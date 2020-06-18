The best KitchenAid dishwasher

When you're in the market for a new dishwasher, KitchenAid is one of the most trusted brand names you can find in kitchen appliances.

KitchenAid dishwashers have a host of high-end features, including special drying systems, sensors to measure soil level on the dishes during the cycle, and interior LED lighting. KitchenAid appliances are available at a variety of price points as well.

Our favorite model is the KitchenAid Dishwasher with FreeFlex Third Rack and PrintShield Finish, which provides an excellent mix of value and features. To learn more, keep reading.

Considerations when choosing KitchenAid dishwashers

Size range

To shop for a new KitchenAid dishwasher, you need to know the amount of space you have to install it.

All KitchenAid models work as built-ins, which means you install them underneath the counter, so the appliance you purchase needs to be able to fit in the space you have.

KitchenAid dishwashers are available in size ranges including:

Height: Between 33.75 and 35 inches

Width: Between 23.5 and 24 inches

Depth: Between 23.25 and 28 inches



Capacity is another important consideration. The majority of dishwashers have a similar capacity able to handle roughly 12 to 16 full place settings.

Features

Controls

KitchenAid dishwashers place their control buttons in one of two places on the appliance:

Edge: In this design, the control buttons sit on the top edge of the dishwasher door. The control buttons are not visible when you shut the door and run the appliance. With the buttons hidden, the front of the dishwasher has a clean look.

Front: Some models have their control buttons on the front of the dishwasher door. Some customers prefer the front panel buttons because it's easy to see the progress of the washing cycle at any time.

Racks

KitchenAid dishwashers have either two or three racks to hold dishes. You often are able to adjust the location of these racks to match cycles where you have tall glassware. You also may be able to change the horizontal layout of a rack, making extra room for large kitchen utensils or oddly shaped pans.

Special features

Interior lighting: Some KitchenAid dishwashers contain LEDs inside the appliance, which makes it easier to see the items inside when loading and unloading the dishwasher.

PrintShield: The PrintShield finish is a coating on the exterior stainless steel that resists fingerprints and smudges.

ProDry: The ProDry system consists of a heating element and fan to improve the drying performance of the dishwasher.

ProWash: The ProWash cycle makes use of sensors to determine the soil level on the dishes, adjusting the intensity of the wash as needed while the cycle continues.

Price

A budget-priced KitchenAid dishwasher costs between $700 and $1,000. For extra features or a larger capacity, expect to pay between $1,000 and $2,000.

FAQ

Q. Should I use the detergent KitchenAid recommends?

A. Yes. If the owner's manual suggests a certain type of detergent, you should use it to get the best results. However, not all models provide this type of recommendation.

Q. Can I install a KitchenAid dishwasher myself?

A. If you feel comfortable with this type of work, including the plumbing and electrical work required, you can install the unit yourself. Otherwise, you can hire a plumber.

KitchenAid dishwashers we recommend

Best of the best: KitchenAid 44 dBA Dishwasher with FreeFlex Third Rack and PrintShield Finish

Our take: Considering its price point, the number of features you receive is impressive.

What we like: Uses sensors to continually measure the soil level of the dishes, adjusting the length of the cycle and the temperature of the water as needed.

What we dislike: May need to hire a professional to handle the installation, which can be tricky.

Best bang for your buck: KitchenAid 46 dBA Dishwasher with Third Level Rack and PrintShield Finish

Our take: Versus other budget-priced models from KitchenAid, this unit has an extremely impressive feature set.

What we like: PrintShield finish on the front resists smudges. Delivers a higher level of capacity than you might expect.

What we dislike: Seems to need quite a bit of time to run through all of its cycles.

Choice 3: KitchenAid 44 dBA Dishwasher with FreeFlex Third Rack and LED Interior Lighting

Our take: Has multiple features aimed at better performance, including a drying system with an extra fan.

What we like: Runs very quietly. Includes LED lighting inside the dishwasher to simplify loading the dishwasher.

What we dislike: Capacity is less than we'd expect to find in an appliance at this price point.

Kyle Schurman is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.