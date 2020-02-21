The best kids’ soccer cleat

Many types of sporting activities require a certain shoe to help the player have the best chance at success, and soccer is no exception.

Kids' soccer cleats are generally available in sizes to fit youth players from ages two to 12. There are soccer cleats available for either indoor games on artificial turf or outdoor play on natural grass.

We like Adidas' Kids' Copa 19.4 FG Soccer Cleats for the majority of young players. The pair is reasonably priced for a major soccer brand name, and the look and feel of these will have your kid feeling like a pro. Read our buying guide to learn more about the styles and options available.

Considerations when choosing kids' soccer cleats

Indoor vs. outdoor

Outdoor: Outdoor soccer cleats have long nubs on the sole of the shoe. These dig into the ground, providing the player with the sure footing they need to make quick moves on the field, even on wet grass or mud.

Indoor: Indoor shoes are flatter on the bottom, as they're made to provide grip on artificial turf. They contain "micro" cleats, so the nubs are very small. Quite a few players wear indoor shoes when playing outdoors on an artificial turf field.

Ultimately, if your child plays both indoors and outdoors or both on grass and artificial turf, you may need both kinds of cleats.

Features

Cut

The majority of soccer cleats have a low-cut design, meaning they do not cover the ankle at all, allowing freedom of movement. Kids with ankle problems may want a mid-cut or high-cut for extra ankle support.

Materials

Youth soccer shoes are available in leather, synthetic materials, or a combination of the two. Leather shoes are more durable and cost more than shoes with synthetic materials.

Instep area

The instep is the portion of the shoe that fits across the top of the foot (basically, the tongue and laces). Because of the way the shin pads fit inside the long soccer socks and over a part of the top of the foot, the instep cannot be too thick or it creates an uncomfortable fit.

Colors

For kids, the color pattern and style of the soccer cleats is especially important. Basic black shoes are commonly available, but you can find a variety of other color patterns, too. Just remember that soccer shoes become muddy, so shoes with multiple colors may not look great when they're dirty.

Comfort

Kids' soccer cleats usually have a sock liner inside the shoe that wicks moisture away from the foot. Foam padding in the toe box and heel areas enhances comfort as well.

Price

The least expensive soccer cleats are adequate for most youth players, running from $20 to $50. In the $50 to $100 price range, you receive the best brand names and the highest durability. However, most young kids outgrow a soccer shoe before it wears out from use.

FAQ

Q. What parts of the soccer cleats wear out early?

A. The cleats on the bottom of the shoes rarely wear down. Instead, it's the foam padding inside the shoe and the exterior area of the shoe near the toe that tend to wear out first.

Q. Do I need to clean the soccer shoes?

A. They last longer if they're cleaned regularly. Clean synthetic shoes with mild dish soap and a little bit of water. Clean leather shoes with a leather cleaning kit made for shoes.

Kids' soccer cleats we recommend

Best of the best: Adidas Kids' Copa 19.4 FG Soccer Cleats

Our take: Nice mix of build quality, style, and fit for kids' soccer cleats. The Copa is a beloved classic for a reason.

What we like: Well-designed cleat for giving players the power to dig into the grass. Has sizes available for preschoolers to 12-year-olds.

What we dislike: May not fit children with especially wide feet.

Best bang for your buck: Puma Kids' Spirit II FG Soccer Cleats

Our take: Lightweight cleats for a comfortable feel. They're also extremely durable.

What we like: Affordable price for youth soccer cleats, which is nice when the kids may outgrow the shoes quickly.

What we dislike: A narrower fit than some other soccer cleats for kids.

Choice 3: Adidas Kids' Samba Classic Indoor Soccer Shoes

Our take: For playing on artificial surfaces, these shoes give excellent traction.

What we like: Has a low-cut design, allowing for full ankle movement. One of the top brand names in the game of soccer.

What we dislike: Doesn't work well on natural grass. Kind of expensive for a kids' pair of shoes.

