The best kids' portable lap desk

Whether it's homework, studying, drawing, or crafting, kids often bypass conventional desk-and-chair setups completely, favoring the floor, a bed, or a couch instead. Portable kids' lap desks combine seating flexibility with the steady surface kids need to be truly productive anytime, anywhere.

Read on to find out more about the different kids' lap desk styles and which features to be on the lookout for. We've also included a few of our favorite portable kids' lap desks at the end of this guide, like our top pick, the ECR4Kids' Surf Portable Lap Desk, which boasts an elevated surface and an innovative design that helps promote focus.

Considerations when choosing kids' portable lap desks

Intended use

What's the chief purpose of your child's lap desk? Asking yourself this question before you start shopping can help narrow down your options somewhat.

Reading, writing, or drawing: A simple lap desk with a flat surface and a cushioned base can be ideal.

Tablet or laptop computer use: A desk that provides some elevation via folding legs might be the most comfortable option.

Arts-and-crafts work: For pint-sized Picassos, a lap desk with built-in storage will help keep all their supplies organized.

Size

Portable kids' lap desks come in a variety of sizes, so don't forget to check the surface dimensions before you buy. If your child frequently works on a laptop, for instance, check the measurements first to make sure the lap desk surface is large enough to accommodate the device. While larger models might not seem as portable as compact varieties, many are designed to fold down for storage or travel.

Weight

Keep in mind that the weight of a lap desk will have a direct impact on portability. Some models weigh as little as 1.5 pounds, making them a breeze for a child of any age to carry, while others reach up to 4 pounds -- still manageable, but perhaps better suited to older kids.

Construction materials

Kids can be tough on their gear. Choosing a robust lap desk that's made of easy-to-clean materials, like sturdy plastic, is by far the best way to avoid unnecessary headaches down the line. Trying to cut down on plastics? Wooden lap desks make a durable and attractive alternative, but keep in mind that these can also be heavier and somewhat more difficult to maintain.

Features

Padding

Some flat lap desks come with soft, cushioned bases for improved user comfort. A handful of padded models even include removable cushion covers that can be washed as needed. However, it's also worth noting that many don't and will need to be spot cleaned.

Handles

When it comes to on-the-go use, models with carry handles can be exceptionally convenient, allowing kids to simply grab their lap desk and go without having to wrestle with a separate bag or carrying case first.

Adjustability

A handful of kids' lap desks feature height-adjustable legs for varying levels of elevation. Some also have adjustable surfaces, so children can choose the most comfortable angle for reading, writing, sketching, or typing.

Storage

Whether it's just a couple of side compartments or a full-sized cubby tucked away under a flip-up lid, portable kids' lap desks that come with built-in storage can help kids stay organized and keep track of their belongings.

Design

Kids' lap desks come in a variety of cute and colorful designs. From vivid hues to adorable animals and cute characters, there's something for every personality and preference.

Price

Kids lap desks can cost anywhere between $8 and $45, with prices hinging on factors such as size, construction materials, and individual feature sets.

FAQ

Q. How should I clean my child's portable lap desk?

A. Plastic kids' lap desks can simply be wiped down with a damp cloth. If you're dealing with a wooden model, some wood-friendly furniture polish and a soft rag should do the trick. When it comes to cushioned lap desks, spot treat stains just as you would do with other non-washable fabrics. If the cover is removable, it's always a good idea to check the care instructions before washing.

Q. Which lap desk features are important for older children?

A. When it comes to the older crowd, sleek and simple designs tend to be the most popular. Older children are also more likely to use a tablet or laptop, and an adjustable surface that can be set at different angles might come in handy.

Kids' portable lap desks we recommend

Best of the best: ECR4Kids' The Surf Portable Lap Desk

Our take: This innovative lap desk features an integrated seat that requires kids to sit still in order to anchor the desk.

What we like: May encourage kids to sit still and focus. Integrated seat allows the desk to be used anywhere, even outdoors. Angled desk surface promotes proper posture. Durable.

What we dislike: The seat is somewhat hard, but cushions can be purchased separately.

Best bang for your buck: Mavo Craft's Folding Lap Desk

Our take: Loads of storage space, sturdy construction, and folding legs make this lap desk ideal for anything from crafting to laptop work.

What we like: Lightweight, but strong and sturdy. Features a large storage compartment under a flip-up surface. Legs fold down for storage or on-the-go use. Excellent quality at a reasonable price.

What we dislike: This lap desk only comes in black.

Choice 3: LapGear's Lap Pets Lap Desk for Lil' Kids

Our take: This adorable pet-themed lap desk is sized just right for little laps and comes in a variety of kid-friendly designs.

What we like: Cute designs and bright colors are sure to thrill little kids. A generously cushioned base ensures optimal comfort. Features a built-in carry handle. Comes in a variety of animal designs.

What we dislike: Parents who purchased more than one style noted that the unicorn design is smaller than others.

Erica van Blommestein is a writer for BestReviews. BestReviews is a product review company with a singular mission: to help simplify your purchasing decisions and save you time and money. BestReviews never accepts free products from manufacturers and purchases every product it reviews with its own funds.

BestReviews spends thousands of hours researching, analyzing and testing products to recommend the best picks for most consumers. BestReviews and its newspaper partners may earn a commission if you purchase a product through one of our links.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.