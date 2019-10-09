The best kinetic sand set

Kinetic sand, or play sand, is a remarkable toy that feels cool and damp but isn't actually wet. It is made out of sand that's coated with a silicone oil, so it sticks to itself. That allows you to mold it, cut it, squish it, stretch it, shape it, and more.

The best kinetic sand kit will include a sufficient amount of sand and a play area along with molds and tools to allow your child to create. We love the Kinetic Sand Ultimate Kinetic Sand Playset because it comes with three pounds of sand and six themed molds. If you'd like to learn more about this or other sets of play sand, keep reading our buying guide.

Considerations when choosing kinetic sand sets

Texture

Although you can change the texture of your play sand to a small degree by adding water or drying it out, different companies manufacture sand that offers different tactile experiences. Kinetic sand is softer, but it still holds its shape. Magic Sand or Cool Sand tends to have thicker drier consistencies, which may be a little more difficult for younger children to use.

Amount

The vast majority of play sand sets don't come with much sand. No matter which set you settle on, you will likely end up purchasing additional bags of varying colors. However, if you can find a set with two or more pounds of sand that will be enough to help you start.

Themes

From sets that include building sandcastles to constructing sand molds of dinosaurs, there's a kinetic sand set theme to fit your child. Look for favorite character themes as well as themes offered by different manufacturers to ensure your child has an enjoyable experience.

Features

Molds

The more molds that come with your kinetic sand set, the more your child can create. Look for a set that has at least three molds. In this instance, more is indeed better.

Tools

You want tools that can dig, cut, shape, and spread the sand. This all can be worked into one or two cleverly designed multitools. The other consideration is having a tool that is large enough to hold and work with because many sets feature tools that are rather tiny.

Color

Colors are fun! The highest-priced kinetic sand sets will offer you sand in multiple colors. If you're purchasing a more affordable set, you will have to buy additional sand if you want different colors.

Storage

Some kinetic sand sets include a storage box or tray. You will greatly appreciate either of these, but if they aren't included it's not a deal-breaker. Tupperware containers and water tables can also do the trick.

Price

Small kinetic sand sets start at $10, which is about the same price as a three-pound bag of additional sand. You don't begin accessing the good stuff until about $15. These sets have multiple molds, a tool or two, and usually about one pound of sand. At $20 or $25, you move into a higher price range that features more sand along with other items such as a plastic sand tray or additional molds.

FAQ

Q. What do I do if my play sand dries out?

A. If your play sand has an unfamiliar texture, do not fear. Humidity affects its consistency, and that can be fixed. If it's too dry, add just a few drops of water, and knead until it is thoroughly mixed. If it's too wet, mash it into a thin layer. Let it air dry for a bit in order for it to return to its original texture.

Q. Does play sand stain?

A. The joy of play sand (for parents) is that it is advertised as not making any messes. Unfortunately, there are some brands that don't live up to this promise. Be careful before purchasing, and check to ensure there are no complaints about staining hands, clothes, or tabletops.

Kinetic sand sets we recommend

Best of the best: Kinetic Sand's Ultimate Kinetic Sand Playset

Our take: If you like building sand castles, this is the ultimate Kinetic Sand set for doing exactly that.

What we like: This set comes with three pounds of play sand that is wheat-, gluten-, and casein-free. There are six molds that can be used to create castles, walls, bridges, towers, and more. The two included multitools can cut, dig, and rake.

What we dislike: It can be difficult to store in the accompanying cardboard box because the play sand can leak from the seams.

Best bang for your buck: Kinetic Sand's The One and Only Sandcastle Set

Our take: A fun starter set that comes with three molds, a multitool, and a plastic sandbox tray.

What we like: If you enjoy beach themes, this playset comes with a mold for a sandcastle, a crab, and a starfish. The plastic tray is a welcome feature because it helps contain the sand and keep your home a tiny bit more tidy.

What we dislike: You cannot choose which color play sand comes with the set, and you will likely need to purchase additional sand.

Choice 3: CoolSand's 3D Sand Box

Our take: A fun playset that is designed for a child who is into dinosaurs.

What we like: This kit comes with about one pound of play sand. There are also 12 dinosaur molds, 12 plastic dinosaur figurines, seven fossil pieces, and a tiny tree.

What we dislike: It's worth mentioning that the play sand in this kit has a different drier texture than other play sand.

Allen Foster is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.