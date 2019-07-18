The best kitchen faucet

Sink faucets are often overlooked in the world of kitchen accessories. Changing your kitchen faucet, though a small change, is a way to make a big impact. Kitchen faucets get more daily use than almost any other item in your household, so why not have one that makes a statement?

If you're planning to buy a new kitchen faucet, keep reading for advice on choosing the right one. Our helpful buying guide includes reviews of a few favorites and our pick for Best of the Best, the Moen 7594 ESRS Arbor Kitchen Faucet.

Considerations when choosing kitchen faucets

Deck-mounted vs. wall-mounted

While wall-mounted faucets aren't possible in a kitchen that has a window over the sink, they have become more popular in recent years. Choosing to switch from a traditional deck-mounted faucet to one that mounts on the wall can be complicated, since the water lines for the sink need to be rerouted through the wall to install one.

Mounting holes

If you purchase a deck mounted kitchen faucet, you need to match the number of mounting holes on your deck. This is a detail that some overlook when choosing a new kitchen faucet, so count the holes before making that final decision.

Handle quantity

While kitchen faucets traditionally had one handle for hot water and one for cold water, newer designs can have one or even zero handles. The way you use your sink and your own aesthetic preferences dictate which you choose.

Gooseneck vs. pot filler

A gooseneck faucet looks like, well, a gooseneck. It has a high rounded arch and works well for washing a lot of large pots, and if you have a deep sink. Pot filler faucets are more straight and low. They are excellent -- as the name would suggest -- for filling large pots with water.

Features

Hot water dispenser

A hot water dispenser is a major convenience for those who make tea or other hot drinks often. It's a feature available on some of the higher-end kitchen faucets on the market.

Water filter

One of the most convenient places to get drinking water is right from the kitchen faucet. That's why having one with a built-in water filter is a good idea. Many reasonably priced kitchen faucets come with built-in water filters that can be changed regularly for a reasonable price.

Special finish

There are any number of special finishes available on kitchen faucets. Brass, brushed steel, and copper are some of the most stylish, though what you choose should reflect your personal style as much as what's popular.

Magnetic lock

Magnetic locks are a popular feature of many pullout kitchen faucets. A magnetic lock will keep the faucet from retracting while you're using it.

Soap dispenser

Having a soap dispenser for either hand soap or dish soap connected to your sink is a welcome convenience. It removes the need for an extra bottle on the counter and keeps the sink area free from messy soap residue.

Temp setting

Many high-end kitchen faucets have started to incorporate a temperature setting feature. This feature holds the temperature of the water steady when you shut the faucet off. That way, when you turn it on again, you can maintain the same water temperature as before.

Kitchen faucet prices

The majority of kitchen faucets cost between $100 and $300. In this price range, you should be able to find a model that has the quality and the features you desire.

FAQ

Q. Does it even matter what my kitchen faucet looks like, as long as it works?

A. It does. Most people rarely think about the look of their kitchen faucet, but it's one of the most noticeable items in the kitchen. Having a faucet that is as stylish as it is functional is key to a great looking kitchen.

Q. What's the best way to polish a kitchen faucet?

A. The best time-tested method for polishing your kitchen faucet is by rubbing half of a lemon over the faucet while squeezing the juice out. This gets your faucet cleaner than any cleaning solution ever could.

Kitchen faucets we recommend

Best of the best: Moen 7594 ESRS Arbor Kitchen Faucet

Our take: You won't find a better kitchen faucet on the market anywhere.

What we like: The hands-free motion activated system is a state-of-the-art function in a sleek package.

What we dislike: Some reported faulty motion sensors.

Best bang for your buck: American Standard 4175.300.002 Colony Kitchen Faucet

Our take: A dependable option at a low cost.

What we like: The brass finish is solid and sturdy.

What we dislike: Hose retraction issues were reported by some users.

Choice 3: Delta Faucet 1177LF-SS Wall Mount Pot Filler Faucet

Our take: Simple yet elegant design with an impressive flow rate.

What we like: Four different options for finish give you all the choices you need for your own style.

What we dislike: This faucet has to be mounted on a vertical structure such as a wall.

Adam Reeder is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.