The best king bedding set

If you're thinking about updating your bedroom, make sure you begin with the focal point of the space -- the bed. Investing in a well-made king bedding set can improve the ambiance of the room, not to mention create an inviting sleep environment.

Choosing a king bedding set involves careful consideration. For one, you'll need to know the dimensions of your bed, as there are two sizes: regular king and California king. As far as choosing a quality set, you'll need to explore features such as material blends, stitching detail, and color integrity, just to name a few.

If you're ready to embark on your search for a king bedding set to complement your bedroom, take a look at our buying guide. In addition to shopping tips, we're sharing our top recommendations. Our favorite set, Eikei's Egyptian Cotton Bedding Set, is made with ultrasoft cotton that has a subtle satin sheen.

Considerations when choosing king bedding sets

Materials

Sheets of king bedding sets are usually made of 100% cotton, cotton blends, microfiber, and occasionally bamboo. As far as the comforters go, they typically have cotton or microfiber shells and are filled with polyester, cotton, down feathers, or down alternative.

Thread count

When discussing bedding sets, you'll hear the term thread count fairly often. This refers to the number of horizontal and vertical threads per square inch of cotton. Generally speaking, the higher the thread count, the higher the quality. King bedding sets have thread counts between 200 and 1,200, however those with 500 to 800 are where you get the most bang for your buck.

Set pieces

Pillow pieces

All king bedding sets will come with at least one pair of pillowcases in one of three sizes. It's common to receive king-size pillowcases (20" x 36"), though some sets come with queen-size (20" x 26") or standard pillowcases (20" x 30"). A deluxe set will include pillow shams as well.

Sheets

King bedding sets come with at least two types of sheets, and top sheets are always included. Some sets will include a flat bottom sheet, which is ideal if you prefer crisp hospital corners on your bed. Others will include a fitted sheet with elastic detail around the edges for an easy, fuss-free fit.

Comforters

Comforters are often the deciding factor in a king bedding set purchase, as they determine the tone for the rest of the set. They can be plain or neutral to blend in with the bedroom decor, or they can add a touch of style with elegant designs. Some comforters are reversible, giving you the option to alternate between patterns and solids within a similar color palette.

Decorative accents

Deluxe king bedding sets come with decorative accents, such as coordinating throw pillows and blankets. While these sets cost more given their additional pieces, they remain the most cost-effective way to elevate your bed's overall style.

Price

Basic king bedding sets of sheets, pillowcases, and a comforter cost $100 and below. For a better-quality set made with premium materials, you'll spend up to $200. Design sets, many of which have down comforters, can cost upward of $350.

FAQ

Q. Should I invest in a king bedding set that comes with a bed skirt?

A. Most modern king bedding sets won't come with a bed skirt, as they've generally fallen out of fashion. Bed skirts can weigh down the look of your bed, and make your room appear somewhat outdated. Unless you need a bed skirt to conceal storage, it's best to forgo it.

Q. Should I buy more than one king bedding set?

A. Yes, especially if you live in an area that experiences climate extremes. Having weather-appropriate bedding sets means you don't have to rely on excessive layering -- or cranking up your air-conditioning or heat -- for temperature regulation.

King bedding sets we recommend

Best of the best: Eikei's Egyptian Cotton Bedding Set

Our take: Hotel-quality set made with 100% Egyptian cotton.

What we like: Available in dozens of colors, all of which are fade-resistant and 400 thread count.

What we dislike: Wash sheets a few times to help them soften.

Best bang for your buck: Bedsure's King 3-Piece Duvet Cover Set

Our take: Affordable option for comfort made with a soft microfiber blend.

What we like: Breathable and lightweight. Sheets are anti-pill and wrinkle-free to retain a crisp appearance.

What we dislike: Limited color options compared to other sets.

Choice 3: Madison Park's Essentials Serenity Complete Bed Set

Our take: Vibrant yet neutral patterned set with elegant, high-quality embroidery.

What we like: Deluxe set with comforter, shams, sheets, and pillowcases. Available in five patterns.

What we dislike: Colors may fade after a few washes.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.