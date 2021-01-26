The best kids’ Timberland boot

Introducing children to the outdoors is a great way to get in the 60 minutes of daily activity that youngsters need to stay healthy. When hiking, it’s important that kids be well-shod to prevent blisters or ankle injuries. The Timberland brand has been making quality outdoor footwear since 1952, and their superior construction, with excellent traction and ankle support, extends to their kids’ line of Timberland boots.

Before you hit the trail with your kids, read this shopping guide about selecting the right boot. At the end, we’ve included our top picks like the brand’s classic yellow waterproof boots, which will keep your child’s feet comfortable and dry.

Considerations when choosing kids’ Timberland boots

Age

Timberland boots come in infant, toddler, and kids’ sizes. Infant booties fit babies under a year old and have soft soles for new walkers. Toddler styles feature firmer soles and are intended for preschool-age children. “Little kid” boots fit children between ages four and eight, whereas “big kid” boots fit eight- to 12-year-olds.

Materials

Classic Timberlands are distinguished by their yellow, nubuck leather. While this material resembles suede, it’s more durable and features a waterproof finish. Some suede styles are available but aren’t appropriate for outdoor use as the velvety material is easily damaged by water. More rugged, hiking styles feature full-grained leather components and waterproofed canvas or synthetic uppers.

Soles

Classic Timberland styles feature lugged, yellow rubber soles for slip-resistant tread. More rugged styles, including snow boots, feature either rubber or synthetic soles with serious traction and durability.

Activity

Not all Timberland kids’ boots are designed for the same outdoor activities and weather conditions. For hiking, select a boot that’s not too heavy or hot and that features breathable mesh liners. For snowy conditions, Timberland offers snow boots that are extra insulated and very waterproof. Classic yellow Timberlands can be worn every day as they are considered fashionable streetwear.

Closure features

Hook-and-loop closures: Also known as Velcro, hook-and-loop closures are featured on infant and toddler Timberlands. This closure type is both easy and convenient for parents and little hands to fasten. Velcro can wear out fast, however, so it’s ideal for footwear that your kids will outgrow quickly.

Laces: Boots featuring laces add more security and stability for your child’s feet. Because well-tied boots offer less wiggle room, laces help reduce blisters from forming during hikes. While elementary school kids will enjoy this “big kid” style, if you’re a parent, you may be left tying and re-tying until your child can do it herself.

Bungee laces: This type of closure employs cordlike laces that weave through eyelets and tighten in a clamp at the top. While this bungee system sounds complicated, it’s actually easier for your child to slip in and out of, and it prevents laces from coming untied in the middle of activity.

Zippers: Timberland kids’ snow boots feature zippers, which keep the foot sealed in and protected from wetness. This feature primarily appears on tall, insulated boots intended for snowy conditions.

Price

Timberland boots for kids range in price from $40 to $150. Boots for infants and toddlers tend to be on the lower range of the price spectrum whereas boots for kids eight and up start at $100.

FAQ

Q. Can I clean my kid’s Timberland boots?

A. Most Timberland boots are made from genuine leather, which require more care when cleaning than synthetic materials. Use a soft brush to gently remove dirt and debris. Then rub light scuff marks with a pencil eraser. You can also invest in a quality leather cleaner for a deeper clean; just be sure it’s color-safe for your boot.

Q. Can my child wear Timberland boots to school?

A. Classic yellow Timberlands and some of their other styles are both fashionable and functional. While designed for an active lifestyle, your child can certainly wear them to school or for other indoor activities.

Kids’ Timberland boots we recommend

Best of the best: Timberland Kids’ 6-Inch Premium Waterproof Boots

Our take: The brand’s iconic boot that’s both stylish and will protect kids’ feet from the elements.

What we like: Waterproof leather upper can withstand puddles, mud, and snow. Comes in classic yellow as well as red, green, black, and more color choices. Sturdy construction.

What we dislike: Boot will feel stiff until broken in.

Best bang for your buck: Timberland Mt. Maddsen Mid Boot

Our take: A mid-priced hiking boot that’ll hold up on wet and snowy trails.

What we like: Durable, rugged construction. Full-grain leather upper is waterproof. Snug fit. Tongue and collar are padded for comfortable all-day wear.

What we dislike: Some users may need to size up.

Choice 3: Timberland Big Boys Cordura Roll-Top Boots

Our take: A flexible, attractive style that features a unique roll-down collar.

What we like: Flexible canvas upper can roll down for a low-top, casual style. Runs true to size. Stylish combo of brown leather and Cordura canvas can be rocked at school.

What we dislike: Canvas material isn’t as protective from the elements as other models.

