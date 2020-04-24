Best kitchen tools for spending your time at home

We're all spending a lot more time in the kitchen, whether you're cooking for just yourself, for you and a partner, or for the whole family.

Of course, cooking looks different for everyone right now; some people are busting out elaborate, never-before-tried recipes to prepare over-the-top dishes, while others are surviving on a steady stream of snacks and dips. Some especially ambitious people have begun daring bread-baking endeavors, while others are relying on easy frozen meals so cooking is one less item to worry about on the daily list of things to do.

That's why we crowdsourced our staff to find out which kitchen tools have been the surprise stars of the show for different types of quarantine cooks, from the home chefs to the eat-to-live types.

Here are the ways we're using our kitchen appliances and implements to keep ourselves (and our families) well-fed.

A quick and easy cooking solution

This Crock-Pot Multi-Cooker literally couldn't make cooking easier. It has built-in presets for common meals and cooking methods, like beans/chili, rice/risotto, meat/stew, poultry, steam, slow cook, and more.

Our head of marketing, who got this multi-function Crock-Pot, had been spending about $150 per week on frozen and pre-made meals, but since they switched to preparing pasta, rice, eggs, meat, and veggies in this pressure-cooker-meets-slow-cooker, they've cut their weekly grocery bill down to about $50 and are eating simpler, more nutritious foods. Added bonus: The pressure cooking function prepares food quickly with minimal forethought.

Best for: Busy parents, those who want to spend less money on frozen meals, those without enough time in the day

Make meal prep easy on yourself

You're more likely to enjoy cooking if you make it easier on yourself, and one of the best ways to do this is to buy quality cookware. Our head of business development has been raving about their new professional-grade Cuisinart pan, saying they've used it for every single meal since acquiring it. Apparently, the nonstick coating works so well that eggs (and other foods) slide right off, making cleanup easy. Pro tip: Get the most life out of your nonstick pans by only cleaning with soft sponges and using rubber utensils on them.

Our director of product management has been trying to improve their sustainable practices, and they were recently gifted these silicone lid huggers and food huggers that help them store leftovers and partially used ingredients with minimal effort and no disposable plastic wrap.

Best for: Those who are trying to learn to enjoy cooking, those who hate doing the dishes, those who meal prep

For the whimsical and adventurous cook

Our product manager is a real-deal home chef who creates their own recipes. Though they admit that it might not be extremely practical, their Cuisinart ice cream maker has been seeing a lot of use in recent days. If you like ice cream, especially soft-serve texture ice cream, what better time than now to try making your own?

This little appliance can make about two pints-worth at a time and the process takes about one or two hours from beginning to end, including the time it takes to cool down before churning. It's also not ideal for those who prefer instant gratification since you have to freeze overnight before you eat, but it's totally worth it. Each recipe starts with the same simple base (whole milk, heavy cream, vanilla extract, sugar, and egg yolks) and you can create any flavor combinations you can imagine, like stracciatella (streaming melted chocolate into the ice cream maker at the end so the cold ice cream solidifies the chocolate, creating sheets of chocolate in the ice cream) or matcha.

Best for: Ice cream lovers, those who enjoy cooking as a hobby

Making good coffee at home

Now that the typical morning café run isn't an option, we're making all our drinks at home. Our editorial assistant (who also happens to be a former barista) has been relying heavily on their home coffee-brewing setup to stay caffeinated -- and taking advantage of extra time at home to really dial in their coffee prep routine.

This includes a Cuisinart coffee grinder and this porcelain pour-over coffee brewer. Coffee tastes fresher if you buy whole beans and grind to-order, and since you're not rushing out the door to get to work right now, there's no reason to skip this step; it's totally worth it.

Best for: Coffee drinkers and coffee snobs, those who typically pick up barista-made beverages on the way to the office

The most versatile possible pan

Cast iron is having a big moment, and our editorial manager has been putting their Lodge skillet to the test. They've been making a ton of new dishes for it and have been using a cast-iron specific cookbook to try new things. The best part is that you can use it directly on the grill to make it easier to cook everything outside.

Best for: Those with a grill, those interested in heritage cookware

Sparkling water on tap

If you're used to having an office fridge stocked with endless bubbly beverages, you might be missing your daily fix. We certainly are. Our editorial manager and director of product management have both been putting their SodaStreams to good use to have sparkly water whenever they want, which is great considering it's a greener alternative to buying cans or bottles and it's an easy way to stay hydrated. You can also add natural flavors like lime, lemon, or orange juice.

Best for: Sparkling water lovers, those who want to cut down on waste

For an upgrade on your morning glass of orange juice

Whether you're looking to expand your flavor options for your sparkling water or you're a juice-with-breakfast kind of person, fresh-squeezed citrus is a big step above store-bought. While hand-squeezing one orange or lemon at a time is a hassle, one of our writers reports that they're making the most of their citrus juicer. The juice lasts a long time and in addition to drinking it by the glass, they keep lemon and lime juice on hand to make recipes pop. Plus, this is a great way to up your vitamin C intake and boost your immune system.

Best for: Those who prefer whole foods to supplements, those cutting down on added sugars

Indulgence without that heavy stomach feeling

The air fryer is a forever favorite for many of our staff, but our editorial director has been finding new and creative uses for this appliance with all the extra time spent at home, like reheating pizza (and other leftovers) and dehydrating fruits and vegetables. Plus, it's always good for making lighter versions of beloved comfort foods like french fries and fried chicken without using all that oil that inevitably splatters your kitchen and sits heavy in your stomach.

Best for: Those who love fried foods, those looking to get creative with on-hand ingredients

Adult beverages (of course)

We're big believers in finishing the day with a nice glass of wine or a cocktail. So we obviously all have a basic wine opener on hand. One of our editors has a high-speed blender (this little Ninja model, to be exact) for making frozen drinks great for sipping on the porch -- and it does double-duty preparing post-workout recovery smoothies, too.

One particularly ambitious product tester has been home-brewing beer, which is quite a big endeavor, but considering that it's good to have plenty of time on your hands when getting started with this, it's not a bad hobby to take on.

Best for: Stressed parents, those who miss their after-work happy hours

