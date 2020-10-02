The best kids’ sock

Considering that little feet are always growing, they need new socks on a regular basis.

Finding the right socks for your kids isn't just a matter of finding the right size. Durability, comfort, and design all play important roles, especially if your kids enjoy a range of activities. In fact, it's not unusual for kids to have an extensive collection of socks, including dedicated pairs for school, sports, or lounging.

To help you find the right kids' socks, we've assembled this buying guide covering essential features to compare. At the end, we're sharing a few of our favorites, including our top pick, the Nike Performance Boys' No-Show Socks. These popular neutral socks remain a customer favorite for their breathable design with Nike's signature Dri-FIT material.

Considerations when choosing kids' socks

Lifespan

There's no hard-and-fast rule on the lifespan of socks, but there are a few clear indications of when it's time to replace them. Once socks appear or feel thin, it's a good idea to buy new ones. Loss of elasticity in the cuffs, heavy pilling, and friction holes are also signs it's time to replace them.

Sizing

The sizing of kids' socks is all over the place, which is a source of frustration with parents. Baby and toddler socks are fairly standard across all brands. Once kids reach ages three and four, however, it can be more challenging to find socks that fit.

Unfortunately, manufacturers use different sizing charts. Some socks are sized by recommended age, whereas others are sized based on the length of the foot. It's also common for manufacturers to use size ranges for their socks based on shoe sizes.

Buying individual pairs vs. value packs

It's not cost-effective to buy individuals pairs of socks for kids. With that said, single pairs are the best option if you're looking for special occasion socks, such as those worn to formal events like weddings.

To get the most bang for the buck, value packs for kids' socks are the way to go. One of the pitfalls of value packs is that material quality and construction can be subpar for some lower-priced options.

Features

Material blends

Cotton blends remain the most popular material option for socks given their softness and breathability. Polyester blends are top choices since they wash well and won't shrink. Some polyester socks have wick-away properties that keep little feet dry and cool, even during periods of high activity.

Cut

While crew socks are the most common cut for kids' socks, quarter and no-show socks have risen in popularity. Cut is often a matter of preference and comfort, though socks with lower cuts tend to be more popular for warm weather wear.

Reinforced toes and heels

A premium feature of kids' socks is reinforced toes or heels. Unlike regular socks, these socks are particularly thick in these areas to provide better cushioning and shock absorption. Given their design, they're more resilient to friction-related damage as well.

Price

If you're on a budget, there are a few value packs with four pairs or fewer for $10 and below. Packages of six to eight pairs from top clothing brands cost closer to $20. Premium kids' socks that withstand heavy wash and wear can cost as much as $25 to $30.

FAQ

Q. Should I buy kids' socks with non-slip detail?

A. Some parents choose these styles to prevent kids from slipping and sliding across hard floors. While they're great for playtime and lounging around the house, they're not always comfortable to wear with shoes since the tiny nubs rub against feet more than usual.

Q. Do kids' socks contain latex?

A. It's not too common, but some socks still use latex in their material blends. If your kids have latex allergies and you aren't sure whether there's a trace amount in the socks, it's best to contact the manufacturer directly for a definitive answer.

Kids' socks we recommend

Best of the best: Nike's Performance Boys' No-Show Socks

Our take: Their sporty design and quality construction makes these socks a good choice for active kids.

What we like: No-show design looks great with all kinds of footwear. Ribbed detail across the instep provides gentle compressive support. Made with a breathable, wick-away cotton blend.

What we dislike: Sizing runs a bit small, plus the socks are prone to shrinking in the wash.

Best bang for your buck: Hanes' Girls' Ankle EZ Sort Socks

Our take: Each package comes with a color and pattern assortment to match pairs to outfits.

What we like: Made with a soft polyester blend that is color-fast and won't shrink. Designed with moderate cushioning at the toe and heel. Affordable option.

What we dislike: Some parents feel the material is a bit thinner than they expected.

Choice 3: Stride Rite's Cory Sport Crew Socks

Our take: Thick crew socks in bright colors that are universally appealing and highly versatile.

What we like: Design features arch support and additional cushioning throughout the sole. Ribbed detail flexes to provide a snug yet comfortable fit. Available in several sizes.

What we dislike: Pilling and thread unraveling is fairly common with repeated washing.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.