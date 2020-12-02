This year, people have been spending more time than ever in their kitchens cooking and eating at home — and there are many items that can make cooking at home easier

So whether you’re shopping for a seasoned chef or a cooking amateur, a quality kitchen item will go a long way in turning their house into a home. To aid you in your gift-giving this year, we’ve compiled this list of some of the best kitchen gadgets currently available that will help people pull together delicious meals.

The best kitchen gifts of 2020

KitchenAid Artisan Series Stand Mixer $279.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

This 10-speed stand mixer doesn’t just look great on countertops — it’s also a kitchen staple that makes mixing, kneading, and whipping a breeze.

De’Longhi Stilosa Espresso Machine: $99.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

For the coffee drinker who’s looking to save on expensive specialty drinks, this entry-level espresso machine is capable of making cafe-quality drinks at home. Also available at Best Buy.

Instant Pot Official Springform Pan: $13.59 at Amazon (was $14.99)

If the Instant Pot is their go-to appliance for slow cooking, steaming, and warming, they can stretch their dollar even further with this springform pan, which lets them use the cooker for baking as well. Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Le Creuset Enameled Cast Iron Signature Wok: $299.95 at Amazon

Since 1925, Le Creuset has been making solidly built kitchenware that lasts a lifetime, and this cast iron wok is no exception. Plus, it comes with a glass lid to seal in heat and moisture.

KitchenAid 12-Cup Drip Coffee Maker with Spiral Showerhead: $89.99 at Amazon

This no-fuss drip coffee maker is as hands-off as they come and even has 24-hour programmability, which brews coffee automatically so the user can have a pot waiting for them any time, day or night. Also available at Best Buy, and Home Depot.

Dash Mini Waffle Maker: $9.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Spruce up Sunday brunch with this mini waffle maker from Dash. It’s compact enough to fit on any countertop and comes with a detailed recipe book. Also available at Kohl’s.

Lodge 12-inch Seasoned Cast Iron Skillet: $19.90 at Home Depot

A good cast iron skillet is a staple in any chef’s home kitchen. Lodge cast iron cookware is tough enough to last decades, and they work on all types of cooktops. They also come pre-seasoned, so you can skip that burdensome step.

Aerolatte Handheld Milk Frother with Stand: $19.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

If you’re in the habit of playing the barista of the household, a good milk frother will take your drinks to the next level, even when you’re in a hurry.

Ninja Professional Countertop Blender: $99.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

From high-protein smoothies to boozy margaritas, blenders are a go-to kitchen appliance for many home chefs looking to mix up their diet. Also available at Amazon and Best Buy.

Le Creuset Enamel on Steel Demi Tea Kettle: $69.95 at Amazon

This enamel and steel tea kettle from Le Creuset won’t just heat water, it’ll also become an attractive and charming focal point in any kitchen. Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s, and Sur la Table.

Calphalon Nonstick Bakeware Set: $99.99 at Amazon (was $119.99)

For the chef in your life who just moved into a new kitchen, this Calphalon nonstick set should cover all their baking needs. Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond.

Planter’s Choice 9 Herb Window Garden: $34.99 at Amazon

Growing your own herbs at home is incredibly satisfying and surprisingly easy — most herbs need only a fair amount of sunlight to flourish.

OXO Good Grips Vegetable and Onion Chopper: $19.95 at Sur la Table

A vegetable chopper can save your fingers and cut down on time spent chopping veggies. As with all things from OXO, this one is impeccably designed and will look good both on the counter and in the appliance drawer. Also available at Amazon.

Cuisinart Pure Indulgence Ice Cream Maker: $79.96 at Amazon (was $165)

Summer gets a whole lot better when there’s homemade ice cream involved. If you have an ice-cream lover on your list, they’ll love being able to mix their own flavors. Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond, Kohl’s, and Sur la Table.

Clever Kitchen Knife with Cutting Board: $20.99 at Amazon

This two-in-one cutting board and knife may look gimmicky, but the truth is that it’s incredibly handy to have around when cutting anything from carrots to chicken to ears of corn.

Le Creuset Signature Enameled 9.5-Quart Dutch Oven: $449.95 at Amazon

This French-made dutch oven is truly top-of-the-line when it comes to cast iron kitchenware. It’s also available in a wide variety of bright enameled colors. Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond, Macy’s, and Sur la Table.

Work Sharp Culinary E2: $49.99 at Amazon

Any chef will tell you that a dull blade is the most dangerous tool in the kitchen. Give knives a new edge with this automatic sharpener. Also available at Sur la Table.

Weber Go-Anywhere Charcoal Grill: $54.99 at Amazon (was $59.99)

For the tailgater in your life, this compact and lightweight charcoal grill from Weber makes grilling on the go easy as can be.

Marcato Atlas 150 Pasta Machine: $64.55 at Amazon (was $67.99)

Making fresh pasta is a bucket list item for many, but few realize how simple it really is. This steel pasta maker from Marcato Atlas is great for churning out noodles to your heart’s content. Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond.

OXO Conical Burr Coffee Grinder: $99.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Real coffee enthusiasts know that a good cup starts with the right grind. This grinder from OXO is a good-looking way to make sure you get the right grind every time. Also available at Amazon.

Teakhaus End Grain Teak Cutting Board: $99 from Sur la Table

Cutting boards wear over time, so it’s never a bad idea to invest in a new one every few years or so. The end grain teak pattern on this one is particularly beautiful.

Global 8-inch Chef’s Knife: $103.96 at Sur la Table (was $165)

Professional chefs may not agree on much, but there is one thing most chefs are on the same page about: if you own only one knife, it should be a Global. They’re lightweight, perfectly balanced, and come with a lifetime warranty. Also available at Bed Bath & Beyond.

GE Opal Countertop Ice Maker: $549 at Amazon

If you’re looking to free up valuable freezer real estate, a countertop ice maker is a good way to go. This one can produce up to 24 pounds of ice per day, and the bin holds up to three pounds at a time. Also available at Best Buy.

Bartesian Premium Cocktail Machine: $349.99 at Bed Bath & Beyond

Take the guesswork out of bartending with this fully automated cocktail machine. It works like a Keurig for booze and makes strong, regular, light, and virgin drinks to order. Also available at Amazon.

