flip the lid down and lock it in place before starting the food processor.

Price

Expect to spend between $50 and $600 for a KitchenAid processor. Mini or small models usually go for $50 to $100, while medium to large food processors with fewer attachments and features generally cost between $100 and $200. For the highest-end, pro-grade models with plenty of special features, you can pay between $200 and $600.

FAQ

Q. Why should I buy a KitchenAid food processor?

A. While plenty of brands manufacture food processors, few have the history and reputation for producing top-notch kitchen appliances that KitchenAid does. Their products, including their food processors, are known for their reliability and durability, and the brand stands behind their products with outstanding warranty protection.

Q. What else can I use a food processor for besides chopping and slicing?

A. While a food processor is obviously excellent for chopping, slicing, and grating, you can also use it for making pastry, biscuit, and bread dough without overmixing it. It also works well to blend up dips and sauces, mix pancake and cupcake batter, and make nut butter.

KitchenAid food processors we recommend

Best of the best: KitchenAid KFP1466ER 14-Cup Food Processor with ExactSlice System and Dicing Kit

Our take: A feature-packed food processor that includes two bowls, a dicing kit, and plenty of discs and attachments, making it one of the most versatile models on the market.

What we like: Comes with a professional-grade dicing kit. Includes both a four-cup and a 14-cup work bowl. Features ExactSlice technology for easy thickness adjustment. Includes a storage case for the blades and discs.

What we dislike: Food sometimes gets caught beneath its blade.

Best bang for your buck: KitchenAid KFP1133CU 11-Cup Food Processor with ExactSlice System

Our take: With bowls in two sizes, this food processor is versatile enough to prepare a range of recipes for all occasions.

What we like: Includes a three-cup and an 11-cup work bowl. ExactSlice system allows for various slice thicknesses. The 3-in-1 tube features a wide mouth, which allows you to feed large food items into the processor.

What we dislike: Control buttons can sometimes be difficult to press.

Choice 3: KitchenAid KFC3516ER 3.5-Cup Mini Food Processor

Our take: A mini processor that still has enough power for effective chopping but fits well in small kitchens and workspaces.

What we like: Has a 3.5-cup bowl for small chopping tasks. Bowl is dishwasher-safe for easy cleanup. The lid features a tight seal to prevent spills.

What we dislike: Position of the blade and center pole reduces the bowl’s capacity.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.