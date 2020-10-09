The best kids’ snowboard boot

Snowboarding is among those wonderful sports and activities where all ages and skill levels are welcome to take to it and foster their curiosity. Young children especially, with the right equipment, can learn quickly and develop a love that may last their entire life.

The equipment, and in particular the snowboard boot, is vital to safely enjoy boarding, particularly at a younger age where discomfort or falls can deter kids. Our guide will take you through all that you should consider when shopping for kids' snowboard boots. We also have a couple of recommendations at the end, including our top pick, the Burton Grom BOA Kids Snowboard Boot, which is a comfortable and stylish pair from the top brand in snowboarding.

Considerations when choosing kids' snowboard boots

Flexibility

Snowboard boots should allow for a kid to safely and comfortably twist, turn, and flex with their fit. They should be snug, but comfortable, with enough support that you can't hurt your ankles from falling, but not so much that the boot feels overly stiff and rigid. The ideal kids' snowboard boot reaches about midway up the calf, where it can provide the most support without becoming too constraining.

Warmth

Some kids may be more susceptible or influenced by the cold, so make sure they have appropriately warm boots. The outer material may be hard and should be durable and waterproof. The interior lining should be insulated to trap warm air in, while thicker footbeds will provide more warmth. Some boots may have removable liners to help regulate temperature.

Closure

Kids' snowboard boots may be secured in a few different ways, and each has their own advantages. Some boots may feature a combination of closure systems.

Traditional laces: This common type of closure tends to be less expensive and offers a secure fit when laced tightly. However, lacing can be time consuming and it may come undone on the slopes more easily.

Velcro fasteners: This option takes less time to do up and secure, but is not as durable over time like traditional laces. Velcro may be combined with laces on some models.

BOA lacing system: This popular, hybrid system provides the security of traditional laces while taking up less time. A knob on the boot is used to tighten or loosen laces, making the process efficient and effective. These models are growing in popularity, and may come with a higher price.

Features

Insoles

Most kids' snowboard boots focus on extra padding and comfort so as not to discourage kids from enjoying their time on the mountain. Such support is especially important when walking around in the boots. This extra padding will often result in a warmer boot as well.

Soles

Kids' may prefer boots that have deep soles on the bottom to provide better traction and support when walking through the snow. It may not be the most natural for walking with some boots, so make sure they grip well in the ice and snow.

Styles

Part of snowboarding is showing off your personality and attitude, and that stands true for kids as well as adults. As a result, some boots for kids may feature fun graphics or color patterns that are eye-catching and pleasing.

Price

You can find a variety of quality kids' snowboard boot options for between $70 and $125. This range will feature popular brands as well as the flexibility and support needed for youngsters. You may want to go lower in price if you suspect your kid will grow out of the boots quickly, though.

FAQ

Q. What types of socks should my kid wear in the boots?

A. Your child should wear snow or winter socks that are thick and comfortable, and preferably handle moisture well. The socks should fit well all the way up the ankle without falling. Make sure your kid wears such socks when trying on boots so that the fit is right when they hit the slopes.

Q. How long will a pair of snowboard boots last for my kid?

A. In terms of durability and effectiveness, kids' snowboard boots, when properly maintained, should last a few seasons. However, your kid's foot might grow within that time frame, which means it's time for new boots. Some boots offer a slightly adjustable fit to accommodate for a bit of growth.

Kids' snowboard boots we recommend

Best of the best: Burton's Grom BOA Snowboard Boots

Our take: Comfortable, stylish, quality pair of snowboard boots that kids can secure themselves.

What we like: Sports BOA lacing system that's easier for kids to use. Extra warm padding in the interior. Insole can be removed for a little more space inside.

What we dislike: Removing insoles for room sacrifices warmth.

Best bang for your buck: Burton's Mini-Grom Snowboard Boots

Our take: Flexible boots with great traction and stability for the littlest snowboarders.

What we like: Reasonable price for the quality. Made to expand to the next size up to accommodate your child's growth spurt. Features 3M Thinsulate insulation to keep feet toasty.

What we dislike: Some found the straps on the hook-and-loop closure system to be a challenge.

Choice 3: K2's Turbo Mini Snowboarding Boot

Our take: Sharp-looking boots that offer both flexibility and stability.

What we like: Kids should be able to easily use BOA lacing system without adult aid. Soft, supportive footbed. Kids may like the sporty, sleek design.

What we dislike: Design only has a hint of color with no alternatives available.

