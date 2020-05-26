When you're cooking, countertop space is always at a premium. But you don't necessarily have to start expensive renovations if your kitchen is lacking in the counter department. A freestanding kitchen island is an easy way to add counter space without having to hire a contractor. It provides plenty of space for food prep, and it can offer extra storage space for small appliances and other kitchen tools. You can even find islands that have space for you to install a wine chiller or beverage cooler.

Use our buying guide to find the best kitchen island for your food-prep needs. We've also included some specific product recommendations at the end, such as our top pick from Coaster Home Furnishings, which doesn't require any assembly and features an attractive cherry top that can double as a table.

Considerations when choosing kitchen islands

Shape and size

Standalone kitchen islands are usually square or rectangular in shape, meaning they're easily able to fit in the majority of kitchens. The shape mimics the lines of existing countertops, too, so the island blends well with the rest of the space.

In terms of size, the majority of standalone kitchen islands are 18 to 30 inches long. Smaller models are usually 18 to 25 inches, while mid-sized options can be as long as 30 inches. The largest islands can span anywhere from 32 to 48 inches in length.

Materials

Wood islands generally have tops made of oak, cherry, maple, or walnut and require the most upkeep. You can cut directly on counters made of harder woods, but softer options can show nicks.

Granite islands are incredibly durable and sharp-looking. They're relatively low-maintenance but require a cutting board.

Metal islands are typically made of heavy-gauge stainless steel that offers a sleek, contemporary look and is extremely easy to clean. You can cut directly on it, too.

When it comes to the base material for a kitchen island, wood is the most common option. You can find models made of oak, cherry, pine, or other woods, which are all durable. However, you pay more for a wood base. If you're on a budget, consider an MDF (medium-density fiberboard) base, which resembles wood but isn't as durable or pricey. You can also find some islands with a metal base if you prefer a more minimalist look.

Features

Cart vs. traditional base

Some kitchen islands feature a traditional base that's heavy enough to hold it in place. Depending on the model, it may need to be anchored to the floor.

Other kitchen islands feature a cart base, so they have wheels on the bottom. Most models have locking swivel caster wheels which keep the cart from rolling around. They're still easy to move, making cleaning beneath them much more convenient.

General storage

Nearly all kitchen islands offer some type of basic storage. Some models feature cubbies beneath the top, while others have cabinets or drawers. You can also find islands with wire racks or modular storage that enable you to adjust the height of the shelves.

Drop leaf

Some kitchen islands feature a drop leaf, enabling you to extend the working surface and giving you extra room to work or space for eating. When you don't need the extra space, you can just drop the leaf back into place.

A leaf is usually best used to hold light items, because it's not as strong as the rest of the island top.

Towel rack

Since you often need a towel nearby in the kitchen, some islands have a built-in towel rack. The rack is usually made of metal or wood, with some models featuring two dowels to hold more than one towel. Some racks are even removable to allow for customization.

Beverage storage

If you regularly host parties, you may want to look for a kitchen island that offers options for dedicated beverage storage. Some have a built-in wine rack, while others have an area that can be used to install a wine cooler or beverage chiller.

Price

A kitchen island can cost anywhere from $60 to $2,000. Smaller cart models with limited storage typically go for $60 to $250. Islands that feature wood and granite and offer special features tend to cost more, ranging from $300 to $1,000. If you want a high-end kitchen island with the highest quality materials and features like space for a wine cooler, expect to pay between $1,000 and $2,000.

FAQ

Q. Is it difficult to assemble a kitchen island?

A. Most kitchen islands require some assembly, but usually only basic models require full assembly. These models can take about an hour to put together. Other larger islands may come in a couple of pieces to make it easier to fit through the door.

Q. Can I use a kitchen island with stools?

A. If you want to use your kitchen island as another eating area in your kitchen, you can place stools around it. If the island has wheels, make sure the wheels are locked before sitting down to keep it from moving.

Kitchen islands we recommend

Best of the best: Coaster Home Furnishings' Slater Kitchen Island

Our take: A heavyweight, durable island that looks great and can do double duty as a table.

What we like: Requires minimal assembly, though you need an extra set of hands to lift the top into place. Features a gorgeous cherry top that can be used as a table. Provides plenty of storage options, including a silverware drawer and wine rack.

What we dislike: Requires a cutting board because the surface can be damaged. Must have the door space and strength to get the island into your house.

Best bang for your buck: Linon Home's Roger Kitchen Island

Our take: An excellent island for anyone on a budget or who has a smaller kitchen.

What we like: Comes at a very attractive price. Features high-quality materials and durable rubber wheels. Takes less than an hour to assemble.

What we dislike: Assembly instructions can be difficult to follow. Some buyers didn't receive all the parts.

Choice 3: Crosley's Hedon Kitchen Island

Our take: A standout for its durable, quality construction, though it does have a smell for a couple of days after being taken out of the box.

What we like: Instructions are clear and easy to follow, with a help line for assistance if you get stuck. Features durable, sturdy construction. Available in stainless steel and wood options in addition to granite.

What we dislike: Assembly can require two to three hours. Can give off fumes for a couple of days after you remove it from the box.

Jennifer Blair is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.