The best kids’ rollerblade of 2020

Whether your kids are ready to graduate from roller skates, already love ice skating and want to blade, or just want to learn to rollerblade, consider buying them their own pair of rollerblades.

Rollerblading is an excellent way for kids to develop coordination and balance. But how do you know which rollerblades will be right for your child?

To bring you up to speed, we've taken a deeper look at this year's trends. We're also sharing our all-new picks for the top three rollerblades of the year.

Best kids' rollerblades of 2020

1. Bladerunner by Rollerblade Boys' Phoenix Inline Skate: This leading model tops our shortlist this year for its popular three-way custom-fit system.

2. Roller Derby Girls' Adjustable Tracer Inline Skates: Roller Derby remains one of our favorite rollerblade companies, which is why the brand makes our list again with this budget-friendly design.

3. K2 Youth Rider Inline Skates: This new arrival piques our interest for its superior balance due to its low-vibration frame.

For full reviews of these products, scroll to the bottom.

What you need to know before buying kids' rollerblades

The first thing to consider when shopping for kids' rollerblades is sizing, which is much different than that of kids' shoes. Many kids' rollerblades on the market have adjustable sizing, which allows the blades to essentially "grow" with your child. This is achieved through movable frames that extend when kids are ready to size up. For parents, these rollerblades are a money-saver, as you only need to purchase one pair of rollerblades for a span of time.

Fit is also a top consideration as you compare kids' rollerblades because comfortable, appropriately fitted pairs are safer. All rollerblades are equipped with boot liners (often called socks) which are padded to provide a supportive, firm fit. As far as "lacing up" kids' rollerblades, most forego laces and stick to Velcro or buckle systems to keep things simple.

Wheels should be appropriately sized to the type of rollerblading your kids will be doing the most. Larger wheels are best for speed, while smaller ones -- typically used by more advanced rollerbladers -- are best for doing tricks. Wheels are also available in different hardness levels, with softer ones being preferred for young kids as they provide the most traction.

If your kids are ready for rollerblades to enjoy a particular sport or activity, examine different varieties. Recreational rollerblades are used for beginners, though more aggressive rollerblades are used for advanced riders. These designs feature tougher construction with durable frames and more protective padding for street or trick rollerblading. There are also rollerblades for street hockey, and depending on the team or league rules, you may need to purchase rollerblades with certain specifications.

Kids' rollerblades cost anywhere from $30 to $130. Most parents gravitate toward mid-range pairs priced between $60 and $80, as this price range includes an assortment of well-made pairs manufactured by respected skating companies.

FAQ

Q. Does it matter what type of bearings my kids' rollerblades have?

A. Yes, as it affects how smoothly the wheels roll. They may be rated by manufacturers based on the ABEC scale as well. Generally speaking, the higher the rating, the smoother the wheels will roll. Lower-rated bearings are recommended for kids, as a little resistance helps them learn to control the rollerblades better.

Q. Should I choose a pair of kids' rollerblades with one or dual rear brakes?

A. Either type of rollerblades is fine, and many kids get used to having a single brake, especially one located at the rear. If your kids are ambidextrous or still learning to rollerblade, they might be better served with a beginner pair with dual rear brakes.

In-depth reviews for best kids' rollerblades

Best of the best: Bladerunner by Rollerblade Boys' Phoenix Inline Skate

What we like: Emerges as an all-around durable design for tricks or street hockey. Provides a custom fit with laces, Velcro, and a buckle. Frame has a lower center of gravity to improve control and balance. Adjustable to four sizes.

What we dislike: Mixed reviews on sizing, as some consumers felt the pair runs small.

Best bang for your buck: Roller Derby Girls' Adjustable Tracer Inline Skates

What we like: Bargain pick from a leading brand that doesn't compromise on construction quality. Boot liner is removable and machine-washable. Available in some of the best colors around. Adjustable to four sizes.

What we dislike: Boot liner could be designed a bit better.

Choice 3: K2 Youth Rider Inline Skates

What we like: Equipped with high-performance 70-millimeter wheels for extreme blading. Designed with a vibration-absorbing frame to reduce shaking and promote better balance. Adjustable to five sizes.

What we dislike: Must be broken in before long periods of rollerblading.

Sian Babish is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.