The best kids’ winter glove

Are you ready for winter to arrive? If you're preparing to buy new winter outerwear for the family, be sure kids' winter gloves are at the top of the list.

Kids' winter gloves are just as important as coats, hats, and boots. They provide warmth in chilly temperatures, and some gloves are even waterproof, which makes them well-prepared for making snowballs. For kids who want to text or take pictures outside, there are even touchscreen-friendly gloves equipped with special fingertips. Kids' winter gloves are stylish, and they come in a variety of colors, patterns, or licensed character themes.

To help you keep little hands and fingers warm, here's our buying guide on kids' winter gloves.

We're including our favorite pair, the Andorra Kids' Two-Tone Geometric Ski Gloves, which keep little hands warm and dry through hours of making snow angels, snowballs, and snowmen.

Considerations when choosing kids' winter gloves

Activities

Choose your kids' gloves based on the winter activities they enjoy. If they like playing in the snow and building forts or snowmen, it's a good idea to buy waterproof gloves. For kids who like to spend plenty of time outside, investing in properly insulated gloves will keep them warm for hours on end.

When it comes to winter sports like skiing or snowboarding, you'll probably need specialty gloves with sport-specific features. Kids' ski gloves, for example, feature ski-resistant palms to hold poles.

Size

Kids' winter gloves don't embrace a universal size chart; instead, they often make size recommendations based on age. Some manufacturers have more detailed charts to help you find the right size and include hand measurements.

Warmth

Kids' gloves can be lightly lined in polar fleece or feature special insulation, such as 3M Thinsulate. The warmer the gloves are, though, the more likely your kid will end up with sweaty hands.

Materials

Synthetic materials: Nylon is one of the most popular materials for kids' winter gloves because it's durable and waterproof. Silicone also make an appearance, which provides grip. It's an important feature to consider because it helps kids have a good hold on railings when they go up and down icy or snowy steps.

Wool: Wool gloves are ultra-warm but could make hands sweaty, so it's used less often for kids' winter gloves. Some children are irritated by how coarse some wool is, so perhaps choose a different material for persnickety kids.

Knits: Knit gloves are made of cotton, acrylic, and chenille. They're the softest gloves available, but they aren't waterproof. If their weave is too loose, they won't be warm enough for frigid temperatures.

Fleece: Fleece is a soft kid-friendly material that is often used as a glove liner. Like knits, fleece isn't waterproof, but it's certainly comfortable and flexible. Fleece has a tighter weave than knits, which is why it's a warmer option.

Features

Waterproof

Waterproof gloves are ideal if your kid spends a lot of "hands-on" time in the snow. These gloves utilize waterproof materials and have other design features, like longer cuffs and elastic wrists, to prevent snow from entering the glove.

Adjustability

For the best fit and protection, gloves should be adjustable at the wrist area. At the very least, they should have elastic wristbands. More advanced adjustability features include buckle or Velcro systems to achieve a truly customized fit that prevents gloves from slipping off.

Price

Kids' winter gloves cost between $5 and $30. For $10 or less, you'll find gloves that will keep kids warm for a couple hours but aren't waterproof. Gloves between $10 and $20 are usually waterproof and have better linings. Premium gloves from major brands are closer to $30, and they tout better overall construction.

FAQ

Q. Can I buy gloves that are a little big for my kid?

A. Many parents opt for slightly larger gloves to fit for a couple seasons. The key feature to look for is adjustable wrists. These can be tightened to fit a tiny wrist, thus securing the glove and preventing it from slipping off.

Q. Where can I store gloves off-season, so they don't become lost during the year?

A. You could keep them in a dedicated storage box in your coat closet with other winter accessories like hats and scarves. If your kid's coat has zipper pockets, you could keep gloves inside there as well because they slide out too easily from open or slit pockets.

Kids' winter gloves we recommend

Best of the best: Andorra Kids' Two-Tone Geometric Ski Gloves

Our take: Totally ready to take on winter with waterproof design, superior warmth, and elastic wrists.

What we like: Keeps hands warm and dry, especially when making snowballs. Has 3M Thinsulate lining.

What we dislike: Sweaty hands are inevitable with these.

Best bang for your buck: Lethmik' Kids' Winter Wool Lined Knit Gloves

Our take: Stylish pair with a Nordic design. Warm, but not the best choice for prolonged outdoor exposure in low temperatures.

What we like: Touchscreen fingertips. Lined with wool, and far softer and more flexible than other winter gloves.

What we dislike: Still difficult to work touchscreens with these.

Choice 3: N'Ice Caps' Kids' Bulky Thinsulate Waterproof Winter Snow Gloves

Our take: Ideal for kids who like to be active outside in snowy weather. Thinsulate keeps hands warm for long days of building snowmen.

What we like: Long wrist design for generous coverage and protection. Broad size range starting for ages three and older.

What we dislike: Not as waterproof as it claims, and bulkiness makes them a bit uncomfortable for some kids.

