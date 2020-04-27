The best king mattress

Getting a good night's sleep is important, but this is tough to do when you're pressed up close to a tossing and turning partner. A king mattress gives you the space you need to sleep soundly, whatever your mattress preferences. Whether you're replacing an existing king mattress or looking to upgrade to a larger bed size, we have you covered.

The following guide contains the basic information you'll need to pick out your perfect king mattress. We've also briefly reviewed some of our favorites, including the TEMPUR-PEDIC TEMPUR-LuxeAdapt, which is extremely comfortable and supportive.

Considerations when choosing king mattresses

Mattress type

Innerspring mattresses contain springs or coils for bounce and support, combined with comfortable padding. These were once the most popular types of mattress but have since been surpassed by foam mattresses that tend to be more reliably comfortable (innerspring mattresses can be hit or miss). That said, you can still find plenty of consumers out there who prefer innerspring mattresses.

Foam mattresses usually contain several layers of different types of foam. The bottom layers are made from firm, dense foams for support, whereas the upper layers are softer and may mold themselves to your contours (as with memory foam). Gel mattresses are also made from a special type of foam, and therefore fit in this category, though they have some different properties (such as feeling cooler to sleep on).

Hybrid mattresses attempt to combine the best parts of foam and innerspring mattresses. They contain springs for bounce and support, as well as layers of foam for comfort and to mold to the contours of the body.

Firmness

You can choose between a range of firmness levels, depending on your preferences. Firm mattresses tend to offer the best support, though they can be too firm to feel comfortable, especially for front- or side-sleepers. Soft mattress might feel luxuriously soft at first, but you may end up with back pain over time due to a lack of support. Most people find they like mattresses somewhere in the middle of the firmness scale.

Features

Motion isolation

Mattresses with motion isolation prevent the movements of one person from affecting the opposite side of the mattress, so the other sleeper shouldn't be disturbed.

Removable cover

If your king mattress has a removable cover, it's easier to keep it clean.

Price

We wouldn't recommend spending much under $500 for a king mattress, otherwise it's likely to be uncomfortable and have a short lifespan. Mid-range king mattresses cost around $800 to $1,500, whereas high-end options can cost more than $5,000.

FAQ

Q. How thick should my king mattress be?

A. King mattresses can be anywhere between 5 and 15 inches thick, though the majority hover around the 10-inch mark. There's no right or wrong mattress thickness, though too-thin mattresses tend to be less comfortable and supportive than thicker models. It can be hard to find bedding to fit very thick mattresses, and you may find yourself sleeping too far off the ground for your liking, unless you have a low bed frame.

Q. I tend to feel hot at night -- what's the best type of mattress for me?

A. While you can remedy this somewhat by choosing thinner blankets, your choice of mattress will make a big difference to how warm or cool you feel. Innerspring mattresses tend to be more breathable than foam mattresses and therefore feel cooler to sleep on. Gel foam doesn't absorb body heat the same way that standard foam does, making it good for people who sleep hot.

King mattresses we recommend

Best of the best: TEMPUR-PEDIC's TEMPUR-LuxeAdapt

Our take: An exceptional mattress from one of the top premium brands. You'll sleep in comfort, but it doesn't come cheap.

What we like: Multiple layers of supporting and comfort foam for ultimate results. Outer layer zips off for cleaning. Soft and firm options available.

What we dislike: Despite the cooling layer, some people find it sleeps too hot in the summer.

Best bang for your buck: Saatva's Classic Mattress

Our take: This high-quality mattress comes at a surprisingly affordable price without scrimping on comfort.

What we like: Choose between three levels of firmness. Meets CertiPUR-US® standards and is made from eco-friendly materials. Foam/innerspring hybrid.

What we dislike: Some buyers didn't find it comfortable (though this is somewhat subjective).

Choice 3: Puffy's Lux Mattress

Our take: With multiple layers of comfort and support foam, this mattress aligns the spine properly for comfortable sleep.

What we like: Contains a cooling, breathable gel layer. Suitable for all types of sleepers (front, back, and side). Excellent 101-night trial period.

What we dislike: Only one firmness option.

