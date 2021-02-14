Kitchen knife brands

The right knife is a foundational tool for any cook. Whether you’re just learning basic knife skills or you can perfectly mince a pound of onions in minutes without shedding a tear, the knife in your hand makes a difference.

From a chef’s knife to a paring knife to a set of steak knives, finding the right brand for your needs, space and skill level is an important first step toward outfitting your home and setting yourself up for culinary success. Our guide covers the best kitchen knife brands for every need so you can choose the right set of blades for you.

How to choose the best kitchen knives

Before we dig into the best knife brands, there are a few factors to consider when shopping for new knives of any kind.

Size of the set

If you’re buying a set of various knives in a block, consider the number of pieces included. For example, if you’re short on space or live in an apartment or RV, a sleek, minimalist seven-piece set like this one from Gorilla Grips might suit your needs. On the other hand, if you have a large household or your knives get a lot of use, a fully-outfitted 19-piece set like this one from Master Maison might be more sufficient.

If you’re somewhere in the middle, a well-rounded 15-piece collection like this classic set from Cuisinart should be compact enough to sit on your kitchen counter with enough variety of blades to cover all of your cutting needs.

Alternatively, you can purchase individual knives for a more personalized or specialized set.

Kitchen knife set materials

Stainless steel is the most common blade material. It’s long-lasting, easy to sharpen and clean. Higher-end and professional knives are made with high-carbon stainless steel or Damascus steel. In most cases, you’ll have to make a choice about the material of the handle.

Hardwood is a popular choice for its classic look and comfortable grip, but stainless steel and titanium handles are also popular and can provide good balance.

Forged or stamped

Kitchen knives are either forged or stamped, and there’s little debate over the superior manufacturing process.

Stamped knives are less expensive and have two parts at the minimum: the blade and the handle. This makes them weaker than forged blades, and the point where the blade meets the handle can easily collect food. It’s even possible for stamped knives to break, which can be very dangerous and lead to injury.

Forged knives are made from a single piece of metal, with the blade joining the handle at a point called the “bolster.” The bolster allows the blade to curve to meet the handle, so there are no crevices to capture food. In addition, forged knives are often better weighted and offer more control while you work.

Kinds of kitchen knives

If you’re on the market for a very specific kind of knife, rather than an entire set, then you’ll want to investigate the knife’s recommended use cases. For example, if you’re on the market for a set of steak knives for special occasions, blade sharpness and aesthetic design might be more important than being dishwasher safe.

However, if you need a dextrous knife to fillet fish or make paper-thin slices of smoked salmon, opt for a knife with a long, thin, highly flexible blade to better maneuver around the fine anatomy of seafood. For example, this curved boning knife from Victorinox.

Top kitchen knife brands

Cuisinart

Our take: Cuisinart has made a name for themselves by manufacturing high-quality, reliable kitchen appliances for decades. And the brand applies the same principles of craftsmanship, durability and practicality to their kitchen knives.

Who it’s best for: Cuisinart knives are best for anyone looking for a well-rounded, highly functional knife set that will look great on their countertop. Our favorite Cuisinart Graphix 15-piece knife set is a perfect one-and-done purchase for a new home or if you’re looking to consolidate your knives into one neat and easy to access block.

For a more modern look and lighter weight, you may prefer a set of fully stainless steel knives, such as this 17-piece set from the Artiste Collection by Cuisinart.

J.A. Henckels

Our take: Henckels is known first and foremost for their kitchen knives. This trusted company puts an emphasis on making lightweight, easy-to-use knives perfect for everyday use.

Who it’s best for: J.A. Henckels is the best brand if you’re looking for a reliable, well-made chef’s knife to use for years. Our favorite, the Classic 8-inch Chef’s Knife, is a great size for most hands, not too heavy or light, and comes at an affordable price.

Another favorite set of ours, the TWIN Signature Knife Block Set, has classic black polymer handles. This material provides reliable grip and is easy to clean.

Wüsthof

Our take: Precise German engineering shines in every kitchen knife made by Wüsthof. With this brand’s name stamped on your knife blade, you know you’re using the best quality materials and design. Of course, this comes with a slightly steeper price tag and often the knives are not dishwasher safe.

Who it’s best for: Wüsthof knives are best for the more serious home cook looking to make an investment in their kitchen tools that will last a lifetime. From chef’s knives to steak knives, you can’t go wrong with a Wüsthof. Our favorite Wüsthof Chef’s Knife, the Ikon 8-Inch, is perfectly balanced for comfort and ease of use. In addition, our all-around favorite steak knives come in a stunning all-stainless steel set from Wüsthof. They’re as sleek and minimalist as they are well made.

Calphalon

Our take: Calphalon makes excellent knives for the mid-level home cook. They’re sharp, easy to use and designed for comfort and safety. Many Calphalon models are made with high-carbon steel, which is lightweight and ideal for precise slicing.

Who it’s best for: Calphalon is the best brand for anyone looking for a top-shelf kitchen knife or set that won’t break the bank. The brand has adopted the sleek all-stainless steel design that looks great in modern kitchens. And perks like built-in ceramic sharpeners make their 15-piece knife block set one of our all-time favorites. The brand also makes excellent specialty knives, including a serrated utility knife for cutting bread and a handy two-piece fruit and vegetable knife set designed specifically for prepping produce.

