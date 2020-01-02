The best Kindle e-reader

When you're ready to dive into a book series, why not have them all in the palm of your hand? Invest in a Kindle e-reader to enjoy books galore, no matter where you are.

Kindle e-readers introduce you to a new world of convenience and comfort while reading. Customize page illumination, listen to Audible, or do in-text research. Best of all, they're lightweight enough to tuck inside your handbag or jacket.

Become a bibliophile who reads in style with a Kindle e-reader by perusing our buying guide. Our top choice is the Amazon Kindle Oasis, which can survive a quick dip in the tub or pool if you're an avid aquatic reader.

Considerations when choosing Kindle e-readers

File compatibility

There are at least seven file formats compatible with Kindle e-readers. If you have a book in a different format, spend a few minutes in an online tutorial to convert it into a compatible one.

When you download a title from the Amazon Kindle store, the file is copyrighted and cannot be transferred to other e-readers not registered to your account. As a result, you're not able to share these downloaded books with others.

Battery life

Once charged, your Kindle e-reader can be used for as long as several weeks before the battery depletes. However, the more advanced features you use, the shorter the battery life is. Downloading books, using the backlight, and listening to Audible are major battery drainers.

Storage

Kindle devices have anywhere between 4GB to 32GB of storage. Top-price models usually only come in 8GB and 32GB. The average Kindle e-book is 2.6MB, so you're able to store a treasure trove of titles on devices of all sizes.

Features

Connectivity

Because Kindle devices are WiFi-enabled, you can download titles anywhere there's a connection. If you want to be able to download without a connection, you'll need a model with mobile connectivity.

Touchscreen

Newer Kindle e-readers are touchscreen-enabled, whereas older devices had buttons. Some premium Kindle e-readers have intuitive features, such as page turning.

Adjustable light

With some Kindle devices, it's easy to customize illumination in low-light or bright environments. There are warm-light settings now available, which help combat eye strain.

Waterproof

If you've ever dropped a phone or paperback in a tub, then you'll be best-served with a waterproof Kindle e-reader. It's worth spending a little bit more to ensure you don't lose another device or book to water damage.

Audible-enabled

Select Kindle devices are Audible-enabled, and you're able to access your library at any time. Audible doesn't always work in certain regions, or with Kindle e-readers, which is why many readers have decided to upgrade.

Tips for downloading books

Download directly

Browse and download directly from the Amazon Kindle store. Your card on file is charged with every purchase individually. If you subscribe to Kindle Unlimited, you'll have access to more than a million titles, which saves you big money if you're a quick reader.

Ask a librarian

Ask a librarian whether a local library supports e-book borrowing systems, such as OverDrive. They can help you set up your device for downloading; though, you'll need to have an active library card to do so.

Price

Expect to spend between $90 and $250 for a Kindle e-reader. If you're looking for a good balance between features and value, your best bet is to stick to the $120 to $180 range.

FAQ

Q. Which Kindle e-reader is best for my kid?

A. Older kids and teens do well with most Kindle e-readers for adults. They can navigate features easily and are careful with devices. However, younger children require sturdier devices with parent-control features found in Amazon Fire devices.

Q. Do I need to buy a case for my Kindle e-reader even though it's waterproof?

A. No matter how durable or waterproof a device is, there's no harm in adding an extra layer of protection. It's especially important if you're tough on electronics and don't want to foot the bill to replace them more often than necessary.

Kindle e-readers we recommend

Best of the best: Amazon Kindle Oasis

Our take: As good as it gets with top-of-the-line Kindle features and technology.

What we like: Crystal-clear 300 ppi resolution with glare-free screen. Intelligent features adjusts lighting and even turn pages automatically.

What we dislike: Battery life could be better. Some features could do with fine-tuning.

Best bang for your buck: Amazon All-New Kindle

Our take: Budget-friendly basic Kindle with perks borrowed from premium models.

What we like: Glare-free screen and impressive battery life. Well-liked for its compact design.

What we dislike: Can only connect to WiFi and has 167 ppi resolution.

Choice 3: Amazon Kindle Paperwhite

Our take: Major points for waterproof casing and consumer-friendly upgrades.

What we like: Has 300 ppi resolution, glare-free screen, and access to Audible.

What we dislike: Built-in light could be brighter, and battery life could be longer.

