The best kitchen shears

A good pair of shears keeps your kitchen humming. Instead of overdoing it by dragging out your best chef's knife to score packaging or cut meat or digging out your paring knife to snip chives, turn to your shears instead. Shears help you to function more efficiently in the kitchen when preparing meals. Need to cut a tough chicken bone? Simply grab the shears. Choosing the best shears for you means they feel comfortable and balanced in your hands. They should also be sharp, durable, and easy to clean. We found our favorites that fit most of the criteria, including our top choice, Zwilling J.A. Henckels Twinshear Kitchen Shears, which are the best in quality and design.

Considerations when choosing kitchen shears

Sharpness

Better-quality shears have blades of high-carbon stainless steel that stay sharp or can be sharpened with a whetstone. Also consider blades with serrations for better gripping onto slippery food.

Pull-apart blades

More of a consideration than a feature, shears with pull-apart blades can be cleaned easier, but you may feel more comfortable using non-pull-apart blades. Some models may pull apart too easily, or they may come apart at inconvenient times.

Handle comfort

Comfort is the key to using your shears often in the kitchen. If you feel your hand is cramped or swimming in the handles, you won't have adequate control over the shears. The type of material the handles are made of is important, as well. You'll find plastic, rubber, or metal kitchen shear handles. You'll likely prefer one material over others, so it may be a matter of experimenting.

Features

Built-ins

You'll find some kitchen shears with built-in features such as corkscrews and screwdriver tips. The metal teeth on the sides of the shear's handles or notches in the handles are common features used for opening bottle caps or cracking large nuts.

Tension screw

A good quality pair of kitchen shears will cut well for you if the tension is correct and comfortable. If the tension is too tight, it'll hurt your hands to use the shears. If the tension is too loose, it'll feel wobbly and unsafe, especially on a difficult food to cut. To avoid this issue, opt for a pair with a screw or a bolt between the blades that adjusts tension.

Safety mechanisms

A number of high-end shears, especially those with precision cutting tips, have safety mechanisms to protect the sharp blades and to protect you or young kids from accidental cuts. Look for a safety latch to clamp the blades together when not in use. Or consider a pair with a safety cover that goes over the blades when the shears are not in use.

Price

It's easy to test kitchen shears to see what's best for you by trying out the under $10 basic all-purpose items. They'll get the job done but may not last all that long. From $10 to $20, sheers tend to include a couple more functions, such as pull-apart blades. From $20 to $40, you'll find top chef-inspired all-stainless steel brands that will likely last for years without needing a sharpening.

FAQ

Q. Do I really need a pair of shears in the kitchen?

A. Of course not. You can always dedicate a pair of normal scissors in your kitchen to open stubborn packaging or cut herbs with. You might even be able to use a good chef's knife to spatchcock (cut to flatten) your chicken or Cornish game hens, though shears would be best. But if you want to disinfect your cutting tools, you'll want to have break-apart kitchen shears you can thoroughly clean in the dishwasher. If you need more cutting force in your kitchen on a semi-daily basis, scissors just won't cut it. If you've ever tried using a knife to cut sun-dried tomatoes packed in oil, or tried to gracefully cut up a whole chicken using a chef's knife, you'll appreciate having a decent pair of kitchen shears on hand.

Q. Are kitchen shears and kitchen scissors the same thing?

A. There's a subtle difference between kitchen shears and kitchen scissors. Though they look similar, their blades and handles may differ. Shears have blades that are six inches or longer to get into cavities and large pieces of meat. Scissors have blades that are six inches or shorter. Shears may have bottom handles that are longer and oblong and better for balancing your fingers while cutting through dense materials. Scissors have handles that have equally-sized loops. However, not all shears have different-size handle loops. Some look exactly like scissors.

Kitchen shears we recommend

Best of the best: Zwilling J.A. Henckels' Twinshear Kitchen Shears

Our take: German-designed and durable, these indispensable kitchen shears come from a well-respected cutlery company.

What we like: Lightweight, compact, sharp, easy cutting through chicken bones. The handles are comfortable for right- or left-handed users.

What we dislike: Reports of forming rust. These are not break-apart blades.

Best bang for your buck: Chef Remi's Heavy-Duty Kitchen Shears

Our take: Medium-sized, general all-purpose sturdy and sharp stainless shears for a terrific price.

What we like: Break-apart blades, bottle opener on blade, covered hinge to reduce rusting.

What we dislike: Reports of early dulling and rust. Not very comfortable for lefties.

Choice 3: All-Clad's Stainless Steel Kitchen Shears

Our take: All-metal break-apart blades that are hefty, extremely durable, and built to last.

What we like: Bone notch in blades, easy to disassemble and put back together, and completely dishwasher safe.

What we dislike: The handle grips may be too small for some. Pricey, but many say it's worth the cost.

Marilyn Zelinsky-Syarto is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.