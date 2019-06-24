The best kids' rollerblades

Kids, as they say, have energy to burn. Rollerblading allows them to release that energy in a way that is not only fun but is also beneficial to their health. The activity helps them to develop both mentally and physically while gaining a tiny taste of independence as they roll about. In order to give your kids the best experience, however, you need to purchase a quality pair of rollerblades for their small but growing feet, something fun and colorful, yet comfortable and safe. Below, you can read about our favorite choice, Roller Derby Girl's Stinger 5.2 Adjustable Inline Skates, as well as others that will allow your daughter to glide smoothly about the neighborhood in style.

Considerations when choosing kids' rollerblades

A great deal of thought can go into finding that perfect pair of rollerblades, but none of the features matter if you don't purchase a pair that comfortably fits your child.

Size

If you purchase rollerblades that are too big, your child's feet will move about inside the rollerblade. The least of her troubles will be maintaining balance and developing blisters and painful abrasions. The greater concern is support. If the rollerblade is too large, your child will have no ankle support, which could lead to injuries that require weeks and months of healing.

On the other end of the spectrum, a pair of rollerblades that is too tight will be immediately painful and, depending on how long and often your child skates, could lead to other uncomfortable conditions, such as ingrown toenails, as well.

Comfort

Besides size, you must be careful because some children's rollerblades are often constructed with stiffer materials that do not easily break in. If your child is in pain whenever she is using her rollerblades, chances are, she won't be using them very often.

Other features

After finding a comfortable pair of rollerblades that properly fit your child, you can look at some of the other features that different manufacturers offer.

Adjustable sizing

Kids' feet grow quickly. Depending on age, you might need a larger pair of rollerblades once or twice each year. A pair of adjustable rollerblades that can grow with your kid, however, can save you a great deal of money.

Lacing type

If you want your child to be able to put her own rollerblades on, look for a pair that features Velcro and an easy-to-operate buckle, but never sacrifice ease of use or convenience for safety.

Brakes

Some rollerblades feature only one brake. Inline hockey skates feature no brakes. If your child is a beginner, make sure her rollerblades have the number of brakes that she needs to feel safe.

Dazzle

Unless your child is competitive, performance isn't going to be at the top of her priority list. The wheels and type of bearings probably will not concern her. If the rollerblades come in her favorite color and light up, chances are she'll be happy.

Kids' rollerblades prices

A decent pair of rollerblades for kids costs between $50 and $60. If you go below that, you will find mostly toys that look fun and are adjustable but do not perform very well. If you want to look at high-quality skates, you can easily spend $100, but these are best for the more serious rollerbladers.

FAQ

Q. How do I choose the right size rollerblade for my child?

A. If you know your child's shoe size, you know your child's rollerblade size because they are the same. When purchasing adjustable skates, however, you want to be sure your child has room to grow, otherwise you'll lose the benefit of having skates that can accommodate for her growth. The one exception to the sizing rule is inline hockey skates. The sizing for these types of skates can vary from manufacturer to manufacturer, but in general, the skates run 1 size smaller than the average shoe size.

Q. What type of protective gear does my child need for rollerblading?

A. A helmet that covers the back of the head is a must. Don't even think of sending your child out without this -- one fall is all it takes for a concussion. Your child will fall when learning to skate. Besides the helmet, you will want to get knee pads, elbow pads, and wrist pads.

Kids' rollerblades we recommend

Best of the best: Roller Derby: Girl's Stinger 5.2 Adjustable Inline Skates

Our take: A reasonably priced pair of adjustable girls' rollerblade skates that offer a smooth riding experience.

What we like: These easy-to-use, durable rollerblades are a step up from the average kids' rollerblades. The reinforced frame has a molded heel cup for safety and comfort.

What we dislike: If your child is an inexperienced rollerblader, it is important to know these skates only feature one brake.

Best bang for your buck: ANCHEER: Adjustable Inline Skates with LED Wheels

Our take: An adjustable pair of rollerblades that feature cool-looking light-up wheels.

What we like: ANCHEER's inline skates have an aluminum frame for durability and use breathable cloth mesh for comfort. The triple-protection lacing includes standard lacing, a Velcro strap, and a high-strength buckle to keep the rollerblades firmly attached.

What we dislike: The durability of the fabric is not as impressive as the strength of the frame.

Choice 3: Bladerunner: Phoenix

Our take: A sharply designed quality pair of rollerblades that offers an adjustment range of four sizes.

What we like: Bladerunner's Phoenix is a highly rated, comfortable rollerblade that is designed for girls who want something more than a toy. The push-button system allows you to quickly adjust the shoe size so the fit is always right.

What we dislike: This model is priced slightly higher than other rollerblades, but it is built to satisfy.

