The best kids' table and chair set

Being a kid can be tough. You're always being told what to do, you may not be able to articulate your thoughts and feelings adequately, and everything is designed for people much taller than you. Kids' table and chair sets are just the right size for little bodies, however.

To find the right set for your young family members, keep reading. This buying guide includes all the information you'll need about kids' table and chair sets, plus a few of our recommendations. Our favorite is the UTEX Two-in-One Kids' Construction Play Table. It's ideal for kids who love LEGO, but you can also swap the construction base for a smooth top for general use.

Considerations when choosing kids' table and chair sets

Material

Wooden kids' table and chair sets vary in quality. Some are extremely sturdy, but others are quite flimsy. So don't assume that, just because it's solid wood, it will last a lifetime. You can also find particle board options, often with wood-effect laminate veneer, which is a cheaper alternative to wood. Metal and plastic kids' tables and chairs are durable and easy to wipe clean, though some cheap metal options may rust.

Type and number of chairs

The majority of kids' table and chair sets use standard chairs, but some feature stools instead of chairs, which aren't as comfortable to sit on. You generally receive either two or four chairs in a set, though occasionally you can find sets with just one chair designed for solo use. The amount of chairs you require depends on the number of children who'll be using it.

Safety

As a parent or caregiver, one of your main concerns is keeping your children safe. Kids' table and chair sets should be sturdy enough that they won't break easily, as this could hurt a child. They should have smooth edges without parts that could easily trap little fingers.

Features

Color

You can find table and chair sets for children in many different looks, from plain wood or wood-effect hues to bold primary colors. You might prefer a subtle, white kids' table, but your child will probably prefer one that's bright and eye-catching.

Foldability

Some kids' chairs and tables can fold flat. This is ideal for anyone who doesn't have the room at home to keep their child's table and chairs set up 24/7. It's also useful for temporary storage. For instance, if your older child has outgrown the set but your younger child is still too small to use it, you can still hold onto the pieces.

Storage

Fed up of finding your child's toys or art supplies all over the place? Choose a table with built-in storage that will help you keep things organized.

Price

The majority of kids' table and chair sets cost between $40 and $100. However, you can find some cheaper basic options, plus more expensive high-end sets.

FAQ

Q. Will I need to assemble my kids' table and chair set?

A. With the exception of some folding table and chair sets, you generally need to assemble these items yourself. The degree of assembly required varies, however. For instance, with plastic tables and chairs, you generally only need to slot a few pieces together. Meanwhile, some wooden and medium-density fibreboard (MDF) options have more extensive assembly required, especially those with storage drawers.

Q. Are kids' table and chair sets suited to both indoor and outdoor use?

A. This depends on the set you choose. Plastic table and chair sets are usually suitable for indoor and outdoor use, regardless of whether or not they're advertised as such. Some wooden kids' tables and chairs are outdoor-friendly, but more often than not, they're only designed for indoor use. That said, there's no reason why you can't take them outdoors on a dry day as long as you put them back inside once you're done.

Kids' table and chair sets we recommend

Best of the best: UTEX's Two-in-One Kids' Construction Play Table

Our take: An excellent kids' table with interchangeable tabletops -- one smooth and one with a LEGO base for play.

What we like: Conveniently sized for kids around three to six. Storage drawers can hold LEGO, art supplies, and other toys. Available in several color options.

What we dislike: Takes a while to assemble.

Best bang for your buck: Hayden's Three-Piece Kids Table and Chair Set

Our take: A simple set consisting of a table and two chairs that's affordably priced.

What we like: Straightforward to assemble. Several colors to choose from. Smooth surface wipes clean easily.

What we dislike: Could be sturdier.

Choice 3: Tot Tutors' Kids' Plastic Table and Chairs Set

Our take: A colorful and sturdy plastic table with four chairs. Perfect for toddlers and preschoolers.

What we like: Plastic surface is easy to keep clean. Rugged enough to withstand heavy use. Ample room for drawing, crafts, or for use as a kids' dining table.

What we dislike: No storage.

